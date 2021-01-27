News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Elevates Currency War Risks, Retail Traders Claim Short Squeeze Victory - US Market Open
2021-01-27 14:35:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Reverses Ahead of Weekly Low as US Crude Inventories Fall
2021-01-27 20:00:00
Crude Oil Price Grinding Back to Multi-Month High on Positive Fundamentals
2021-01-27 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow, DXY React to January 2021 Fed Rate Decision
2021-01-27 19:20:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-27 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow, DXY React to January 2021 Fed Rate Decision
2021-01-27 19:20:00
Gold Price Remains Vulnerable as US Treasury Yields Continue to Fall
2021-01-27 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
Sentiment Snapshot (UK): FTSE, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-01-27 12:39:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Probing Break to the Upside from Downward Sloping Channel
2021-01-27 16:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US equities hovering near session lows in wake of the FOMC statement and press conference from Fed Chair Powell. The S&P 500 Index is currently trading -2.7% lower with 30-minutes to go until the close. $SPX $SPY $ES_F #Stocks https://t.co/pT56yQF4md
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Have not made decision on removing bank restrictions -Some housing tightness is passing phenomenon -Large increases in home prices unlikely to be sustained -Corporate defaults have been fewer than expected -We haven't seen as much scarring as we feared
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Emergency lending facilities were very helpful to economy -Haven't talked with US Treasury about emergency tools
  • Federal Reserve holds its policy interest rate and pace of asset purchases steady as expected. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/8CIIMYDUtr https://t.co/0U48GH20aM
  • Fed Chair Powell: -World has been struggling with disinflationary forces for a while -US inflation dynamics won't change much over near term -More concerned about recovery than pickup in inflation -Inflation resembling past decades seems unlikely
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Talk of tapering asset purchases is premature -Just too early to be talking about dates on tapering bond buying plans -Tapering would be gradual when we do it -Whole focus on exit is premature $SPX $NDX $DJI $USD $DXY $XAUUSD $TNX
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Pandemic, new virus strains still provide considerable downside risks -Will take quite a while to get to herd immunity -Vaccine rollout likely to be a struggle -Nothing more important to economy now than vaccinations
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Coming months' rise in inflation will be transient -We will be patient and not react when we see modest bumps in inflation -Very unlikely that we'll see troubling inflation -Not going to adopt a formula on inflation
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Financial vulnerabilities are 'moderate' right now overall -Asset prices have recently been driven by vaccines, fiscal steps -Link between interest rates and asset prices not so strong
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Fiscal response to economic downturn has been strong and sustained -We are a long way away from 'returning to normal' with about 9 million Americans still unemployed -The real unemployment rate is closer to 10% -Very appropriate to be highly accommodative
Oil Price Reverses Ahead of Weekly Low as US Crude Inventories Fall

Oil Price Reverses Ahead of Weekly Low as US Crude Inventories Fall

David Song, Strategist

Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil preserves the range bound price action from earlier this week following an unexpected contraction in US crude inventories, and key market themes may keep energy prices afloat as oil production remains subdued.

Advertisement

Oil Price Reverses Ahead of Weekly Low as US Crude Inventories Fall

The price of oil bounces back ahead of the weekly low ($51.82) as fresh data prints coming out of the US instill an improved outlook for demand, with crude inventories falling 9.91M in the week ending January 22 versus forecasts for a 0.43M rise.

Image of US economic calendar for US

At the same time, the figures coming out of the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed crude production narrowing to 10,900K after holding at 11,000K for five consecutive weeks, and the pullback from the monthly high ($53.93) may turn out to be an exhaustion in the bullish price action rather than a change in trend as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary General, Mohammad Barkindo, insists that the group “will continue to take a month-by-month approach to assessing market conditions” while speaking at the S&P Global Platts AmericasPetroleum and Energy Conference.

Image of EIA Weekly US Field Production of Crude Oil

Barkindo goes onto say that OPEC and its allies “stand ready to take any necessary actions” amid the renewed COVID-19 restrictions, and it seems as though the group will continue to regulate the energy market in 2021 as Saudi Arabiaremains on track to reduce supply by 1 million b/d until April 2021.

In turn, key market themes may keep the energy prices afloat throughout the first quarter as US crude out remains at its lowest level since 2018, and the pullback from the monthly high ($53.95) may turn out to be an exhaustion in the bullish price action rather than a change in trend as the contraction in crude inventories instill an improved outlook for demand.

With that said, the technical outlook remains constructive as crude continues to trade above pre-pandemic levels, and its seems as though the price of oil is attempting to reversed course ahead of the monthly low ($51.82) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still tracks the upward trend carried over from 2020.

Oil Price Daily Chart

Image of Oil Price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, crude broke out of the range bound price action from the third quarter of 2020 following the failed attempt to close below the Fibonacci overlap around $34.80 (61.8% expansion) to $35.90 (50% retracement), and the price of oil may continue to retrace the decline from the start of 2020 as both the 50-Day SMA ($48.14) and 200-Day SMA( $39.22) establish a track a positive slope.
  • Crude appears to be stuck in a narrow range following the string of failed attempts to test the February 2020 high ($54.66), but the RSI offers a constructive outlook as it continues to track the upward trend from 2020.
  • Will keep a close eye on the RSI as it appears to be responding to trendline support, with a move above 70 likely to be accompanied by higher oil prices like the behavior seen earlier this month.
  • Still need a close above the Fibonacci overlap around $52.90 (78.6% retracement) to $53.30 (38.2% expansion) to bring the February 2020 high ($54.66) back on the radar as the price of oil continues to track the range bound price action from earlier this week.
  • Next area of interest coming in around the $56.00 (23.6% expansion) handle followed by the $58.00 (50% expansion) to $58.40 (23.6% expansion) region.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Remains Vulnerable as US Treasury Yields Continue to Fall
Gold Price Remains Vulnerable as US Treasury Yields Continue to Fall
2021-01-27 15:00:00
NZD/USD Breaks Out of Narrow Range Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
NZD/USD Breaks Out of Narrow Range Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2021-01-26 20:10:00
USD/CAD Outlook Clouded by RSI Divergence Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
USD/CAD Outlook Clouded by RSI Divergence Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2021-01-26 15:00:00
EUR/USD Still Susceptible to Larger Pullback as RSI Divergence Remains
EUR/USD Still Susceptible to Larger Pullback as RSI Divergence Remains
2021-01-25 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude