EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Adjusts to ECB Messaging Ahead of US CPI This Week. Will EUR/USD Hold Gains?
2022-02-08 06:00:00
2022-02-08 06:00:00
EURUSD Eyes Reversal After Stall, S&P 500 Quiet Will be Fleeting with Thinned Liquidity
2022-02-08 03:00:00
2022-02-08 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Adjusts to ECB Messaging Ahead of US CPI This Week. Will EUR/USD Hold Gains?
2022-02-08 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Trade Steadily Above $90 on Demand Optimism, Tight Supply
2022-02-08 05:00:00
2022-02-08 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren't
2022-02-07 09:00:00
2022-02-07 09:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-02-07 07:00:00
2022-02-07 07:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Shines Amid Volatility Despite Surging Yields – CPI in Focus
2022-02-08 04:00:00
2022-02-08 04:00:00
Technical Setups: USD FX Majors, Gold, Crude Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-07 18:30:00
2022-02-07 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: USD FX Majors, Gold, Crude Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-07 18:30:00
2022-02-07 18:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-07 16:30:00
2022-02-07 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Post-NFP Rally Stalls Ahead of US Inflation Report
2022-02-07 20:00:00
2022-02-07 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-07 16:30:00
2022-02-07 16:30:00
Euro Adjusts to ECB Messaging Ahead of US CPI This Week. Will EUR/USD Hold Gains?

Euro Adjusts to ECB Messaging Ahead of US CPI This Week. Will EUR/USD Hold Gains?

Daniel,

EURO, EUR/USD, US Dollar, ECB, Lagarde, Crude Oil - Talking Points

  • The Euro has baulked at a recent high as the ECB steps back from hawkishness
  • APAC equities were mixed, currencies were quiet but crude oil remains bid
  • US CPI later this week could be crucial for EUR/USD. Where to from here?

The Euro continued to soften in Asia today after comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde yesterday. She appeared to step back from her remarks of last week that the market read as overtly hawkish that kicked off a bout of volatility.

Most notably, she said yesterday, "a rate hike will not occur before our net asset purchases finish." She also said, "any adjustment to our policy will be gradual."

Hong Kong and mainland Chinese equity markets went lower today, while the rest of the APAC indices were in the green. Gold remains steady around US$ 1,822 per ounce.

The Norwegian Krone was an underperformer in the Asian session despite crude oil futures contracts remaining at elevated levels. Backwardation remains in play in the oil market, indicating that an easing of demand doesn’t appear likely in the near term.

Backwardation is when the contract closest to settlement is more expensive than the contract that is settling after the first one. It highlights a willingness by the market to pay more to have immediate delivery, rather than have to wait.

The WTI crude oil futures market is currently paying more than US$ 1.50 bbl to have immediate delivery. On Friday it briefly traded as high as US$ 2.19, the highest premium since July 2018. The average price in 2021 was US$ 0.58 bbl.

Today’s Japanese Yen weakness could be explained by higher energy prices generally. The Australian and New Zealand Dollars were the out-performers on the day with iron ore holding above US$ 130 a tonne.

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr announced that the central bank had begun work on developing a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). Most of the crypto currencies have had a positive day.

After the Nasdaq’s -0.58% slide that dragged down Wall Street overnight, US markets are looking at a steady start to their session according to futures pricing.

HOW_TO_TRADE_EURUSD

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The rally in EUR/USD last week stalled at the previous high of 1.14830. It may continue to offer resistance, as well as the pivot points at 1.15133 and 1.15245.

On the downside, support might be at a series of pivot point clusters. The first is at 1.13865 and 1.13830, then 1.12738 and 1.12633, then 1.12347 and 1.12219.

Further below, the pivot point at 1.11861 and the low at 1.11215 could provide support.

Closer by, support may also be at the 10, 34 and 55-day simple moving averages (SMA), currently at 1.13080, 1.13316 and 1.13151 respectively.

EUR/USD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Testing Key Resistance, Can Bulls Breach?
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Testing Key Resistance, Can Bulls Breach?
2022-02-07 15:00:00
British Pound Recalibrating After Hawkish Bank Of England Lead. Where To For GBP/USD?
British Pound Recalibrating After Hawkish Bank Of England Lead. Where To For GBP/USD?
2022-02-07 06:00:00
Euro Soars Post ECB and Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls. Can EUR/USD Go Higher?
Euro Soars Post ECB and Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls. Can EUR/USD Go Higher?
2022-02-04 06:00:00
Euro, Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
Euro, Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2022-02-03 16:00:00
