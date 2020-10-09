News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Levels to Watch
2020-10-09 08:45:00
Dollar and S&P 500: The Difference Between a Break and a New Trend
2020-10-09 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Trims Recent Gains as Market Flashes Overbought Warning
2020-10-09 13:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Be Capped By US Stimulus Uncertainty
2020-10-09 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Wrestle With Resistance, Are They At Risk?
2020-10-08 18:30:00
Dow Jones Regains Strength as Safe Havens fall, Hang Seng Index Fluctuates
2020-10-08 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Dictated By Presidential Polls, Fiscal Aid Hopes
2020-10-09 20:00:00
Gold Prices Testing Key Trend Support as US Yields Surge - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-10-09 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Sterling Volatile Amid Brexit Talks
2020-10-09 17:50:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Levels to Watch
2020-10-09 08:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Analysis: USDJPY Surges, Postponement of US Stimulus Talks
2020-10-07 11:47:00
US Rates Bear Steepening as Markets Price in US Election Biden Sweep
2020-10-07 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 5.49% Gold: 1.89% Oil - US Crude: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/A8HFT3Q9aA
  • #Gold Price Outlook Dictated By Presidential Polls, Fiscal Aid Hopes - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/chf/2020/10/09/Gold-Price-Outlook-Dictated-By-Presidential-Polls-Fiscal-Aid-Hopes-.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr #XAUUSD $GLD
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.96%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rPvKFueabi
  • Trade negotiations between the EU and UK are set to dominate the headlines next week ahead of the two-day European Council meeting starting on Thursday. Get your EUR/GBP market update here: https://t.co/A2HqUhOdwp https://t.co/3RI08VB7K1
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.18% France 40: 0.12% Wall Street: -0.03% US 500: -0.03% FTSE 100: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/DiFomv45hI
  • Trade negotiations between the EU and UK are set to dominate the headlines next week ahead of the two-day European Council meeting starting on Thursday. Get your $EURGBP market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/K2cksZWMOs https://t.co/ZTk1ZU2v8P
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 5.14% Gold: 1.89% Oil - US Crude: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ga0uIJQXVM
  • No news is evidently good news across markets with the path of least resistance being higher in the equity space. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/9vOkswqq8g https://t.co/PHtNMihbsY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.96%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.42%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bC2WCYOMnR
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.92% Wall Street: 0.61% Germany 30: 0.15% France 40: 0.14% FTSE 100: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/YnOAF5pgiJ
Gold Price Outlook Dictated By Presidential Polls, Fiscal Aid Hopes

Gold Price Outlook Dictated By Presidential Polls, Fiscal Aid Hopes

2020-10-09 20:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

Gold Fundamental Forecast: Neutral

  • Fading fiscal stimulus hopes may weigh on gold prices in the near-term.
  • However, the rising likelihood of a Joe Biden presidency could underpin the liquidity-driven precious metal ahead of the US Presidential Elections in November.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

As mentioned in previous reports, Donald Trump’s unexpected decision to pull the plug on fiscal stimulus negotiations could undermine gold prices in the near-term, as the President tweeted “I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business”.

Of course, President Trump has softened his stance in recent days, allowing talks between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to continue, albeit the probability of additional fiscal aid this side of the US Presidential Elections on November 3 seems relatively slim.

Speaker Pelosi remains vehemently opposed to approving singular aid packages stating, “there is no stand-alone bill without a bigger bill” while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell believes that “the speaker insists on an outrageous amount of money”.

This breakdown in negotiations may concern Chairman Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve given the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) monetary policy meeting in September showed that the central bank believes that the absence of “an additional pandemic-related fiscal package” could see growth “decelerate at a faster-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter”.

Gold Price Outlook Dictated By Presidential Polls, Fiscal Aid Hopes

Data Source – Bloomberg

However, gold prices seem somewhat unfazed by these developments, which suggests that the market may be discounting the incumbent President’s remarks given Mr Trump trails his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the polls by the widest margin since late June and holds double the deficit he had against Hillary Clinton at the same point in 2016.

In fact, recent price action could be indicative of a market pricing in a Biden presidency, which is expected to bring with it substantial fiscal stimulus if the Senate flips to a Democratic majority.

The notable turn higher in inflation expectations appears to coincide with the former Vice President’s surge in the polls and could be behind gold’s resilience in the face of fading fiscal stimulus hopes.

Therefore, although the absence of additional fiscal aid may weigh on the price of Bullion in the near-term, the growing likelihood of a Biden win in November could see market participants begin to price in a more extensive government support package and in turn put a premium on the liquidity-driven precious metal.

Gold Price Outlook Dictated By Presidential Polls, Fiscal Aid Hopes

Data Source – RealClearPolitics, Bloomberg

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Nikkei 225 Fourth Quarter Forecasts
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Nikkei 225 Fourth Quarter Forecasts
2020-10-04 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: JPY May Rise as S&P 500 Falls on Stimulus Woes
Japanese Yen Outlook: JPY May Rise as S&P 500 Falls on Stimulus Woes
2020-10-04 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish