AUD/USD Weakness to Persist as Bullish RSI Formations Falter

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on Davos Forum
2020-01-22 02:00:00
US Dollar Resistance Test, USD/CAD Tightening Range: Webinar
2020-01-21 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate May Rise, Yen Gains as Coronavirus Sinks Stocks
2020-01-22 00:00:00
US Dollar Resistance Test, USD/CAD Tightening Range: Webinar
2020-01-21 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on Davos Forum
2020-01-22 02:00:00
GBP/USD Rate May Rise, Yen Gains as Coronavirus Sinks Stocks
2020-01-22 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on Davos Forum
2020-01-22 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Churning Through a Near-term Top - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-01-21 15:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Natural Gas Prices Part Ways. What Does This Mean?
2020-01-22 03:00:00
Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on Davos Forum
2020-01-22 02:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-21 18:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally Cracks, Hit by Weekend 'Flash Crash'
2020-01-20 10:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #EURCHF Showing Signs of Bottoming Out: Where is it Heading? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/01/22/EURCHF-Showing-Signs-of-Bottoming-Out-Where-is-it-Heading.html
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/925P5uspMg
  • ❗ Heads Up ❗ I will be covering tomorrow's Australian jobs report and the outlook for the Australian Dollar starting at 00:15 GMT on Thursday. Signup for the session below! $AUDUSD $AUDJPY $AUDCAD $AUDNZD - https://t.co/vZonusSFKl
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.34%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 82.36%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ZPq0ljlzKe
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.00% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/bJhUPVJqTa
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.44% Wall Street: 0.43% US 500: 0.41% France 40: 0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/r4xNYs4vlg
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/rGRzQtgtOb
  • Missed my webinar? See the recording and a bullet point summary of the main topics discussed: - #WEF2020 - EU-US #Tradewar tensions - IMF World Economic Outlook unpacked - Key data to watch for the week ahead - Biggest risks facing the global economy https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/01/22/Japanese-Yen--Gold-Prices-May-Retreat-on-Davos-Forum.html
  • The Canadian Dollar and Australian Dollar outlook may favor the downside based on positioning signals. This is as USD/CAD faces the BoC while AUD/USD awaits Australia’s jobs report $USDCAD $AUDUSD #BoC - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/01/22/Canadian-Dollar-Australian-Dollar-Outlook-Positioning-Hints-Lower.html?CHID=9 https://t.co/lmdXFoEPIp
  • The Japanese Yen has faded into 2020 as market risk appetite has held up and hit demand for haven assets. $USDJPY now challenges a key medium-term downtrend, but hasn’t topped it yet.Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/4X6vgCgkB7 https://t.co/cEUZlD8FoF
AUD/USD Weakness to Persist as Bullish RSI Formations Falter

AUD/USD Weakness to Persist as Bullish RSI Formations Falter

2020-01-22 06:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD trades to a fresh monthly low (0.6827) ahead of Australia’s Employment report, and recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) instills a bearish outlook for the exchange rate as the oscillator snaps the upwards trends carried over from 2019.

AUD/USD Weakness to Persist as Bullish RSI Formations Falter

AUD/USD extends the series of lower highs and lows from earlier this week even though Australia Treasurer Josh Frydenberg tweets that the “Australian economy remains remarkably resilient,” and the correction from the 2019 low (0.6671) may continue to unravel as the ongoing wildfire is expected to curb “everything from tourism to household consumption.”

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Mr. Frydenberg warns that the “full economic impact is still uncertain” as the government struggles to contain the disaster, and fears of an economic shock may put pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to implement lower interest rates as Governor Philip Lowe and Co. insist that the board has “the ability to provide further stimulus.

Nevertheless, updates to Australia’s Employment report may keep the RBA on the sidelines as the economy is anticipated to add 10.0K jobs in December, and a further improvement in the labor market may encourage the central bank to endorse a wait-and-see approach at its first meeting for 2020 as “the Australian economy appeared to have reached a gentle turning point.

Image of RBA interest rate decisions

In turn, the RBA may merely attempt to buy time on February 4, but the data may do little to influence the monetary policy outlook as “the current rate of wages growth was not consistent with inflation being sustainably within the target range.”

As a result, the RBA may continue to respond to the slowdown in global growth and insulate the economy from the shift in US trade policy as China, Australia’s largest trading partner, expands 6.0% in the fourth-quarter of 2019, the lowest reading since the series began in 1992.

With that said, Governor Lowe and Co. may retain a dovish forward guidance in 2020, andAUD/USD may face a more bearish fate over the coming months as the Federal Reserve moves way from its rate easing cycle.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • AUD/USD has been capped by the 200-Day SMA (0.6887) for most of 2019, but the recent break/close above the moving average signaled a potential shift in market behavior especially as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushed into overbought territory for the first time since 2018.
  • However, the bullish momentum may continue to abate as the RSI falls back from overbought territory, with the oscillator snapping the bullish formations from the previous year.
  • Keep in mind, the monthly opening range has been a key dynamic for AUD/USD in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the exchange rate carved a major low on October 2, with monthly high for November occurring during the first full week of the month, while the low for December happened on the first day of the month.
  • The opening range for 2020 highlights a similar dynamic as AUD/USD extends the decline from the December high (0.7032).
  • In turn, the correction from the 2019 low (0.6671) may continue to unravel as it failed to produce a test of the July high (0.7082), with AUD/USD pushing to fresh monthly lows following the string of failed attempts to close above 0.6910 (38.2% expansion).
  • The break/close below 0.6850 (78.6% expansion) region opens up the 0.6800 (61.8% expansion) handle, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.6720 (78.6% expansion) to 0.6730 (100% expansion) followed by the overlap around 0.6630 (100% expansion) to 0.6650 (61.8% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Rate to Recoup Losses on Strong New Zealand CPI
NZD/USD Rate to Recoup Losses on Strong New Zealand CPI
2020-01-22 01:00:00
Gold Price Eyes Monthly High as RSI Continues to Track Upward Trend
Gold Price Eyes Monthly High as RSI Continues to Track Upward Trend
2020-01-21 06:00:00
USD/CAD Rate to Take Cues from Bank of Canada (BoC) Forward Guidance
USD/CAD Rate to Take Cues from Bank of Canada (BoC) Forward Guidance
2020-01-21 01:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Susceptible to Range Bound Prices Ahead of ECB Meeting
EUR/USD Rate Susceptible to Range Bound Prices Ahead of ECB Meeting
2020-01-20 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.