USD/CAD to Stage Larger Correction on Another Overbought RSI Reading

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-21 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil, Copper Forecast: Markets Recalibrating After FOMC Week
2021-06-22 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Iran Nuclear Talks Yield No Progress
2021-06-21 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook Continues to Diverge
2021-06-22 12:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,436.40.
2021-06-22 09:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD To Gain on Dovish Fed Speeches
2021-06-22 09:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil, Copper Forecast: Markets Recalibrating After FOMC Week
2021-06-22 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Mildly Positive Ahead of BoE Meeting
2021-06-22 08:00:00
Dollar Breakout and Dow Collapse Starting to Pull Back on the Enthusiasm
2021-06-22 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar
2021-06-22 11:30:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Canada PM Trudeau: - gradual reopening of border is a matter of weeks not months
  • Italy PM Draghi: - confident that part of the EU recovery fund will be come permanent
  • Italy PM Draghi: - Italy recovery plan approved by EU
  • That's surprising. She is usually one of the more hawkish members in the Fed. She is not a voter this year however. President's of Chicago, SF, Atlanta and Richmond (permanent NY) Fed districts are voters in addition to board. That crew skews dovish https://t.co/bZlSmn2jJ2
  • Fed's Daly: - 'it’s incumbent on the Federal Reserve to understand the likely path of climate change and the transitions that could be part of this evolution' - 'as monetary policymakers, we will need to watch these developments closely and prepare for any and all scenarios'
  • Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester says country not at a point where the central bank can 'dial back accommodation'
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.14% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.14% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.22% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.30% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/UYBE0s1TFr
  • The rebound for the Dow has slowed as the markets look ahead to Powell's testimony and heavy Wednesday event risk. Where does that leave the Dollar with a round of key breaks? DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter gives an update! https://t.co/BGvKso9do0
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.27% Germany 30: 0.17% US 500: 0.15% Wall Street: 0.01% France 40: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/b1mfCJkrit
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Daly Speech due at 15:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-22
USD/CAD to Stage Larger Correction on Another Overbought RSI Reading

USD/CAD to Stage Larger Correction on Another Overbought RSI Reading

David Song, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD attempts to retrace the decline from the start of the week even as Federal Reserve officials talk down speculation for an imminent shift in monetary policy, and the exchange rate may stage a larger correction over the remainder of the month as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) appears to be on track to indicate another overbought reading.

Advertisement

USD/CAD to Stage Larger Correction on Another Overbought RSI Reading

USD/CAD trades above the 50-Day SMA (1.2226) for the first time since April as the Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) forecast two rate hikes for 2023, with the appreciation in the exchange rate briefly pushing the RSI above 70 for the first time since March 2020.

Looming developments in the RSI may show the bullish momentum gathering pace as the oscillator works its way back towards overbought territory, and a move above 70 in the indicator is likely to be accompanied a further appreciation in USD/CAD like the price action seen last year.

However, a recent speech by New York Fed President John Williams suggests the central bank is in no rush to switch gears as the permanent voting-member on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) emphasizes that “conditions have not progressed enough for the FOMC to shift its monetary policy stance of strong support for the economic recovery.

In turn, President Williams reiterates that the FOMC “will maintain its current asset purchase pace until substantial further progress has been made toward its employment and inflation goals,” and it seems as though Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. will stick to the same script at the next interest rate decision on July 28 as the central bank braces for a transitory rise in inflation.

Until then, USD/CAD may stage a larger correction as it trades above the 50-Day SMA (1.2226) for the first time since April, but the crowing behavior carried over from last year looks poised to as traders have been net-long the pair since May 2020.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/CAD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 69.51% of traders are still net-long USD/CAD, with the ratio of traders long to short currently standing at 2.28 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 15.46% higher than yesterday and 26.83% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.77% lower than yesterday and 4.77% lower from last week. The decline in net-long position has helped to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment as 73.02% of traders were net-long USD/CAD last week, while the decline in net-short position comes as the exchange rate climbs to a fresh monthly high (1.2487) following the Fed rate decision.

With that said, it remains to be seen if the rebound from the yearly low (1.2007) will turn out to be a correction in the broader trend or a potential change in USD/CAD behavior amid the ongoing tilt in retail sentiment, but looming developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may show the bullish momentum gathering, with a move above 70 in the indicator is likely to be accompanied a further correction in USD/CAD like the price action seen last year.

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The broader outlook for USD/CAD remains tilted to the downside as it trades to a fresh yearly low (1.2007) in June, with both the 50-Day (1.2226) and 200-Day (1.2705) SMA’s still tracking the negative slope carried over from the previous year.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlighted a similar dynamic as it pushed below 30 for the first time in 2021, but since then, the oscillator established an upward trend, with the indicator showing the first overbought reading since March 2020.
  • Looming developments in the RSI may show the bullish momentum gathering as USD/CAD trades above the 50-Day SMA (1.2226) for the first time since April, with a move above 70 in the indicator is likely to be accompanied a further correction in the exchange rate like the price action seen last year.
  • Need a break/close above the 1.2510 (78.6% retracement) region to open up the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2620 (50% retracement) to 1.2650 (78.6% expansion), which largely lines up with the April high (1.2654).
  • A move above the 200-Day SMA (1.2705) opens up the 1.2770 (38.2% expansion) area, with the next region of interest coming in around 1.2830 (38.2% retracement) to 1.2880 (61.8% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Rebounds From Fresh 2021 Low with RSI Buy Signal Taking Shape
AUD/USD Rebounds From Fresh 2021 Low with RSI Buy Signal Taking Shape
2021-06-21 19:00:00
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 2021 High with US PCE Price Index on Tap
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 2021 High with US PCE Price Index on Tap
2021-06-21 14:00:00
EUR/USD Faces First Oversold RSI Reading Since February 2020
EUR/USD Faces First Oversold RSI Reading Since February 2020
2021-06-18 14:00:00
AUD/USD Rate Slips Below 200-Day SMA for First Since June 2020
AUD/USD Rate Slips Below 200-Day SMA for First Since June 2020
2021-06-17 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed