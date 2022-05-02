News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Under Pressure as US Dollar Soars Ahead of Fed Hikes. New Lows For EUR/USD?
2022-05-02 06:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Selloff Stalls Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2022-05-01 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Rally May Stall on China Covid Woes, Fed Rate Hikes: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-05-02 04:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Biased Higher as Supply Fears Remain at the Fore
2022-05-01 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold, FOMC, NFP, China, RBA, BoE
2022-05-01 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-04-30 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold, FOMC, NFP, China, RBA, BoE
2022-05-01 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Peer Over the Ledge as Bears Brew
2022-04-29 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold, FOMC, NFP, China, RBA, BoE
2022-05-01 16:00:00
British Pound Forecast – The Bank of England is Walking a Tightrope
2022-04-29 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Under Pressure as US Dollar Soars Ahead of Fed Hikes. New Lows For EUR/USD?
2022-05-02 06:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Worst Month Since 2008 Saw Japanese Yen Find Love Friday, Where to?
2022-05-02 00:00:00
More View more
Euro Under Pressure as US Dollar Soars Ahead of Fed Hikes. New Lows For EUR/USD?

Euro Under Pressure as US Dollar Soars Ahead of Fed Hikes. New Lows For EUR/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, US Dollar, Treasuries, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Fed, RBA, BoE - Talking Points

  • The Euro weakened today as US Dollar strengthens across the board.
  • Markets are focussed on central banks this week, the Fed is front and centre
  • Until the Fed moves, EUR/USD appears hostage, can it bounce off recent lows?

The Euro continues to trade near 5-year lows in Asia today as US Dollar strength is all pervasive ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting this Wednesday.

A 50 basis-point (bp) hike has been well telegraphed, and the market is now scoping a potential 75 bp lift at the June meeting

USD/JPY and EUR/USD continues to trade near multi year highs for the US Dollar. USD/JPY continues to hold above 130 after a reprieve on Friday while EUR/USD is near 1.0500.

Asian markets on Monday are digesting a torrid month end for April on Friday, after both equity and bond markets tanked in the US session.

The Nasdaq had its worst month since 2008, finishing down 13.56%. The entire US Treasury curve lifted by 10-12 basis points on Friday, pushing the prices of bonds lower.

The bond rout continued in Asia today with the Australian government 10-year note now yielding over 3.25%, a long way from 1.77% at the start of the year.

It did little to help the Australian Dollar, it’s now trading below 0.7050, after last month’s high of 0.7661. This is ahead of the RBA monetary policy meeting tomorrow where rates lift-off appears likely.

Crude oil was relatively steady in the Asian session, with WTI near US$ 104 bbl. Gold is a touch softer, trading under US$ 1985 an ounce.

Later today, the US will see ISM numbers but the focus for this week will be the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, alongside Bank of England and RBA meetings.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD made 5-year low last week and is now eyeing the January 2020 low of 1.0340, which might provide support.

The consistent move lower has seen the price move below all short, medium and long-term simple moving average (SMA), as represented by the 10-, 21-, 34-, 55-, 100- and 200-day SMAs.

All of these SMAs have negative gradients, which may suggest bearish momentum is intact for now. A move back above the 10-day SMA could reverse this momentum in the near term.

Resistance might be at the pivot points of 1.0638, 1.0727 and 1.0758.

EURUSD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar, S&P 500 Set Up for a Major Week Ahead with FOMC
US Dollar, S&P 500 Set Up for a Major Week Ahead with FOMC
2022-04-29 14:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2022-04-28 14:05:00
Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Double Top Support Breached - What's Next?
Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Double Top Support Breached - What's Next?
2022-04-27 14:00:00
Crude Oil Recovers on Russian Energy Cuts Amid Global Growth Turmoil. Where to for WTI?
Crude Oil Recovers on Russian Energy Cuts Amid Global Growth Turmoil. Where to for WTI?
2022-04-27 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
EUR/USD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Bearish
USDOLLAR