EUR/USD
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eyes Key Resistance as US Dollar Loses Steam
2021-04-14 11:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
News
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-14 09:30:00
USD/CAD Weakness Set to Continue, Support Under Pressure
2021-04-14 09:05:00
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Short-term Technical Forecast
2021-04-14 13:00:00
Nasdaq to Outperform Dow Jones as Reflation Trade Loses its Luster
2021-04-14 07:00:00
News
Gold Prices Probe Barrier as Inflation Data Sinks the USD and Yields
2021-04-14 04:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Drifts Towards Range Extremes– XAU/USD Levels
2021-04-13 16:45:00
News
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Poised to Extend Climb
2021-04-14 03:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
News
USD/JPY Snaps April Opening Range as Bearish Price Series Takes Shape
2021-04-14 14:00:00
Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc Analysis: USD/JPY, USD/CHF May Fall as Long Bets Rise
2021-04-14 05:30:00
Real Time News
  • On the year, $DOGEUSD is up 2750% on the year and the high pushed us up to 3150% today. Incredible. Suspect this has more to do with market cap than with Cuban and Musk ramp
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (09/APR) Actual: 0.346M Previous: -0.735M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-14
  • - We are "still swamped with uncertainty" - Must support economy "well into the recovery" - Favorable financing conditions throughout the economy are needed for recovery
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.17% Silver: -0.07% Gold: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/d9txp3q7W8
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (09/APR) due at 14:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.735M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-14
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Haskel Speech due at 14:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-14
  • RT @IGSquawk: $COIN indicating at $340
  • Coinbase shares indicated to open at $340 in Nasdaq debut compared to $250 per share prior Huge opening for $COIN
  • - Expecting major impact from US stimulus to take place in 2022 - Will inevitably see more bankruptcies in future as government guarantees and moratoriums end
  • ECB's Lagarde: - Lots of components beyond vaccinations have driven the divergence between the US and EU - ECB staff currently projecting a 0.3% GDP and 0.15% inflation impact from US stimulus - Measurements of spillovers will have to be done in a careful way #ECB $EUR
USD/JPY Snaps April Opening Range as Bearish Price Series Takes Shape

USD/JPY Snaps April Opening Range as Bearish Price Series Takes Shape

David Song, Strategist

Japanese Yen Talking Points

USD/JPY searches for support as the exchange rate fails to retain the opening range for April, and the bullish momentum may continue to abate as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) snaps the upward trend from earlier this year.

USD/JPY Snaps April Opening Range as Bearish Price Series Takes Shape

USD/JPY appears to have reversed course following the failed attempt to test the March 2020 high (111.72), with the exchange rate trading to a fresh monthly low (108.75) as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from earlier this week.

The bearish price sequence may push USD/JPY towards the 50-Day SMA (107.79) amid the recent weakness in longer-dated US Treasury yields, and fresh remarks from Federal Reserve officials may do little to shore up the Dollar as the central bank appears to be in no rush to switch gears.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for US

Recent remarks from Chairman Jerome Powell suggests the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will continue to utilize its emergency tools in 2021 as the central bank head argues that “it's highly unlikely we would raise rates anything like this year,” and a wave of dovish comments may keep USD/JPY under pressure if Fed officials show a greater willingness to address the broader rise longer-dated US Treasury via ‘Operation Twist.

In turn, it remains to be seen if the decline from the March high (110.97) will turn out to be a correction or a change in trend as a ‘golden cross’ takes shape in 2021, but it seems as though the recent shift in retail sentiment may end up being short lived as the net-short bias dissipates.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/JPY rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 47.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.11 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 1.56% lower than yesterday and 3.28% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.07% lower than yesterday and 10.79% lower from last week. The rise in net-long position has helped to reverse the recent shift in retail sentiment as only 43.85% of traders were net-long USD/JPY during the previous week, while the decline in net-short position could be a function of profit-taking behavior as the exchange rate trades to a fresh monthly low (108.75).

With that said, the USD/JPY rally may continue unravel as the flip in retail sentiment dissipates, and the recent series of lower highs and lows may push the exchange rate towards the 50-Day SMA (107.79) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) snaps the upward trend from earlier this year.

USD/JPY Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/JPY rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • USD/JPY approached pre-pandemic levels as a ‘golden cross’ materialized in March, with a bull flag formation unfolding during the same period as the exchange rate traded to fresh yearly highs.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) showed a similar dynamic as the indicator climbed above 70 for the first time since February 2020, but recent developments in the oscillator raises the scope for a larger correction in USD/JPY as it falls back from overbought territory to snap the upward trend established at the start of the year.
  • In turn, USD/JPY appears to have reversed course following the failed attempt to test the March 2020 high (111.72), with the recent series of lower highs and lows bringing the Fibonacci overlap around 108.00 (23.6% expansion) to 108.40 (100% expansion) on the radar, which sits just above the 50-Day SMA (107.79).
  • Next area of interest comes in around 107.20 (61.8% expansion) followed by the overlap around 106.50 (50% expansion) to 106.70 (38.2% retracement).
--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

