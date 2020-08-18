0

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
EUR/USD Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Zone Ahead of FOMC Minutes
2020-08-19 00:00:00
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Buoyed by Falling Volatility; PMIs Eyed
2020-08-18 17:05:00
Crude Oil Prices May Track Stocks on Walmart, Home Depot Earnings
2020-08-18 06:09:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rebounds, Will the Bull Case Continue?
2020-08-18 21:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
Euro, Pound & More: Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-08-18 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2020-08-18 17:35:00
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
  The US Dollar traded lower against most #ASEAN currencies last week. The IDR and PHP are eyeing the Indonesian and Philippine central bank with US-China trade talks postponed.
  🇦🇺 Westpac Leading Index MoM (JUL) due at 00:30 GMT Previous: 0.4%
  🇯🇵 Machinery Orders YoY (JUN) Actual: -22.5% Expected: -17.6% Previous: -16.3%
  🇯🇵 Balance of Trade (JUL) Actual: ¥11.6B Expected: ¥-77.6B Previous: ¥-268.8B
  🇬🇧 UK-EU Brexit Talks due at 00:00 GMT
  🇯🇵 Balance of Trade (JUL) due at 23:50 GMT Expected: ¥-77.6B Previous: ¥-268.8B
  🇯🇵 Machinery Orders YoY (JUN) due at 23:50 GMT Expected: -17.6% Previous: -16.3%
  $USDPHP recently hit its lowest since Nov 2016, invalidating the Falling Wedge The #Philippines benchmark stock index (PSEi) passed a one-month high This is as President Duterte eased lockdowns in Manila and overseas remittances unexpectedly surged the most since 2019 in June
  The Japanese Yen may extend recent declines after breaching key chart support. AUD/JPY is eyeing fresh yearly highs and EUR/JPY is stalling ahead of key resistance.
  - #USDollar selling pressure persisting despite a rising number of geopolitical risks - Stocks rose after housing data showed remarkably better-than-expected statistics - #AUDUSD near multi-month swing-high as RSI divergence shows worrying signs
EUR/USD Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Zone Ahead of FOMC Minutes

2020-08-19 00:00:00
David Song, Strategist
EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD trades to a fresh 2020 high (1.1966) ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes, and current market conditions may keep the exchange rate afloat as Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushes into overbought territory.

EUR/USD Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Zone Ahead of FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD is on track to mark the longest stretch of gains since 2004 after appreciating for eight consecutive weeks, and it remains to be seen if the FOMC Minutes will derail the bullish behavior as the RSI preserves the upward trend established in March and climbs above 70 for the fourth time this year.

The extreme reading in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a further appreciation in EUR/USD amid the behavior seen in July, and more of the same from Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may keep the exchange rate afloat as the Federal Reserve appears to be in no rush to alter the course for monetary policy.

In turn, the FOMC Minutes may highlight a dovish forward guidance as the central bank vows to “increase our holdings of Treasury and agency mortgage-backed securities at least at the current pace, and the provisions to the US Dollar liquidity swap lines unveiled in March may continue to drag on the Greenback as the arrangements “serve as an important liquidity backstop to ease strains in global funding markets.”

At the same time, it seems as though the crowding behavior in the US Dollar will persist even though the FOMC relies on its asset purchases along with its lending facilities to support the US economy as retail traders have been net-short EUR/USD since mid-May.

With that said, current market conditions may EUR/USD afloat ahead of the FOMC Minutes, and the exchange rate appears to be on track to test the May 2018 high (1.1996) as the RSI pushes into overbought territory for the fourth time in 2020.

Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss key themes and potential trade setups surrounding foreign exchange markets.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, a ‘golden cross’ materialized in EUR/USD towards the end of June as the 50-Day SMA (1.1502) crossed above the 200-Day SMA (1.1134), with the moving averages extending the positive slopes into the second half of the year.
  • At the same time, a bull flag formation panned out following the failed attempt to close below the 1.1190 (38.2% retracement) to 1.1220 (78.6% expansion) region in July, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) helping to validate the continuation pattern as the oscillator bounced along trendline support to preserve the upward trend established in March.
  • Recent developments in the RSI suggest the bullish momentum will continue to gather pace over the coming days as the oscillator pushes into overbought territory for the fourth time in 2020, with the extreme reading in the indicator likely to be accompanied by a further appreciation in EUR/USD amid the behavior seen in July.
  • Need a break/close above the 1.1960 (38.2% retracement) to 1.1970 (23.6% expansion) region to bring the May 2018 high (1.1996) on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.2080 (78.6% retracement) to 1.2140 (50% retracement).
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

