NZD/USD Recovery Takes Shape Following Failure to Test August Low

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-29 19:47:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of Monthly High with OPEC on Sidelines
2020-09-26 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Rally Lifts EUR, GBP, AUD, but Stocks Lag | Webinar
2020-09-29 12:00:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Stimulus Hopes, ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Advance
2020-09-29 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD, Equity Markets Anxiously Eye First Presidential Debate
2020-09-29 23:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Pops, Resistance at Prior Support
2020-09-29 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-29 19:47:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Key USD/JPY Levels Amid Month-end Rebalancing
2020-09-29 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Presidential Debate due at 01:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-30
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Non Manufacturing PMI (SEP) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 55.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-30
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 NBS Manufacturing PMI (SEP) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 51.2 Previous: 51 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-30
  • What are some key points post the US Presidential debate? Get your key highlights here with @ZabelinDimitri at 10:30PM EST here: https://t.co/XV0y5M8KLT https://t.co/PUTq6kOjxt
  • Although recent polls suggested that Joe Biden is leading, the odds that Donald Trump may again defy the preconceived forecasts still exist. Remember he is Trump. And thus a face-to-face debate is worth traders’ precious time. Live TV show begins in 50 mins.
  • Dow displayed a bearish trading pattern overnight: 7 out of 9 sectors in the red, with 86.7% of the index constituents ending lower. Energy, materials and industrials were among the worst performers, while healthcare and consumer discretionary struggled to hold small gains. https://t.co/hI957NZRLr
  • 🇯🇵 Industrial Production YoY Prel (AUG) Actual: -13.3% Previous: -15.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
  • 🇳🇿 ANZ Business Confidence (SEP) Actual: -28.5 Previous: -41.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-30
  • 🇯🇵 Retail Sales YoY (AUG) Actual: -1.9% Expected: -3.5% Previous: -2.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 ANZ Business Confidence (SEP) due at 00:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -41.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-30
NZD/USD Recovery Takes Shape Following Failure to Test August Low

NZD/USD Recovery Takes Shape Following Failure to Test August Low

2020-09-30 00:20:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USD continues to retrace the decline from the monthly high (0.6798) on the back of US Dollar weakness, and a further improvement in risk appetite may fuel a larger recovery in the exchange rate amid the inverse relationship between the Greenback and investor confidence.

NZD/USD Recovery Takes Shape Following Failure to Test August Low

NZD/USDappears to have reversed course ahead of the August low (0.6489) as it extends the rebound from the monthly low (0.6536) and largely tracks the rebound in global equity prices.

Swings in investor confidence may continue to sway NZD/USD as major central banks rely on unconventional tools to support their economy, and current market trends may carry into October as the Federal Reserve’s balance sheetwidens for the second week to reach its highest level since June.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) appears to be on track to deploy more non-standard measures as the central bank insists that “that a package of an FLP (Funding for Lending Programme) and a lower or negative OCR (official cash rate) could provide an effective way to deliver additional monetary stimulus.

It remains to be seen if RBNZ will unveil a slew of new tools at its last meeting for 2020 as Governor Adrian Orr and Co. “agreed that monetary policy will need to provide significant economic support for a long time to come to meet the inflation and employment remit,” and the New Zealand Dollar may face headwinds ahead of the rate decision on November 11 as the central bank prepares to push monetary policy into uncharted territory.

Until then, current market trends may continue to influence NZD/USD as the RBNZ keeps the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) Programme at NZ$100 billion, but the recent shift in retail positioning warns of a potential change in market behavior as traders turn net-long for the first time since June.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for NZD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 52.73% of traders are now net-long NZD/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.12 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 30.10% higher than yesterday and 101.07% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.74% higher than yesterday and 23.93% lower from last week.

The surge in net-long position comes as NZD/USD appears to have reversed course ahead of the August low (0.6489), while the decline in net-short interest could be an indication of stop-loss orders getting triggered as the exchange rate extends the rebound from the monthly low (0.6536).

With that said, the shift in retail positioning warns of a potential change in NZD/USD behavior as 42.19% of traders were net-long the pair earlier this week, but swings in investor confidence may continue to sway the exchange rate amid the inverse relationship between the US Dollar and investor confidence.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, NZD/USD cleared the February high (0.6503) in June as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) broke above 70 for the first time in 2020, with the exchange rate taking out the January high (0.6733) in September following the close above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6710 (61.8% expansion) to 0.6740 (23.6% expansion).
  • However, lack of momentum to close above the 0.6790 (50% expansion) region has pushed NZD/USD below the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6600 (38.2% expansion) to 0.6630 (78.6% expansion), with the RSI sitting at its lowest level since April.
  • NZD/USD appeared to be on track to test the August low (0.6489) as the RSI established a downward trend in September, but the decline from the 2020 high (0.6798) appears to be unraveling amid the failed attempt to break/close below the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6490 (50% expansion) to 0.6520 (100% expansion).
  • A close back above the 0.6600 (38.2% expansion) to 0.6630 (78.6% expansion) region may push NZD/USD towards 0.6680 (23.6% expansion), with the next area of interest coming in around 0.6710 (61.8% expansion) to 0.6740 (23.6% expansion).
  • Will keep a close eye on the RSI as it appears to be reversing course ahead of oversold territory, but need a break of trendline resistance to indicate a bullish outlook for NZD/USD.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Rate Trades in Defined Range Despite Dovish ECB Guidance
EUR/USD Rate Trades in Defined Range Despite Dovish ECB Guidance
2020-09-29 05:00:00
AUD/USD to Stage Larger Rebound as RSI Reverses from Oversold Zone
AUD/USD to Stage Larger Rebound as RSI Reverses from Oversold Zone
2020-09-29 00:00:00
Gold Price Holds Steady as Fed Balance Sheet Approaches June Peak
Gold Price Holds Steady as Fed Balance Sheet Approaches June Peak
2020-09-28 05:00:00
NZD/USD Analysis: Bearish Price Sequence Sputters Ahead of August Low
NZD/USD Analysis: Bearish Price Sequence Sputters Ahead of August Low
2020-09-28 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish