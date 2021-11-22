News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook No Brighter For Week Ahead Despite Savage Falls
2021-11-21 08:00:00
EUR/USD Slides Germany Cannot Rule Out Possible Lockdown on Covid Surge
2021-11-19 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Tanks on Speculation of Supply From the US and Japan. Will WTI Continue to Break Support?
2021-11-22 07:30:00
Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast: US and China Square Off Against OPEC
2021-11-20 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Show Haywire ‘Risk’, Dollar Charged for Biden’s Fed Chair Decision
2021-11-22 01:30:00
S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Show Haywire ‘Risk’, Dollar Charged for Biden’s Fed Chair Decision
2021-11-20 02:41:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rise Hits a Wall on Hawkish Fed Comments, Key US Data Eyed
2021-11-22 06:00:00
Powell versus Brainard: Next Fed Chair Pros and Cons
2021-11-21 23:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: US Dollar Strength Holds GBP/USD Bulls at Bay
2021-11-21 03:56:00
Pound Sterling Forecast: GBP Lacking Significant Tailwinds Despite Positive Retail Sales Data
2021-11-19 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Will Yen Weakness Resume?
2021-11-22 04:30:00
Japanese Yen Looks to Consolidate Against the US Dollar After Making New Lows. Can USD/JPY Go Higher?
2021-11-19 07:30:00
More View more
Crude Oil Tanks on Speculation of Supply From the US and Japan. Will WTI Continue to Break Support?

Crude Oil Tanks on Speculation of Supply From the US and Japan. Will WTI Continue to Break Support?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Crude Oil, Japan, PBOC, US Dollar, Fed, Euro, Kospi - Talking Points

  • WTI crude oil made a new low after reports that reserves might be tapped
  • APAC equity indiceswere mixed while commodity currencies found support
  • The US Dollar has gained on faster taper talk, will that impact crude prices?

Crude oil went aggressively south on Friday and WTI has traded below US$ 75 a barrel in Asian trade today.

Japanese media are reporting that there is a possible Japan-US joint statement being prepared for an announcement in the coming days about the release of strategic petroleum reserves. China is also believed to be considering such a move.

China’s PBOC left the 1 and 5-year loan prime rate unchanged at 3.85% and 4.65% respectively. There had been commentary around a possible easing.

Currencies opened the week with AUD and NZD outperforming, while EUR, GBP, CHF and JPY weakened.The Euro has become vulnerable due to Covid restrictions rising again.

On Friday, the USD index (DXY) moved up toward the recent high and has held those levels today. The ‘big dollar’ was aided by Fed speakers Bullard, Clarida and Waller voicing hawkish views on the pace of tapering.

APAC equities were mixed in the Asian session with Korea’s Kospi index the best of the bunch, rising over 1.5% at one stage after solid trade data.

The market is awaiting a decision from US President Joe Biden on who will be the next leader of the Federal Reserve Bank. The race is between the incumbent, Jerome Powell and Governor Lael Brainard.

The White House has previously indicated that a decision will be made before the Thanksgiving holiday this Thursday. The President is due to deliver a speech on Tuesday on the economy and inflation. Speculation is rife that an announcement will be made then.

Later today, there will some home sales data from the US and a number of ECB speakers will be hitting the wires.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

WTI oil broke below the 55-day simple moving average (SMA), a previous low and a Fibonacci support level on a move lower last week.

On Friday and again on Monday, it bounced off a previous low at 74.96 that could continue to provide support. Further down there might be support at the pivot points of 73.14 and a previous low at 69.39. The latter currently coincides with the 200-day SMA.

On the topside, the 10 and 34-day SMAs may offer resistance before the previous highs at 81.81, 84.88 and 85.41.

CRUDE OIL CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Looks to Consolidate Against the US Dollar After Making New Lows. Can USD/JPY Go Higher?
Japanese Yen Looks to Consolidate Against the US Dollar After Making New Lows. Can USD/JPY Go Higher?
2021-11-19 07:30:00
Canadian Dollar Down on CPI and Yields as Risk Turns Off. Will USD/CAD Keep Rising?
Canadian Dollar Down on CPI and Yields as Risk Turns Off. Will USD/CAD Keep Rising?
2021-11-18 08:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Builds a Bear Flag at a Big Resistance Level
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Builds a Bear Flag at a Big Resistance Level
2021-11-17 17:00:00
Dollar Index (DXY) Soars on Data and Hawkish Fed Lifting Yields. Can USD Fly Higher?
Dollar Index (DXY) Soars on Data and Hawkish Fed Lifting Yields. Can USD Fly Higher?
2021-11-17 07:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude