USD/MXN Weekly Forecast: Mexican Peso Correction to Continue, Fundamentals are Weak

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-02 08:00:00
US Dollar Suffers, EUR/USD & GBP/USD Rise on Brexit Day - US Market Open
2020-01-31 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-02 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/CAD
2020-02-01 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-02 08:00:00
GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY – Charts for Next Week & More
2020-01-31 13:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Bearish on State of Union Address, ISM Data
2020-02-01 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Looking to Punch Through Chart Resistance
2020-01-31 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Selloff Deepens; Can NFP Data Dwarf Coronavirus Fears?
2020-02-01 09:00:00
Crude Oil and Copper Sink as Coronavirus Rekindles Global Growth Fears
2020-02-01 00:39:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls at Resistance, Will it Reverse?
2020-01-31 18:00:00
Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast: BTC/USD Eyes Testing Monthly Resistance
2020-01-29 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar fell against the Euro, British Pound and Japanese Yen but gained against the Australian Dollar. What is the technical outlook for $EURUSD, $GBPUSD, $AUDUSD and $USDJPY? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/02/02/US-Dollar-Technical-Outlook-EURUSD-GBPUSD-AUDUSD-USDJPY-.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/kQ13SN6bec
  • What are safe-haven assets and how can you trade them? Find out: https://t.co/B9RRWB7sZ0 https://t.co/eYLXjksHID
  • As prices dance around on charts, traders are often looking for reasons to explain price movements; however, the underlying source of price movement boils down to the relationship between supply and demand. Learn more about the forces of S&D on forex here: https://t.co/Ye8MKgCsZX https://t.co/46mGo73Ltl
  • It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2020? Find out from @JohnKicklighter here:https://t.co/1oeXWEsJkb https://t.co/tOmhzsHI2B
  • While Sino-US trade jitters are temporarily abating, China-Swedish trade tensions are rising as a part of a political contagion of growing economic hostilities between nations across the world. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/F1fVoyzoz5 https://t.co/J68Nrvqjlg
  • Asia’s vast and growing importance to the world economy is not yet matched by the presence of a currency trading center to rival the established order. Get your update on market drivers in Asia here: https://t.co/r3Ku0p9dw1 https://t.co/P3Npe6qnRo
  • - Gold prices may suffer on President Donald Trump’s #StateOfTheUnion address - Hints at expansionary fiscal policies could alleviate demand for anti-fiat hedges - Key US ISM report and cross-continental PMIs may amplify losses in #XAUUSD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/chf/2020/02/01/Gold-Price-Outlook-Bearish-on-State-of-Union-Address-ISM-Data.html
  • Bulls came back into the British Pound after the BoE rate decision, posing a topside break of a bull pennant formation in $GBPUSD. Get your $GBP technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/pOBFfwFOIO https://t.co/6pkmcKgEla
  • The $AUD is under plenty of fundamental pressure as #coronavirus fears drains support from all risk-correlated assets. This may endure, but Australia’s central bank could buy Aussie bulls some time. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/TyKUyKk3iV https://t.co/9qCi9bAaoN
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/k0ewbxF7VK https://t.co/ien9sdwPOA
USD/MXN Weekly Forecast: Mexican Peso Correction to Continue, Fundamentals are Weak

USD/MXN Weekly Forecast: Mexican Peso Correction to Continue, Fundamentals are Weak

2020-02-02 05:00:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Junior Analyst
Share:
USDMXN 4-Hour Price Chart

Main Talking Points:

  • The Mexican Peso stood out as the best performing emerging market currency in 2019
  • Fundamentals do not support this growth further into 2020
  • USD/MXN reverses its downward trend and corrects some of its losses

There is no doubt the Mexican Peso has been the outstanding emerging markets currency in the last few months, appreciating 5% since the end of November against the US dollar alone. If we look at its performance against the Euro, it’s continued strength coupled with euro weakness has seen EUR/MXN hit lows last seen July 2017.

What is Behind this Recent Strength in the Mexican Currency?

Well if you look at solid economic data, the Mexican economy hasn’t been performing well. Data for the last two months has shown that inflation is stagnating, retail sales are falling and economy activity is slowing. But like most emerging market currencies, the Mexican Peso enjoys a push when risk appetite is at a high.

The effect of this risk-driven demand is evident if we look at the performance of USD/MXN in recent days, when an outbreak of coronavirus spooked investors and money fled from risky assets towards risk havens like gold and the US dollar. As the risks of the virus spreading became an increasing worry across the world at the beginning of this week, USD/MXN halted its decline and has manage to recover 1% of its value, after rallying as much as 1.72% when measured at the height of the risk-aversion sentiment on Monday.

But before the world was concerned about a world virus outbreak, markets were enjoying some much needed calm after ongoing trade wars between China and the US, Brexit concerns, and a spike in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East kept markets highly volatile throughout most of 2019. This period of market stability allowed riskier assests like the Mexican Peso to gain some ground, but it’s recent strength has also been influenced by a series of fundamental factors:

3 Key Factors that have Boosted the Mexican Peso:

  • The end to US-China trade wars: as I mentioned above, the signing of a phase one of the long-awaited trade deal meant that market apetite for riskier assests increased, which also improved investor sentiment regarding global growth and financial stability.
  • The approval of CUSMA: this new trade deal, which stands for Canada-USD-Mexico trade agreement, replaces the old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) which was blamed by Donald Trump for hindering the US manufactoring sector. The ratification of the agreement means that Mexico’s economy will receive a much needed boost after a period of uncertainty about the future of its trade relationship with the northern american countries, especially given a period of stagnant domestic growth.
  • Carry Trade value: with an interest rate at 7.25%, the Mexican Peso enjoys the benefit of the “carry trade” strategy, where investors borrow money from lower-yielding currencies to buy bonds and financial assets of higher-yielding currencies. These means that there is a flow of capital from the US or European currencies towards Mexico, especially given that most developed economies are going through a period of unprecedented low interest rates. A carry trade from the euro to the Mexican Peso would now yield a diferential of 7.75%, given that the euro lending rate is currently -0.5%.

Mexican Peso Outlook

Despite its stellar performance since the end of 2019, the long-term outlook for the Mexican Peso is neutral to dovish, given its lack of long-term sustainability. In the shorter-term, demand is likely to be driven by risk events, with focus on the development of the coronavirus and its effect on US dollar safehaven demand.

As mentioned before, the economic data for Mexico is not particularly great and given its softening inflation, Banxico, Mexico’s Central Bank, will likely need to cut rates further in 2020, which will diminish the currency’s carry trade diferential, one of its most sought after traits. On top of that, the central bank mentioned at its lastest policy meeting that economic activity is weakening and growth remains stagnant, putting further pressure on the Mexican Peso. Special focus on CPI and GDP data to be released in the following weeks to gauge the Central Bank’s future stance on monetary policy.

It is also important to remember that demand driven by risk appetite is volatile and not sustainable in the long-term, especially when it is not supported by fundametals and economic data. Therefore, we may see Mexican Peso weakness continuing in the short-term.

USD/MXN Daily chart (2017-2020)

Daily USDMXN Price Chart

If we look at a USD/MXN daily chart we can see that the symetrical triangle that had been in play since the beginning of 2017 was broken to the downside at the beginning of December 2019, which consolidated the downward trend. The price then bounced off a key support zone, located between 18.73, key support in April 2019, and 18.49, key support in September 2018.

On the upside, USD/MXN could find key resistance at 19.10 where the 100-DMA is located. Beyond that, resistence is likely to appear at th 50% Fibonacci retracement from 2018 highs, at 19.21, which served as a key support are in June 2019.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Junior Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook Bearish on State of Union Address, ISM Data
Gold Price Outlook Bearish on State of Union Address, ISM Data
2020-02-01 20:00:00
US Dollar Torn as Fed Rate Cut Bets Clash with Haven Demand
US Dollar Torn as Fed Rate Cut Bets Clash with Haven Demand
2020-02-01 17:00:00
Crude Oil Selloff Deepens; Can NFP Data Dwarf Coronavirus Fears?
Crude Oil Selloff Deepens; Can NFP Data Dwarf Coronavirus Fears?
2020-02-01 09:00:00
Australian Dollar May See Some Virus Respite if RBA Can Stay Upbeat
Australian Dollar May See Some Virus Respite if RBA Can Stay Upbeat
2020-02-01 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.