News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Falls on Economic Contraction Concerns, Parity In Focus with FOMC On Tap
2022-07-27 03:30:00
Euro Forecast: Bullish Opportunity Slips Away – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-07-26 19:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Holds the High Ground Ahead of Fed Decision While Crude Oil Languishes
2022-07-27 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Technical Forecast: WTI Correction Nears Completion
2022-07-26 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-07-26 11:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Support in Focus– XAU/USD Fed Levels
2022-07-26 16:00:00
Gold Price Bottled-Up By Incoming US Data and Risk Barrage
2022-07-26 08:02:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-07-26 14:30:00
Sterling Takes a Back Seat Ahead of FOMC, BoE with Lots to Consider
2022-07-26 11:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; July Fed Meeting Preview
2022-07-26 18:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-07-26 14:30:00
More View more
US Dollar Holds the High Ground Ahead of Fed Decision While Crude Oil Languishes

US Dollar Holds the High Ground Ahead of Fed Decision While Crude Oil Languishes

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, AUD/USD - Talking Points

  • The US Dollar is finding traction ahead of the Fed decision today
  • Crude oil has struggled to gain support despite a Russian squeeze on energy
  • All eyes are on the Fed today, Will a hike clear the way for a higher USD?

The US Dollar softened slightly in the Asian session today after the USD (DXY) index rallied 0.68% into the New York close.

The market is well prepared for a 75- basis point (bp) hike from the Federal Reserve after their Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting later today.

Anything other than a 75 bp shift in policy could see volatility rock markets. If they deliver on that, the focus for markets will be on the commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

His previous comments have highlighted that he believes that the main risk is from not controlling inflation, rather than the consequences of a recession. Treasury yields are unchanged so far today.

Meanwhile the supply of energy from Russia to Germany continues to weigh on the Euro with heightened uncertainty on future availability of natural gas ahead of the northern winter.

The squeeze on energy markets failed to boost crude oil with the WTI futures contract hovering around US$ 95 bbl and the Brent contract steady near US$ 104.40 bbl.

The American Petroleum Institute reported that crude stockpiles fell by 4 million barrels last week. Markets will be watching Energy Information Administration data later today for verification.

Australian headline CPI released today was a small miss at 6.1% year-on-year and has been interpreted as allowing the RBA to shy away from jumbo hikes. The Australian Dollar and domestic bond yields went lower.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) followed wall Street lower, but the rest of APAC equities were little changed. US futures are pointing toward a positive start to their cash session.

The gold price is a touch lower on the stronger dollar, oscillating around US$ 1,715 an ounce so far today.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

WTI Crude Oil Technical Analysis

WTI crude oil is approaching the levels seen prior to the outbreak of the Ukraine. Momentum may have rolled over to bearish with the 55- and 100-day simple moving averages (SMA) rolling over to negative gradients.

Support could be at the break point of 92.93 or the previous lows of 90.56 and 90.06. On the topside, resistance might be offered at the recent highs of 100.99 and 105.24.

CRUDE OIL CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-07-26 14:30:00
US Dollar Poised for Action Ahead of the Fed and GDP Event Risk. Where to for DXY?
US Dollar Poised for Action Ahead of the Fed and GDP Event Risk. Where to for DXY?
2022-07-26 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Test of Key Support Leads to Resistance Rally
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Test of Key Support Leads to Resistance Rally
2022-07-25 14:30:00
Euro Consolidates Post ECB Hike as US Dollar Eyes Fed Move. Where to for EUR/USD?
Euro Consolidates Post ECB Hike as US Dollar Eyes Fed Move. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-07-25 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Oil - Brent Crude
AUD/USD
Mixed