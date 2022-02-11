News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Smashed as US Dollar Gains and Yields Spike Post CPI. Will EUR/USD Fall?
2022-02-11 06:00:00
What are the Options for the Fed, SPY ETF and EURUSD?
2022-02-11 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Flirt With $90 Amid Iran Nuclear Talks, Falling Inventories
2022-02-10 08:00:00
DXY Index Poised Ahead of US CPI as Crude Oil Steadies. Where to for US Dollar (DXY)?
2022-02-10 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rises Before US Inflation Data, Will Straits Times Index Reach 2018 Peak Next?
2022-02-10 01:00:00
Stock Market Earnings – Disney and Uber Rise on Upbeat Corporate Results
2022-02-09 21:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD at Risk as US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Inflation Gain
2022-02-11 04:30:00
Gold Price Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since November
2022-02-10 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index’s Ugly Turn After CPI; USD/JPY Triangle Breakout
2022-02-10 18:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-02-10 17:10:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Smashed as US Dollar Gains and Yields Spike Post CPI. Will EUR/USD Fall?
2022-02-11 06:00:00
USD/JPY Rally Raises Scope for Yearly Opening Range Breakout
2022-02-10 23:00:00
More View more
Euro Smashed as US Dollar Gains and Yields Spike Post CPI. Will EUR/USD Fall?

Euro Smashed as US Dollar Gains and Yields Spike Post CPI. Will EUR/USD Fall?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, US Dollar, FED, GOLD, USD/JPY. AUD, NOK, NZD - Talking Points

  • The Euro sunk today as the US Dollar soared across the board
  • Treasury yields up and equites down after US CPI overshot topside
  • All currencies are down against USD today.Where to for EUR/USD?

The Euro has gone lower against the US Dollar in Asia today as the consequences of runaway inflation ricochets through markets.

Headline US CPI shocked the markets, coming in at an annual rate of 7.5%, 0.3 percentage points higher than anticipated. The market is now pricing in 7 rate hikes this year, up from 5 before the figure.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard threw some gas on the fire by stating that the Fed should hike by 100 basis points at the next three meetings. He also raised the possibility of a move in rates between meetings. Speculation is rife of a 50-basis point lift by the Fed in March.

As a result, US Treasury yields roared higher across the curve, most notably in the short end. The 2-year note hit 1.64%, from around 1.35% prior. Government bond yields around the world have lifted to varying degrees in the aftermath.

The blast higher in US yields, particularly real ones, saw the gold price sink. It’s trading near US$ 1,824 per ounce today, down from yesterday’s high of US$ 1,841.

Crude oil remains steady while all currencies are weaker against the US Dollar in the Asian session.

USDJPY punched above 116, trading near its 4-year high seen last month. AUD, NOK and NZD are the largest under performers for the session. EUR is down around 0.4% at 1.1380 against USD.

Wall Street finished their day lower, and futures markets are pricing a negative start to their cash session ahead. Japan was on holiday, Hong Kong and Chinese markets are slightly up, while the rest of APAC are in the red today.

Today the market will be dissecting UK GDP, trade, industrial production and manufacturing production figures as well as European CPI.

The US will see University of Michigan consumer sentiment data.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD has rejected an attempt to move above a resistance level at the previous high of 1.14830 and is now testing pivot point support levels at 1.13865 and 1.13830.

A move below there could open up a move toward other potential pivot point support levels at 1.12738, 1.12633, 1.12347 and 1.12219. Possible support may also lie at the January low of 1.11215.

On the topside, resistance could remain at the recent high of 1.1483 and then at the pivot points of 1.15133 and 1.15245.

EUR/USD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P Pulls Back, USD Resistance Test, 10 Year to 2% on Massive Inflation Print
S&P Pulls Back, USD Resistance Test, 10 Year to 2% on Massive Inflation Print
2022-02-10 15:03:00
DXY Index Poised Ahead of US CPI as Crude Oil Steadies. Where to for US Dollar (DXY)?
DXY Index Poised Ahead of US CPI as Crude Oil Steadies. Where to for US Dollar (DXY)?
2022-02-10 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-02-09 15:04:00
British Pound Steadies Ahead of US CPI as the US Dollar Pauses. Where To For GBP/USD?
British Pound Steadies Ahead of US CPI as the US Dollar Pauses. Where To For GBP/USD?
2022-02-09 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bearish
USD/JPY
Bullish