Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Rallying Back - Tougher Tests Lie Ahead

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, EURUSD, USDCAD and GBPUSD: Ranking CPI Breakout Potential
2021-06-10 03:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Pull Below $70 as Rising Fuel Stockpiles Cools the Rally
2021-06-10 06:00:00
ESG Investing: How COVID-19 Has Augmented its Relevance in Financial Markets
2021-06-09 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones in Tight Range, Hang Seng, ASX 200 May Edge Higher
2021-06-09 01:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-08 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Eyes Fastest Expected Core Inflation Rate Since 1993
2021-06-10 05:00:00
Gold Price Chart Posts Bullish "Golden Cross" Formation, Will it Rally?
2021-06-09 20:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Seen Stable After US CPI, ECB
2021-06-10 08:15:00
S&P 500, EURUSD, USDCAD and GBPUSD: Ranking CPI Breakout Potential
2021-06-10 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY at Risk Amid Rising Net-Long Bets
2021-06-09 05:00:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CHF are long at 81.54%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 69.47%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/MJex9SHSvo
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/4W8gvbfPBl
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.26% Silver: -0.30% Gold: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ufRkoU6lQ2
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.11% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/qLtydjwFqx
  • 🇮🇪 Inflation Rate YoY (MAY) Actual: 1.7% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-10
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.28% Wall Street: 0.16% US 500: 0.04% Germany 30: -0.04% France 40: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/N17MGcR5aF
  • Heads Up:🇮🇪 Inflation Rate YoY (MAY) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-10
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/hRnms4Tkcx
  • 🇨🇳 New Yuan Loans (MAY) Actual: CNY1500B Expected: CNY1410B Previous: CNY1470B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-10
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (APR) Actual: 1.8% Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-10
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Rallying Back - Tougher Tests Lie Ahead

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Rallying Back - Tougher Tests Lie Ahead

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and Alt-Coin Analysis and Charts:

  • The daily Bitcoin chart is starting to look positive.
  • ‘Wash Out’ zone needs to be overcome if the rally is to continue.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is leading the cryptocurrency higher again today as buyers tentatively return to the space after the recent heavy sell-off. Bitcoin’s market dominance is currently just under 44%, after trading sub-40% in mid-May, and this renewed interest and strength may well continue in the short term. The daily chart shows a bullish hammer formed on Tuesday this week, while BTC is also trading above the 20-day sma for the first time in a month. A close and open above this short-dated sma is needed to confirm positive sentiment in the market.

Moving Averages (MA) Explained for Traders

Tougher times lie ahead for the market peer with a zone between just under $42,000 and $43,580 likely to provide stiff resistance. The 200-sdma is currently just below $42,000, while the May 19 ‘wash out’ candle tops out at just over $43,500. Both the longer-dated sma and this zone/candle need to be broken conclusively to provide further positive sentiment.

A to Z Crypto: Demystifying the Top Cryptocurrency Jargon

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Rallying Back - Tougher Tests Lie Ahead

The alt-coin market remains under pressure and despite pushing higher on Wednesday, they remain sharply lower over the last 4-5 weeks. While the current rotation back into Bitcoin continues, it is unlikely that these recent alt-coin losses will be pared back significantly.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What are your views on Bitcoin (BTC) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Action Set Up for ECB Decision
2021-06-10 10:30:00
2021-06-10 10:30:00
FTSE 100 Outlook: Picks Up Bullish Momentum Aimed at Breaking its Range
2021-06-10 09:30:00
2021-06-10 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Seen Stable After US CPI, ECB
2021-06-10 08:15:00
2021-06-10 08:15:00
Crude Oil Prices Pull Below $70 as Rising Fuel Stockpiles Cools the Rally
2021-06-10 06:00:00
2021-06-10 06:00:00
