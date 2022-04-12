News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/CHF Vulnerable if Momentum Re-Asserts
2022-04-12 02:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast, More Gains Ahead? EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2022-04-12 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices on Shaky Ground Ahead of US Inventory Data as China Covid Cases Rise
2022-04-12 03:30:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, Gold, SPX, Nasdaq & Oil Technical Setups
2022-04-11 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Fall as Treasury Yields Rally, Hang Seng Index May Be Vulnerable
2022-04-11 23:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, Gold, SPX, Nasdaq & Oil Technical Setups
2022-04-11 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, Gold, SPX, Nasdaq & Oil Technical Setups
2022-04-11 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Snaps Back After Breakout Falls Flat
2022-04-11 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast, More Gains Ahead? EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2022-04-12 00:30:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-11 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Dives to Start the Week, USDJPY Ready for CPI…But Intervention?
2022-04-12 01:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast, More Gains Ahead? EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2022-04-12 00:30:00
More View more
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/CHF Vulnerable if Momentum Re-Asserts

Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/CHF Vulnerable if Momentum Re-Asserts

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, EUR/CHF - Talking points

  • EUR/USD appears likely to test the lower end of a 6-week range
  • EUR/CHFhas inched below recent support but follow through is lacking
  • Bearish momentum might be unfolding for Euro, will prior lows hold?

EUR/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

Since the end of February, EUR/USD has been caught in a 1.0806 – 1.1185 range. The lower bound of the range is the lowest since May 2020.

While the sell-off has paused over the last month, bearish momentum might be re-emerging.

A bearish triple moving average (TMA) formation requires the price to be below the short term simple moving average (SMA), the latter to be below the medium term SMA and the medium term SMA to be below the long term SMA. All SMAs also need to have a negative gradient.

When looking at the 10-, 21-, 34-, 55-, 100- and 200-day SMAs, the criteria for a TMA have been met using any combination of these SMAs.

Support could be at the recent low of 1.0837 and a breach of that level could see the March low of 1.0806 tested. Below there, the March 2020 low of 1.0636 may provide support.

On the topside, potential resistance might be at the previous highs and pivot points of 1.0945, 1.1138, 1,1185. Further up, resistance could be at 1.1274, 1.1280, 1.1396, 1.1483 and 1.1495.

Resistance may also be at the descending trend line, currently dissecting at 1.1100. The SMAs themselves are also possible resistance levels.

EUR/USD CHART

Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/CHF TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/CHF has a similar set-up to EUR/USD. The intra-European cross rate rallied from a low of 0.9973 in early March and is now looking to potentially re-affirm a descending trend.

That low in March was the lowset EUR/CHF has traded at since the Swiss National Bank (SNB) abandoned protecting the so-called “Swissy” from what it perceived to be overvaluation in 2015.

Looking at the 10-, 21-, 55-, 100-, 200-day SMAs, the TMA criteria has been met.

The price is currently looking for a possible break below 1.0132, a support that has held for the last week. The next level of support might be at 0.9973.

On the topside, resistance could be at the prior highs of 1.0385, 1.0402 and 1.0448.

Closer by, the descending trend lines may also offer resistance, currently dissecting at 1.0250, 1.0260 and 1.0310. The latter coinciding with the 55-day SMA.

EUR/USD CHART

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Snaps Back After Breakout Falls Flat
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Snaps Back After Breakout Falls Flat
2022-04-11 14:30:00
Euro Challenged as US Dollar Skips Up on Higher Treasury Yields. Where to For EUR/USD?
Euro Challenged as US Dollar Skips Up on Higher Treasury Yields. Where to For EUR/USD?
2022-04-11 05:00:00
US Dollar Climbs Higher as Fed Speakers Hit “Peak Hawkishness”. Where to for USD?
US Dollar Climbs Higher as Fed Speakers Hit “Peak Hawkishness”. Where to for USD?
2022-04-08 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Is the Yen Nearing Another Breakdown in USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Is the Yen Nearing Another Breakdown in USD/JPY?
2022-04-07 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
EUR/CHF
Bearish
USD/CHF
Bullish
EUR/JPY
Mixed
USDOLLAR