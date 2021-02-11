News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EUR/USD Bullish Price Sequence Leads to Break of Descending Channel
2021-02-11 15:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY in Triangle, EUR/USD Out of Downtrend
2021-02-10 16:00:00
News
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Declining Infections, Oil Prices to Buoy CAD
2021-02-11 07:30:00
Platinum Price Charges to 6-Year High, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Outlook Report
2021-02-11 06:00:00
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-11 16:00:00
Dow Jones Technical Outlook – Levels, Lines to Watch in the Short-term
2021-02-11 12:30:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: US Dollar Drop Lifts Gold - Topside Levels in Focus
2021-02-11 12:00:00
Gold, Silver Forecast: Real Rates, Weak USD May Underpin XAU, XAG
2021-02-11 03:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher Still Intact
2021-02-11 09:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/MXN Volatility to Rise as Banxico Looms
2021-02-10 22:50:00
News
USD/JPY Pops as BoJ Takes a Leaf Out of the ECB’s Currency War Book - US Market Open
2021-02-10 14:45:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound at Risk with Inflation Data on Tap
2021-02-10 07:30:00
EUR/USD Bullish Price Sequence Leads to Break of Descending Channel

EUR/USD Bullish Price Sequence Leads to Break of Descending Channel

David Song, Strategist

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD climbs to a fresh monthly high (1.2149) as it breaks out of the descending channel from earlier this year, with recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicating a further appreciation in the exchange rate as the oscillator clears the downward trend from December.

EUR/USD Bullish Price Sequence Leads to Break of Descending Channel

EUR/USD extends the series of higher highs and lows from the monthly low (1.1952) even though European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde pledges to “act for as long as the pandemic is causing a crisis situation in the euro area, and the decline from the January high (1.2350) appears to be to have been a correction in the broader trend rather than a change in behavior as the US Dollar still reflects an inverse relationship with investor confidence.

As a result, swings in risk appetite may continue to sway EUR/USD as the Federal Reserve remains on track to “increase our holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month, and it seems as though the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is in no rush to alter the course for monetary policy as Chairman Jerome Powell warns that “we are still very far from a strong labor market” while speaking at an event hosted by the Economic Club of New York.

At the same time, Chairman Powell insists that “we will not tighten monetary policy solely in response to a strong labor market” as the Fed plans to “achieve inflation that averages 2 percent over time,” and it seems as though the FOMC will continue to utilize its balance sheet in 2021 as the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report shows a 49K expansion in January.

In turn, EUR/USD may stage a larger recovery ahead of the next FOMC interest rate decision on March 17 as key market themes remain in place, with the crowding behavior from 2020 resurfacing as the recent shift in retail sentiment quickly fades.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for EUR/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 40.05% of traders are currently net-long EUR/USD, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.50 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 0.86% lower than yesterday and 13.09% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.03% higher than yesterday and 18.97% higher from last week. The crowding behavior appears to be abating as only 38.19% of traders were net-long EUR/USD at the start of the week, but the rise in net-short interest suggests the tilt in retail sentiment is likely to persist even though the exchange rate climbs to a fresh monthly high (1.2149).

With that said, the decline from the January high (1.2350) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend rather than a change in EUR/USD behavior as it breaks out of the descending channel from earlier this year, with recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicating a further appreciation in the exchange rate as the oscillator clears the downward trend from December.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the EUR/USDcorrection from the September high (1.2011) proved to be an exhaustion in the bullish price action rather than a change in trend following the string of failed attempts to close below the 1.1600 (61.8% expansion) to 1.1640 (23.6% expansion) region, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlighting a similar dynamic as it broke out of the downward trend carried over from the end of July to recover from its lowest readings since March.
  • The break/close above the 1.1960 (38.2% retracement) to 1.1970 (23.6% expansion) region pushed EUR/USD to a fresh yearly highs throughout December, with the exchange rate taking out the 2020 high (1.2310) during the first week of January.
  • However, EUR/USD snapped the opening range for 2021 following the failed attempt to test the April 2018 high (1.2414), with the exchange rate trading below the 50-Day SMA (1.2152) for the first time since November
  • Nevertheless, EUR/USD has broken out of the descending channel from earlier this year as it extends the series of higher highs and lows from the monthly low (1.1952), with the RSI highlighting a similar dynamic as it appears to be threatening the downward trend carried over from December.
  • Need a break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2140 (50% retracement) to 1.2370 (61.8% expansion) to bring the 1.2220 (38.2% expansion) to 1.2260 (161.8% expansion) region on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.2320 (23.6% retracement) to 1.2370 (61.8% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed