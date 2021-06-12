News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD June Open Range Vulnerable as ECB Sticks to Higher PEPP
2021-06-11 15:00:00
Inflation (CPI), The Fed & ECB – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-11 14:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Outlook – Room to Rally 10% or More Before Big Levels Met
2021-06-11 12:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Price Outlook: US Lifts Sanctions on Some Iranians, Inflation Ignored
2021-06-11 05:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Grinding Higher - Ethereum (ETH), Alt-Coins in Wait-And-See Mode
2021-06-12 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Divergence With Wall Street Risks Continuing
2021-06-12 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout Holds Through CPI - FOMC on Deck
2021-06-11 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Upside Test as US Rates Drop - Last Chance for Volatility
2021-06-11 09:35:00
Dollar and S&P 500 Breaks Must Abide the FOMC Decision This Week
2021-06-12 02:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Last Chance for Currency Volatility on FOMC Meeting
2021-06-11 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-10 19:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Grinding Higher - Ethereum (ETH), Alt-Coins in Wait-And-See Mode

Bitcoin (BTC) Grinding Higher - Ethereum (ETH), Alt-Coins in Wait-And-See Mode

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), and Alt-Coin Analysis and Charts:

  • Bitcoin nudges into positive territory on a week-on-week basis.
  • Ethereum and the alt-coin market still in the red.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is back in positive territory on a week-on-week basis as it slowly recoups some of its recent losses. According to data from Coinmarketcap, Bitcoin is up 2.0% from this time last week, Ethereum is down around 6.5%, while the alt-coin market shows losses on either side of 10%. The move higher by Bitcoin, if sustained, will eventually filter down to the rest of the market, although the recent highs seen in these coins will take a sustained push if they are to be seen again. The dramatic outperformance of the rest of the market over Bitcoin from the start of the year – alt-coin season – is not expected to happen again in the short term.

Bitcoin (BTC) Grinding Higher - Ethereum (ETH), Alt-Coins in Wait-And-See Mode

A to Z Crypto: Demystifying the Top Cryptocurrency Jargon

We looked at Bitcoin yesterday and the positive sentiment we noted from Tuesday’s bullish hammer formation remains in place. Tough resistance between $42,000 and $43,500 will continue to weigh on any further rally, and while Bitcoin’s volatility remains high, it may well be that the current, slow pullback continues until this resistance zone nears.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart

Bitcoin (BTC) Grinding Higher - Ethereum (ETH), Alt-Coins in Wait-And-See Mode

Ethereum remains in a short-term downtrend dictated by the 20-day simple moving average. The spot price opened below this short-dated moving average and Ethereum needs to reclaim this in order to push higher. Ethereum’s recent underperformance against Bitcoin – the ETH/BTC spread has dropped from a multi-year high of 815 to 661 – will take time to recover and will likely be based on price moves in Bitcoin more than Ethereum price action over the short-term. The May 30 swing-low at $2,180 should act as the first line of support.

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Daily Price Chart

Bitcoin (BTC) Grinding Higher - Ethereum (ETH), Alt-Coins in Wait-And-See Mode

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What are your views on Bitcoin (BTC),Ethereum (ETH) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

