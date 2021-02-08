NZD/USD Clears February Opening Range Amid Rebound Off of 50-Day SMA

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
US Dollar Forecast: Time to Fade the DXY Index Rally?
2021-02-08 15:55:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Soaring, S&P 500, Dow Jones Heading Higher - US Market Open
2021-02-08 14:40:00
Oil Price Rally Buoyed by Signs of Stronger Demand and Subdued Supply
2021-02-06 07:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-08 13:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Weak Jobs Data Bolsters Calls for Stimulus
2021-02-08 07:30:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Pulls Back to Resistance After Break Down
2021-02-08 17:09:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China, Mexico, & US Inflation Data; Fed Speeches; UK GDP
2021-02-08 20:05:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China, Mexico, & US Inflation Data; Fed Speeches; UK GDP
2021-02-08 20:05:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.52% Gold: 0.94% Oil - US Crude: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/wWwLvW5kDq
  • UK wants to cooperate with EU to end US aircraft dispute Also wants to work with the US to improve financial services trade - BBG $GBP
  • The US Dollar breakout is now approaching initial resistance objectives at the upper bounds of the longer-term downtrend- the immediate advance may be vulnerable into this zone. Get your $USD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/5nkGfgEyBa https://t.co/ZJyz5kzYH9
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.13%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0bGueQG1dp
  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell: Democrats have decided to go at virus relief along - BBG $USD
  • RBNZ: Evidence of speculative dynamic in housing market and that many buyers are becoming highly leveraged Will tighten LVR for investors further on May 1 Stability risks greater than at time of consultation - BBG $NZD #RBNZ
  • Reserve Bank of New Zealand states it will tighten loan-to-value ratio requirements further for investors on 01 May #RBNZ $NZD
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.02% US 500: 0.01% France 40: 0.00% Germany 30: -0.01% FTSE 100: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/DJNnlEVR0o
  • $USD pull back trying to hold support from prior resistance trendline. slightly dif tl than what I was using for the neckline of the inverted h&s, but that's the tl that's been in-play today $DXY https://t.co/HX9e1vUpZJ https://t.co/osAqz75nVT
  • USD/ZAR eyes key psychological level. South Africa suspends AstraZeneca vaccine rollout. Get your $USDZAR market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/QSU7zVPjO5 https://t.co/lmTzGYXGxE
NZD/USD Clears February Opening Range Amid Rebound Off of 50-Day SMA

NZD/USD Clears February Opening Range Amid Rebound Off of 50-Day SMA

David Song, Strategist

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USDattempts to break out of the descending channel formation from earlier this year as it trades to a fresh monthly high (0.7233), and the pullback from the January high (0.7315) may turn out to be an exhaustion in the broader trend rather than a change in market behavior as key market themes remain in place.

NZD/USD Clears February Opening Range Amid Rebound Off of 50-Day SMA

NZD/USD trades within the January range asit extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, but the rebound off of the 50-Day SMA (0.7140) may gather pace as the exchange rate clears the opening range for February.

NZD/USD appears to be adhering to swings in risk appetite as major central banks rely on their emergency tools to achieve their policy targets, and the US Dollar may continue to reflect an inverse relationship with investor confidence as the Federal Reserve retains the current course for monetary policy and pledges to “increase our holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month.”

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) seems to be following a similar path after unveiling the Funding for Lending Programme (FLP) at its last meeting for 2020, and the central bank may continue to endorse a dovish forward guidance at its next interest rate decision on February 24 as Governor Adrian Orr and Co. “remain prepared to provide additional support if necessary.

In turn, it remains to be seen if the pullback from the January high (0.7315) will turn out to be an exhaustion in the broader trend rather than a change in market behavior as key market themes remain in place, and the tilt in retail sentiment also looks poised to persist as traders have been net-short the pair since October.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for NZD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 36.72% of traders are net-long NZD/USD, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.72 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 26.73% higher than yesterday and 8.27% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.52% higher than yesterday and 2.67% lower from last week.

The rise in net-long interest comes as NZD/USD extends the advance following the US NFP report, while the decline in net-short interest has helped to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment as only 34.28% of traders were net-long the pair during the previous week.

With that said, NZD/USD may make further attempts to break out of the descending channel formation from earlier this year as the US Dollar still reflects an inverse relationship with investor confidence, and the rebound off of the 50-Day SMA (0.7140) may gather pace as the exchange rate clears the opening range for February.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, NZD/USD cleared the June 2018 high (0.7060) in December as it climbed to a fresh yearly highs throughout the month, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushing into overbought territory during the same period as the oscillator established an upward trend in the second half of 2020.
  • NZD/USD took out the 2020 high (0.7241) during the first week of January to come up against the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7330 (38.2% retracement) to 0.7350 (23.6% expansion), with the bullish price action pushing the RSI into overbought territory.
  • However, the move above 70 in the RSI was short lived as the indicator failed to retain the upward trend carried over from 2020, with the oscillator indicating a textbook sell signal during the first week of January as it quickly fell back from overbought territory.
  • Nevertheless, NZD/USD continues to respond to the 50-Day SMA (0.7140) after failing to test last month’s low (0.7096), and the exchange rate may continue to track the January range amid the lack of momentum to push below the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7070 (61.8% expansion) to 0.7110 (38.2% expansion).
  • Still need a move break/close back above the 0.7260 (78.6% expansion) region to bring the topside targets back on the radar as NZD/USD attempts to break out of the descending channel formation from earlier this year, with the next hurdle coming in around 0.7330 (38.2% retracement) to 0.7350 (23.6% expansion).
--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

