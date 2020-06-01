We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
US Dollar Raise Bearish Bets, EUR/USD in Favour - COT Report
2020-06-01 09:30:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY – Charts & Levels
2020-05-31 23:50:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Trump Talks Hong Kong, Gold Up on US Unrest
2020-06-01 03:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Stalling at Resistance, Multi-Week Uptrend at Risk?
2020-05-31 00:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite Ready for More Highs?
2020-05-31 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: AUD, CAD, GBP, Brexit Talks, Dow Jones, USD, NFPs
2020-05-31 16:00:00
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Price – Rally Set to Resume?
2020-06-01 09:30:00
Gold Price Eyes 2012 High Again Following Break of Negative RSI Slope
2020-06-01 05:00:00
US Dollar Raise Bearish Bets, EUR/USD in Favour - COT Report
2020-06-01 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Crucial EU/UK Trade Talks, Emergency UK Stimulus Package Talk
2020-06-01 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Rebound Faces First Test
2020-05-30 09:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
  • NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since May 19, 2020 when NZD/USD traded near 0.61. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to NZD/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/vNo6FTWKmk
  • Crude Oil Prices Rise as Trump Talks Hong Kong, Gold Up on US Unrest - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/06/01/Crude-Oil-Prices-Rise-as-Trump-Talks-Hong-Kong-Gold-Up-on-US-Unrest.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #CrudeOil #gold #XAUUSD #OOTT https://t.co/gXE7J4nA4K
  • 🇿🇦 ABSA Manufacturing PMI Actual: 50.2 Previous: 46.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-01
  • Repaso a los eventos más importantes de la semana, enfoque en #Lagarde y el #BCE #trading https://t.co/tlKfrNq9xW https://t.co/TgfLmXwvVu
  • Repaso a los eventos más importantes de la semana, enfoque en #Lagarde y el #BCE #trading https://t.co/tlKfrNq9xW
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 ABSA Manufacturing PMI due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 46.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-01
  • OPEC and Russia is said to be moving closer to an agreement on extension of oil production cuts, looking at 1-2 months - RTRS sources
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Final Actual: 40.7 Expected: 40.7 Previous: 32.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-01
  • Sharp risk-off reversal after #China is reported to halt some US agriculture imports amid #HongKong tensions & #TradeWar escalation. #AUD, #NZD and #SP500 futures down. #USD and #JPY up. https://t.co/2uwoEalx62
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Final due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 40.7 Previous: 32.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-01
2020-06-01 05:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold has traded to fresh yearly highs during every single month so far in 2020, and the bullish behavior may persist in June as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) breaks out of a negative slope.

The price of gold appears to have reversed course ahead of the May low ($1670) as it extends the series of higher highs and lows from the previous week, and the precious metal stage another attempt to test the 2012 high ($1796) as the Federal Reserve prepares to have the Municipal Liquidity Facility along with the Main Street Lending Program up and running in June.

Image of Federal Reserve balance sheet

Source: FOMC

The new set of non-standard measures may push the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to the sidelines as the balance sheet climbs above $7 trillion in May, and the central bank may carry out a wait-and-see approach over the coming months as ChairmanJerome Powelltames speculation for a negative interest rate policy (NIRP).

It remains to be seen if the FOMC will deploy more unconventional tools over the coming months as Fed officials express mixed views regarding the US economy, and the committee may continue to endorse a dovish forward guidance at the next interest rate decision on June 10 amid the threat of a protracted recovery.

In turn, the FOMC may largely reiterate its committed in “using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time,” and the low interest rate environment along with the ballooning central bank balance sheets may continue to act as a backstop for goldas marketparticipants look for an alternative to fiat-currencies.

With that said, the price for gold may exhibit a bullish behavior in June as it trades to fresh yearly highs during every single month so far in 2020, and the precious metal may stage another attempt to test the 2012 high ($1796) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) breaks out of a bearish formation.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The opening range for 2020 instilled a constructive outlook for the price of gold as the precious metal cleared the 2019 high ($1557), with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushing into overbought territory during the same period.
  • A similar scenario materialized in February, with the price of gold marking the monthly low ($1548) during the first full week, while the RSI broke out of the bearish formation from earlier this year to push back into overbought territory.
  • However, the monthly opening range for March as less relevant amid the pickup in volatility, with the decline from the monthly high ($1704) leading to a break of the January low ($1517).
  • Nevertheless, the reaction to the former-resistance zone around $1450 (38.2% retracement) to $1452 (100% expansion) instilled a constructive outlook for bullion especially as the RSI reversed course ahead of oversold territory and broke out of the bearish formation from February.
  • In turn, gold cleared the March high ($1704) to tag a new yearly high ($1748) in April, with the bullish behavior also taking shape in May as the precious metal traded to a fresh 2020 high ($1764).
  • The bullish behavior may persist in June as the price of gold appears to have reversed course ahead of the May low ($1670), with the RSI highlighting a similar dynamic as the indicator breaks out of the negative slope from the previous month.
  • Need a closing price above $1754 (261.8% expansion) to open up the $1786 (38.2% expansion) region, with the 2012 high ($1796) coming up next.
--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

