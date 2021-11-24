News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-23 18:00:00
2021-11-23 18:00:00
US Dollar Rally Halted amid Mixed November US Markit PMIs
2021-11-23 15:00:00
2021-11-23 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Up on Limp Reserves Release, PCE and FOMC Minutes Eyed
2021-11-24 08:00:00
2021-11-24 08:00:00
Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-23 18:00:00
2021-11-23 18:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Will Retail Traders Flip Net-Long as Thanksgiving Nears?
2021-11-24 02:00:00
2021-11-24 02:00:00
Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-23 18:00:00
2021-11-23 18:00:00
Gold Prices Hit by Rising US Yields Lifting the US Dollar. Will XAU/USD Go Lower?
2021-11-24 03:00:00
2021-11-24 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Major Bearish Technical Reversal - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-11-23 19:14:00
2021-11-23 19:14:00
Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-23 18:00:00
2021-11-23 18:00:00
US Dollar Rally Halted amid Mixed November US Markit PMIs
2021-11-23 15:00:00
2021-11-23 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Hit by Crude Oil, US Dollar and US Yields Impacts. Where to for USD/JPY?
2021-11-24 06:00:00
2021-11-24 06:00:00
USD/JPY Bullish Price Action Fuel by Hawkish Fed Rhetoric
2021-11-23 16:00:00
2021-11-23 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Hit by Crude Oil, US Dollar and US Yields Impacts. Where to for USD/JPY?

Japanese Yen Hit by Crude Oil, US Dollar and US Yields Impacts. Where to for USD/JPY?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Japanese Yen, Treasury Yield, US Dollar, Crude Oil, NZD, RBNZ - Talking Points

The Japanese Yen managed to pull back from a 4-year low against the US Dollar today. Although crude oil continued higher, US Treasury yields pulled back. 10-years retreated to 1.63% from a high above 1.68% in the US session. Then a strong local PMI came out, printing at 54.2 against a prior print of 53.2, further boosting the Yen.

However, Japanese stocks have taken a hit today with the Nikkei 225 index down over 1.5%. Other APAC equity indices were mixed without too much movement.

WTI crude continues to gain ground as the volume of oil to be released from strategic reserves appears to be below market expectations. China, India, Japan, South Korea, UK and the US have all indicated a willingness to tap into strategic reserve stockpiles.

Market commentators have described the contribution as a drop in the ocean. Additionally, most of the oil will be swapped rather than sold, limiting the impact of lowering prices.

OPEC+ meet Thursday next week to consider their output volume. WTI traded at US$ 79.00 a barrel against a low of US$ 74.76 on Monday.

The RBNZ delivered on mainstream expectations, raising rates by 25 basis points (bp). Some market observers thought that they might hike by 50 bp. Consequently, NZD/USD went into a tailspin, initially spiking to 0.6958 before crashing under 0.6900 in the afternoon.

The RBNZ said that it expected the cash rate to be at 2% by the end 2022 as Governor Orr vowed to rein in inflation. New Zealand 10-year government bond yields eased to 2.532%, 5.5 bp lower.

The Australian Dollar was the other notable G-10 currency mover, as it was dragged down by the Kiwi move.

Looking ahead, it is a huge day for data out of the US in the lead up to the Thanksgiving holiday. Aside from GDP and the FOMC meeting minutes on the main stage, we will see performances from mortgages, jobs, inventories, durable goods, core PCE, sentiment and personal income and spending.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

USD/JPY made a 4-year high against before easing a touch today. The March 2021 high of 115.505 is now in view as a potential resistance level.

A TMA requires the price to be above the short term simple moving average (SMA), the latter to be above the medium term SMA and the medium term SMA to be above the long term SMA. All SMAs also need to have a positive gradient.

Looking at the 10, 55 and 200-day SMAs, all of these conditions have been met. However, if we took any combination of the 10, 21, 34, 55, 100, 200 and 260-day SMAs, these conditions would be met.

Nearby support could be at the pivot point of 114.735 or at the previous lows of 113.589 and 112.727

USD/JPY CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

S&P 500, Nasdaq: Stocks Shaky, Rates Up After Yellen's 'Endemic' Comment
S&P 500, Nasdaq: Stocks Shaky, Rates Up After Yellen's 'Endemic' Comment
2021-11-23 19:30:00
US Dollar Leaps on Fed Re-Nomination Pumping Up Treasury Yields. Will USD Keep Going?
US Dollar Leaps on Fed Re-Nomination Pumping Up Treasury Yields. Will USD Keep Going?
2021-11-23 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Gutted After Powell Nom, XAU/USD Bear Flag
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Gutted After Powell Nom, XAU/USD Bear Flag
2021-11-22 18:00:00
Crude Oil Tanks on Speculation of Supply From the US and Japan. Will WTI Continue to Break Support?
Crude Oil Tanks on Speculation of Supply From the US and Japan. Will WTI Continue to Break Support?
2021-11-22 07:30:00
