News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Trades in Defined Range Despite Dovish ECB Guidance
2020-09-29 05:00:00
Euro Forecast: Failed Breakouts or False Breakdowns? Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-09-28 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of Monthly High with OPEC on Sidelines
2020-09-26 04:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Caught at Resistance- WTI Breakout Pending
2020-09-24 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Climbs on Stimulus Hopes, ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Advance
2020-09-29 02:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq Rally as USD Pulls Back to Start a Busy Week
2020-09-28 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD: Gold Price Attempts to Base as US Dollar Peels Back
2020-09-28 22:15:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
2020-09-28 15:01:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
2020-09-28 15:01:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Dow Jones, Sterling, US Stimulus, NFPs
2020-09-28 12:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
2020-09-28 15:01:00
USD Correction Poses Short Squeeze Concern, USD/JPY the Preferred Hedge of US Election Risk - COT Report
2020-09-28 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/kWoRBJxt7u
  • - $NZDUSD rates eyeing a retest of the September high after finding support at the 100-DMA. - Ascending Channel may guide $NZDJPY higher. - $GBPNZD poised to clamber back above the 200-DMA after carving out a Double Bottom reversal pattern. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/nzd-usd/2020/09/29/New-Zealand-Dollar-Analysis-NZDUSD-NZDJPY-GBPNZD-Price-Action.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/OvbsW1Jtb2
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Leading Economic Index Final (JUL) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 86.9 Previous: 83.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Coincident Index Final (JUL) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 76.2 Previous: 74.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.80%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 64.87%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LTjXieE0go
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/JdvW6HNuqV https://t.co/NWrZZaa4lF
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.19% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/8ChxmQpRKk
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.36% Wall Street: 0.30% Germany 30: 0.23% France 40: 0.12% FTSE 100: 0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/0FDQWAKpx8
  • Traders tend to overcomplicate things when they’re starting out in the forex market. This fact is unfortunate but undeniably true.Simplify your trading strategy with these four indicators here:https://t.co/A4dqGMPylo https://t.co/dl1864wKqI
  • With the risk-gauging yield spread between Italian Government Bonds and German Bunds continuing to narrow, could $EURUSD and the #DAX30 dismiss #COVID19 second wave fears and trek back towards their respective post-crisis highs? https://t.co/KRrELChiOQ
EUR/USD Rate Trades in Defined Range Despite Dovish ECB Guidance

EUR/USD Rate Trades in Defined Range Despite Dovish ECB Guidance

2020-09-29 05:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD trades in a narrow range after taking out the August low (1.1696), and the exchange rate may continue to consolidate as the European Central Bank (ECB) appears to be in no rush to alter the path for monetary policy.

EUR/USD Rate Trades in Defined Range Despite Dovish ECB Guidance

EUR/USD holds near the monthly low (1.1612) as ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterates a dovish forward guidance and tells European lawmakers that the central bank “continues to stand ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner.

The prepared remarks from President Lagarde suggest the ECB will continue to support the Euro Area after expanding the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) to EUR 1.35 trillion in June as “the recovery remains incomplete, uncertain and uneven.” President Lagarde insists that the Governing Council “will carefully assess all incoming information, including developments in the exchange rate, with regard to its implications for the medium-term inflation outlook,” and a growing number of ECB officials may comment on the Euro as the central bank struggles to achieve its one and only mandate for price stability.

Nevertheless, it seems as though the ECB will stick to the sidelines at its next meeting on October 29 as “the monetary policy measures that we have taken since early March are providing crucial support to the economic recovery and are helping to safeguard medium-term price stability,” and it seems unlikely that the Governing Council will intervene in foreign exchange markets as Vice-President Luis de Guindoswarns that “it would be suicidal to enter into any sort of dispute about exchange rates.

In turn, swings in investor confidence may influence EUR/USD ahead of the ECB meeting as the pullback from the yearly high (1.2011) largely mimics the weakness in global equity prices, and current market trends may carry into October as retail traders have been net-short the pair since mid-May.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for EUR/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 44.67% of traders are currently net-long EUR/USD, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.24 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 2.80% higher than yesterday and 0.81% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.29% higher than yesterday and 2.83% higher from last week.

The tilt in retail sentiment has abated going into the end of the month as only 39.73% of traders were net-long EUR/USD last week, but the crowding behavior looks poised to persist in October even though the Fed’s balance sheet widens for the second week to reach its highest level since June.

With that said, the pullback from the yearly high (1.2011) may prove to be an exhaustion in the bullish price action rather than a change in trend as it largely mimics the correction in global equity prices, but EUR/USD may trade within a defined range as long as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) tracks the downward trend carried over from the end of July.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss key themes and potential trade setups surrounding foreign exchange markets.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, a ‘golden cross’ materialized in EUR/USD towards the end of June as the 50-Day SMA (1.1792) crossed above the 200-Day SMA (1.1240), with the moving averages still tracking the positive slopes from earlier this year.
  • At the same time, a bull flag formation panned out following the failed attempt to close below the 1.1190 (38.2% retracement) to 1.1220 (78.6% expansion) region in July, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) helping to validate the continuation pattern as the oscillator bounced along trendline support to preserve the upward trend from March.
  • However, the EUR/USD rally stalled following the failed attempt to close above the 1.1960 (38.2% retracement) to 1.1970 (23.6% expansion) region, with the RSI highlighting a similar dynamic as it slipped below 70 to ultimately break trendline support.
  • A similar scenario materialized in September even though EUR/USD traded to a fresh yearly high (1.2011) at the start of the month, with the exchange rate taking out the August low (1.1696) after staging another failed attempt to close above the 1.1960 (38.2% retracement) to 1.1970 (23.6% expansion) region.
  • EUR/USD appears to be stuck in a narrow range as it snaps the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week, and the exchange rate may continue to consolidate following the failed attempts to break/close below the 1.1600 (61.8% expansion) to 1.1640 (23.6% expansion) region as the RSI appears to be reversing course ahead of oversold territory.
  • Will keep a close eye on the RSI as it continues to track the downward trend carried over from the end of July, but a break of trendline resistance may offer a bullish signal as the indicator fails to reflect the extreme reading seen in February.
  • Need a close above the Fibonacci overlap around 1.1670 (50% retracement) to 1.1710 (61.8% retracement) to bring the 1.1810 (61.8% retracement) to 1.1850 (100% expansion) region back on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.1960 (38.2% retracement) to 1.1970 (23.6% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD to Stage Larger Rebound as RSI Reverses from Oversold Zone
AUD/USD to Stage Larger Rebound as RSI Reverses from Oversold Zone
2020-09-29 00:00:00
Gold Price Holds Steady as Fed Balance Sheet Approaches June Peak
Gold Price Holds Steady as Fed Balance Sheet Approaches June Peak
2020-09-28 05:00:00
NZD/USD Analysis: Bearish Price Sequence Sputters Ahead of August Low
NZD/USD Analysis: Bearish Price Sequence Sputters Ahead of August Low
2020-09-28 02:00:00
USD/CAD Rate Searches for Resistance as RSI Tracks Upward Trend
USD/CAD Rate Searches for Resistance as RSI Tracks Upward Trend
2020-09-25 00:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish