 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Rally Responds to Former Support Zone
2022-08-12 00:30:00
US Dollar Technical Trade Setups: Gold, EUR/USD, USD/CAD Levels
2022-08-11 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Delicately Climbs as Fed Re-Affirms Rate Hikes Post Data. Where to for DXY?
2022-08-12 05:00:00
Oil Price Technical Forecast: Crude Surges Off Support- WTI Levels
2022-08-11 15:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Softer US CPI Drives Stocks Higher
2022-08-10 15:18:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones: Grinding into Key Resistance
2022-08-08 14:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Stalls at Resistance but Bullish Breakout in Play
2022-08-11 17:30:00
US Dollar Technical Trade Setups: Gold, EUR/USD, USD/CAD Levels
2022-08-11 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-11 14:04:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: At Crossroads of Potentially Bullish Pattern
2022-08-11 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Eyes Monthly Low After Failing to Push Back Above 50-Day SMA
2022-08-11 21:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-11 14:04:00
More View more
US Dollar Delicately Climbs as Fed Re-Affirms Rate Hikes Post Data. Where to for DXY?

US Dollar Delicately Climbs as Fed Re-Affirms Rate Hikes Post Data. Where to for DXY?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

US Dollar, USD, Fed, Daly, FOMC, Crude Oil, OPEC, NKY, NZD - Talking Points

  • The US Dollar once again recovered from a post data sell-off today
  • SF Fed President Daly squared the ledger, reminding markets of imminent rate hikes
  • The next FOMC meeting is some way off. Will the US Dollar get hit in the interim?

The US Dollar remains fragile after US PPI eased in July. In a remarkedly similar response to soft CPI data the day before, markets extrapolated a less hawkish Federal Reserve going forward.

This notion was once again shot down, this time by San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly in an interview with Bloomberg television after the New York close.

She said that a 50 basis point (bp) lift to rates is her base case at the September Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. She didn’t rule out a 75 bp hike, saying that she was open to it.

While she welcomed the latest CPI and PPI numbers, she made the point that there are many factors that the Fed will consider in their decision-making. A couple of favourable data points alone are not enough to convince the board that they have had a ‘victory’ over inflation.

She sees the Fed funds rate at 3.4% by the end of the year. The next FOMC meeting will be in late September. There will be another set of inflation figures and jobs data between now and then, as well as a plethora of other economic data and the annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The gathering is often used as the venue to unveil the broad trajectory for policy in the coming year.

Wall Street closed their cash session pretty flat across the main indices and APAC mostly followed that lead.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was the exception, adding over 2.5% to post a seven-month high. They have returned from yesterday’s holiday, and it appears to be a catch-up rally.

Crude oil prices eased through the Asian session after an OPEC report said that they anticipate a supply overhang into the third quarter. The nearest to maturity WTI futures contract is under US$ 94 bbl, while the Brent contract is near US$ 99 bbl.

In currencies, the New Zealand Dollar has been the best performer so far today, adding to overnight gains ahead of the RBNZ monetary policy meeting this Wednesday. The market is forecasting a 50 bp rate rise there. Gold is steady around US$ 1791 an ounce.

After UK GDP and industrial production figure, the US will get some jobs numbers and the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index release.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

US DOLLAR (DXY) TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The US Dollar (DXY) index has held above an ascending trend line in recent days, and it may continue to provide support. It currently dissects at the same level as the previous low at 104.64.

Further down, the prior lows at 103.67 and 103.42 might provide support. On the topside, resistance could be offered at the recent peaks of 106.93 and 107.43.

USD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-11 14:04:00
Gold Price Fails to Cash-in on US Dollar Slide Post CPI as Fed Speakers Hit the Wires
Gold Price Fails to Cash-in on US Dollar Slide Post CPI as Fed Speakers Hit the Wires
2022-08-11 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Continues Support Bounce, Builds Rising Wedge
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Continues Support Bounce, Builds Rising Wedge
2022-08-10 15:08:00
Crude Oil Price Anchored Ahead of US CPI Despite Disruptions. Will Data Drive WTI?
Crude Oil Price Anchored Ahead of US CPI Despite Disruptions. Will Data Drive WTI?
2022-08-10 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Oil - Brent Crude
NZD/USD
Mixed