We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breakout or Fake-Out? EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Surge to Fresh Highs
2020-05-29 18:30:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 21 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
2020-05-29 17:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price to Stay Afloat as US Output Falls to Lowest Level Since 2018
2020-05-29 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on US-China Tension, Trump Speech Eyed
2020-05-29 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-29 20:00:00
US Dollar, Nasdaq, Chinese Yuan React to Trump-China Presser
2020-05-29 19:45:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-29 20:00:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: VIX Index Sends Bad Omen for Stocks
2020-05-29 18:05:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Next Week's EU/UK Trade Talks
2020-05-29 09:30:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
EU to Unveil Covid-19 Recovery Fund Plan, Swiss Franc Sinking
2020-05-27 06:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Gold has a short-term bullish set-up that may play nicely with USD weakening. The longer and shorter-term path of least resistance remains higher. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/6gt3F9LuGP https://t.co/B4MVrg8f6i
  • The AUD may suffer as relations between Australia and China deteriorate amid dwindling growth prospects. Euro traders will be closely watching progress in talks about a €500b recovery fund proposal. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/LkEFJViPWY https://t.co/Fo1wlWyz8r
  • The US Dollar is attempting to find direction against the Singapore Dollar, Philippine Peso and Indonesian Rupiah as technical levels hold. The Malaysian Ringgit eyes a key trend line. Get your #ASEAN currencies market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/lcSLkOnJgQ https://t.co/4ofHIpGiTm
  • Trump says he needs to see a strong study on China's actions surrounding virus - BBG
  • The Dollar Index has broken below a multi-week consolidation / the May opening-range lows and keeps the focus lower heading into June. Get your $USD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/hkm3nIoyeh https://t.co/SzMeNFyPyp
  • RT @fxmacro: COVIDView: A Weekly Surveillance Summary of U.S. COVID-19 Activity | CDC https://t.co/Gtr0sUoyft
  • RT @globaltimesnews: The #US, rather than #China, will pay a hefty price for imposing sanctions against #HK in the latest broadsides aimed…
  • Could this be the turning point for the #USD? My majors-based #Dollar index is testing key support from April with positive RSI divergence. If sentiment continues improving, that may offer the fundamental scope to continue lower towards March lows https://t.co/vIIvyF8zpU
  • The scale of the monthly chart can be particularly useful in spotting systemic developments. Gold for example reflects enormous lift of a haven during supposed 'risk on'. The candle chart is gold equally weighted in USD, EUR, GBP and JPY. Orange is $GC_F https://t.co/4yEjT7FvGA
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.49% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.30% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.25% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/OR9TIAZM1e
Oil Price to Stay Afloat as US Output Falls to Lowest Level Since 2018

Oil Price to Stay Afloat as US Output Falls to Lowest Level Since 2018

2020-05-29 23:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:
Crude Oil Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

Oil Talking Points

The price of oil consolidates after clearing the April high ($29.13), but the ongoing contraction in US production may keep crude prices afloat even though the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) continue to highlight the “surge in tanker demand, driven by low crude prices and a need to push out excess supplies amid concerns about the availability of onshore storage capacity.

Fundamental Forecast for Oil: Bullish

The price of oil holds near the May high ($34.81) despite an unexpected rise in US crude inventories, and the response by oil producers may continue to stabilize the energy market as US output falls to its lowest level since October 2018.

US crude inventories jumped 7928K in the week ending May 22 after contracting 4982K the week prior, and the slowdown in energy consumption looks poised to persist as OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) states that “in 2020, world oil demand growth isadjusted lower by 2.23 mb/d and is now forecast to drop by 9.07 mb/d.

OPEC report

The update argues that “the worst contraction in majoroil demand centers around the world is expected to take place in the 2Q20,” but the economic shock from COVID-19 may continue to drag on energy consumption as the global travel ban remain in place, while “industrial fuelsare also forecast to face pressure in response to reduced manufacturing activity compared with last year.”

In turn, OPEC and its allies may show a greater wiliness to extend the extraordinary measures taken in April as the group pledged to reduce oil output by 9.7 mb/d in May and June, and the ongoing contraction in supply may keep oil prices afloat amid the ongoing decline in US production.

Weekly US Field Production of Crude Oil

Recent figures from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed field production narrowing to 11,400K from 11,500K in the week ending May 15 after hitting a record high (13,100K) earlier this year, and the decline in crude output looks poised to persist as Reuters reveals that Chevron, the second largest oil producer in the US, plans to cut up to 15% of its global workforce.

With that said, the ongoing slowdown in global production is likely to keep the price of oil afloat in June, but the gradual process of reopening the advanced economies may rattle crude prices amid the threat of a protracted recovery.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Upbeat RBA Could Fuel Australian Dollar Strength
Upbeat RBA Could Fuel Australian Dollar Strength
2020-05-29 19:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Positive, ECB May Boost Asset Purchases
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Positive, ECB May Boost Asset Purchases
2020-05-27 20:00:00
Markets Weekly Outlook: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil
Markets Weekly Outlook: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil
2020-05-25 13:00:00
Markets Weekly Outlook: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil
Markets Weekly Outlook: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil
2020-05-24 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.