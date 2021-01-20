News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on 2021 ECB Forward Guidance
2021-01-20 17:00:00
Market Sentiment Firms as Netflix Soars, Euro Weakens as EUR/GBP Cracks Support - US Market Open
2021-01-20 14:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Weaker Dollar and Reflation Hopes Underpin Prices
2021-01-20 06:00:00
Crude Oil Latest: Trend Higher Still in Place Despite IEA Cutting Forecast For Demand
2021-01-19 13:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Continuing to Channel Higher
2021-01-20 13:30:00
Dow Jones Up on Yellen Stimulus Push; Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Climb
2021-01-20 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise to Critical Resistance on Inauguration Day
2021-01-20 12:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Weaker Dollar and Reflation Hopes Underpin Prices
2021-01-20 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sentiment Snapshot (Europe): GBP/USD, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2021-01-20 14:55:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trend Higher Intact, UK Inflation Above Expectations
2021-01-20 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell’s Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Senator Romney: Not looking for new stimulus in the immediate future. $SPY $USD
  • Mexican #Peso Outlook: $USDMXN Breakdown to Nine-month Lows - https://t.co/UTCfdRYIwU https://t.co/tS0ywWWKcA
  • BoE Governor Bailey: - Transmission of policy at zero or negative rates is much less clear - Evidence suggests impact of negative rates isn't straightforward but they can work - Sensible to have negative rates in the toolbox $GBP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 64.46%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8fbdMWLAOt
  • BoE Governor Bailey: - No decision has been made on negative rates - BoE has not discussed whether or not to introduce negative rates $GBP
  • BoE Governor Bailey: - We should see quite a pronounced recovery in economic activity as vaccine rollouts continue - UK cannot become a rule-taker from the EU in finance - UK will continue to be a global financial center $GBP
  • Corporations will continue to report their quarterly findings in the weeks ahead which will serve as a key driver of sentiment for the Dow Jones and other US indices. Get your #equities market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/AxL7Bis1XB https://t.co/nvsEuPvSOr
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.78% Gold: 1.34% Oil - US Crude: 0.73% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/uVMmW40Oac
  • BoE Governor Bailey: - Economic picture has been mixed since September as Covid resurges - Little evidence to go on for impact of January lockdowns $GBP
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.68% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.56% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.56% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.13% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ZtmzE3dmEy
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on 2021 ECB Forward Guidance

EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on 2021 ECB Forward Guidance

David Song, Strategist

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD carves a series of higher highs and lows ahead of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) first meeting for 2021, but the exchange rate remains susceptible to a larger pullback as long as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) tracks the downward trend established in December.

Advertisement

EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on 2021 ECB Forward Guidance

EUR/USD trades back above the 50-Day SMA (1.2081) as it extends the rebound from the monthly low (1.2054), and the pullback from the monthly high (1.2350) may turn out to be an exhaustion in the bullish price action rather than a change in trend like the behavior seen in September.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for Euro Area

Looking ahead, the ECB may merely attempt to buy time on January 21 after expanding the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) by EUR 500B at its last meeting for 2020, and it seems as though the central bank will rely on its current tools to support the Euro Area as the account of the December meeting emphasized that “the PEPP was seen as the cornerstone of the Governing Council’s monetary policy package.

However, the ECB may continue to endorse a dovish forward guidance as Germany plans to extend the renewed COVID-19 restrictions until February 14, and it remains to be seen if the central bank will further utilize its non-standard tool in 2021 as President Christine Lagarde and Co. stand “ready to increase the envelope further if needed.

In turn, the ECB’s first meeting for 2021 may do little to influence the near-term outlook for EUR/USD as the central bank appears to be on track to retain the current policy, and key market themes may continue to sway the exchange rate as the US Dollar still reflects an inverse relationship with investor confidence.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for EUR/USD rate

At the same time, the tilt in retail sentiment looks poised to persist as traders have been net-short EUR/USD since November, with the IG Client Sentiment report showing 44.25% of traders net-long the pair as the ratio of traders short to long stands at 1.26 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 3.79% lower than yesterday and 8.93% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.20% higher than yesterday and 0.92% lower from last week. The rise in net-long interest comes as EUR/USD carves a series of higher highs and lows from the monthly low (1.2054), while the decline in net-short position has helped to alleviate the crowding behavior as 45.12% of traders were net-long the pair during the previous week.

With that said, the correction from the January high (1.2350)may end up being an exhaustion in the bullish EUR/USD trend rather than a change in market behavior as it quickly climbs back above the 50-Day SMA (1.2081), but the exchange rate remains susceptible to a larger pullback as long as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) tracks the downward trend established in December.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the EUR/USDcorrection from the September high (1.2011) proved to be an exhaustion in the bullish price action rather than a change in trend following the string of failed attempts to close below the 1.1600 (61.8% expansion) to 1.1640 (23.6% expansion) region, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlighting a similar dynamic as it broke out of the downward trend carried over from the end of July to recover from its lowest readings since March.
  • The break/close above the 1.1960 (38.2% retracement) to 1.1970 (23.6% expansion) region pushed EUR/USD to a fresh yearly highs throughout December, with the exchange rate taking out the 2020 high (1.2310) during the first week of January.
  • However, EUR/USD has snapped the monthly opening range following the failed attempt to test the April 2018 high (1.2414), with the exchange rate susceptible to a larger pullback as long as the RSI tracks the downward trend established in December.
  • Nevertheless, the dip below the 50-Day SMA (1.2081) appears to have been short lived as EUR/USD carves a series of higher highs and lows from the monthly low (1.2054), but need a close above the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2140 (50% retracement) to 1.2370 (61.8% expansion) to bring the 1.2220 (38.2% expansion) to 1.2260 (161.8% expansion) region back on the radar.
  • At the same time, failure to get back above the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2140 (50% retracement) to 1.2370 (61.8% expansion) may push EUR/USD back towards the 1.2080 (78.6% retracement) area, with the next region of interest coming in around 1.2010 (100% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: November Low on Radar as RSI Snaps Upward Trend
Gold Price Forecast: November Low on Radar as RSI Snaps Upward Trend
2021-01-19 15:00:00
AUD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Break of January Opening Range
AUD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Break of January Opening Range
2021-01-13 20:00:00
USD/CAD Trades in Defined Range as US Dollar Tracks Risk Sentiment
USD/CAD Trades in Defined Range as US Dollar Tracks Risk Sentiment
2021-01-13 15:00:00
NZD/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Retain January Opening Range
NZD/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Retain January Opening Range
2021-01-12 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed