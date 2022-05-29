News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Is the Recent Bullish Momentum Sustainable?
2022-05-27 08:10:00
EUR/USD Rises and Probes Key Resistance, Breakout Could Bolster Euro Recovery
2022-05-26 17:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-05-27 12:30:00
Hang Seng Index Soars on Alibaba and Baidu Boosting Tech Outlook and Turns Risk-on
2022-05-27 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stock Reversal Levels
2022-05-28 12:00:00
Dow Jones Soars, Wall Street Aims for Best Week Since March. ASX 200, Hang Seng May Rise
2022-05-27 00:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Rise as US Recession Fears Cool the Fed’s Interest Rate Outlook
2022-05-29 00:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Sell
2022-05-25 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: GBP Frailties Remain Despite New Windfall Tax
2022-05-27 11:10:00
Shocking UK PMI Sends the Pound Spiraling: EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD
2022-05-24 09:42:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index Soars on Alibaba and Baidu Boosting Tech Outlook and Turns Risk-on
2022-05-27 05:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Hawkish Sentiment from SNB and ECB Isolates the BoJ
2022-05-26 10:10:00
More View more
Gold Prices May Rise as US Recession Fears Cool the Fed’s Interest Rate Outlook

Gold Prices May Rise as US Recession Fears Cool the Fed’s Interest Rate Outlook

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

GOLD PRICE WEEKLY OUTLOOK: SLIGHTLY BULLISH

  • Gold prices could continue to recover if real yields fail to advance further
  • Weakening U.S. economic activity could translate into a cooler outlook for interest rates, weighing on the U.S. dollar while supporting precious metals
  • Key data to watch out for in the next few days: ISM manufacturing, NFP and ISM services
  • This article examines the key technical levels for XAU/USD to keep an eye on next week

Most Read: Gold, Silver Price Forecast - XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Sell

Gold prices (XAU/USD) have bounced moderately during the second half of this month, but are still down more than 10% from the March high. Over the last several weeks, the geopolitical premium built into the metal in the wake of the Ukraine invasion has begun to unwind, with traders becoming increasingly less sensitive to war headlines. Another bearish catalyst, in the grand scheme of things, has been the movement in real yields. For example, the 10-year TIPS has climbed from -0.5% in early April to a multi-year high near 0.30% on May 11th, before settling around 0.10% heading into this month’s close.

US 10-YEAR REAL YIELD (TIPS)

Gold Prices May Rise as US Recession Fears Cool the Fed’s Interest Rate Outlook

Source: CNBC

Although a further advance in real yields will undermine gold, it is possible that they have topped out for now as nominal rates continue to soften on account of weakening U.S. economic activity. Recent data has shown that the world’s largest economy is cooling rapidly, raising fears of a hard landing in the near term. This situation has led traders to price in a less aggressive tightening cycle over the forecast horizon, pulling down Treasury rates of late.

Looking ahead to next week, shortened by the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, the U.S. calendar is packed with high-impact events that could trigger strong price volatility, including ISM manufacturing, nonfarm payrolls (NFP), and ISM services, all forApril. All three reports are expected to show some deceleration compared to the March numbers, but what needs to be watched is the magnitude of the slowdown. If results surprise to the downsiderelative to consensus forecasts, recession concerns could continue to rise, translating those worries into a cooler outlook for interest rates and, perhaps, a weaker U.S. dollar. This scenario could benefit gold heading into June.

In terms of technical analysis, gold is stuck between support at $1,840 and resistance at $1,870. A decisive move outside of these levels is required for near term guidance, but if prices break out on the topside, buyers could become emboldened to launch an attack on $1,895, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the March/May pullback. On the flip side, if XAU/USD resolves to the downside and breaches the $1,840 area, where the 200-day simple moving average is currently located, selling pressure could accelerate, paving the way for a drop towards $1,785.

GOLD PRICES TECHNICAL CHART

Gold Prices May Rise as US Recession Fears Cool the Fed’s Interest Rate Outlook

Gold Price Chart Prepared Using TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar May Lose Ground Even as the BOC Delivers
Canadian Dollar May Lose Ground Even as the BOC Delivers
2022-05-28 20:00:00
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Price Continues to Hold Key Support – Is a Breakout on the Cards?
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Price Continues to Hold Key Support – Is a Breakout on the Cards?
2022-05-28 07:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Sways in Risk Sentiment Push and Pull AUD
Australian Dollar Outlook: Sways in Risk Sentiment Push and Pull AUD
2022-05-27 21:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP Jubilation, EUR/GBP Upside Risks Remain
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP Jubilation, EUR/GBP Upside Risks Remain
2022-05-27 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed