Australian Dollar Holds Ground as Evergrande Makes a Payment. Can AUD/USD Move Up?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-21 16:00:00
EURUSD and EURJPY Weigh Reversals, S&P 500 Flirts with Record High
2021-10-21 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Sets Fresh High as Bulls Eye More Upside
2021-10-21 03:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook
2021-10-20 17:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Days Ahead
2021-10-21 12:30:00
Dow Jones Hits Intraday Record as Risk-on Mood Lifts All Boats Including Bitcoin
2021-10-20 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Look to Real Rates as November FOMC Nears, PMI Data Due
2021-10-22 05:07:00
Gold Price Forecast: Range Trading to Continue - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-10-21 16:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, USD/CAD & GBP/USD Levels
2021-10-21 19:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Struggling to Break Above 1.38
2021-10-21 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen, US Dollar Gain Amid Inflation Woes. Will USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Reverse?
2021-10-22 00:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-21 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.99%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 76.75%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gD5zeyuBHe
  • Heads Up:💶 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (OCT) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 57 Previous: 58.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-22
  • Heads Up:💶 Markit Composite PMI Flash (OCT) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 55.2 Previous: 56.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-22
  • 🇩🇪 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (OCT) Actual: 58.2 Expected: 56.5 Previous: 58.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-22
  • 🇩🇪 Markit Services PMI Flash (OCT) Actual: 52.4 Expected: 55 Previous: 56.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-22
  • 🇩🇪 Markit Composite PMI Flash (OCT) Actual: 52 Expected: 54 Previous: 55.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-22
  • Further, your trading knowledge and gain informed market analyses from our expert analysts @CVecchioFX and @PaulRobinsonFX on #Gold with our free Q4 guide, available for free today.https://t.co/b9XwwYS9uJ #Dailyfxguides https://t.co/D0vTI3tuK4
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.67% Gold: 0.51% Oil - US Crude: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/9lmb7AqXQi
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.29% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.25% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/AqDLGFovPu
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (OCT) due at 07:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 56.5 Previous: 58.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-22
Australian Dollar Holds Ground as Evergrande Makes a Payment. Can AUD/USD Move Up?

Australian Dollar Holds Ground as Evergrande Makes a Payment. Can AUD/USD Move Up?

Daniel McCarthy,

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, US Yields, Evergrande, RBA - Talking Points

  • The Australian Dollar saw early pressure before Evergrande made good
  • APAC equities moved higher on the news as sentiment turned positive
  • US yields rise as inflation fears grow. Will AU-US spreads drive AUD/USD?

Overnight, S&P 500 hit a record high while US Treasury yields backed off 2 basis points from 5-month highs. US 2-year break-evens implied an inflation rate of 3.22% at one stage before settling back to 3.11%. Industrial metals pulled back from the recent highs.

Evergrande avoided default by making a US$ 83.5 million bond coupon payment today, according to the Shenzen based Securities Times newspaper. Within the covenant of the bond is a 30-day grace period. Today’s payment was required 29 days ago. There are several more interest payments due in the coming weeks.

Until this payment news came through, risk assets were under pressure. Snap (Snapchat) had reported disappointing earnings after the US close and gave a warning of slowing digital advertising. Other tech stocks declined on the news.

The Evergrande headline saw risk assets attract some buyers. APAC equities were mostly higher on the day. The US Dollar dipped a little, Yen weakened a touch and the commodity linked currencies rose a fraction

The Australian Dollar firmed on the news even as the RBA made an unscheduled bond purchase to defend its 3-year bond yield target of 0.10%. AUD 1 billion April 2024 of Australian government debt was bought.

Ahead, Fed Chair Powell is due to take part in a panel discussion. US PMI numbers are also due out.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

The Australian Dollar traded at its highest level since July yesterday as short-term momentum took out the previous high of 0.74782.

The 10-day and 21-day simple moving averages (SMA) have a positive gradient. The 10-day SMA crossed above the 100-day SMA which may indicate bullish momentum.

Above the market, the 260-day SMA at 0.75347 could offer resistance. A move above that level might see bullish momentum further evolve.

The price recently moved outside the upper band of the 21-day based Bollinger Band and has since moved back inside it. This is a possible bearish signal.

The nearest support and resistance levels are the most recent low and high of 0.73788 and 0.75465 respectively.

AUD/USD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Yen Pullback Begins: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY
Yen Pullback Begins: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-10-21 14:42:00
Japanese Yen Leaps Higher as Nikkei Falls and China Looks for Energy Answers. Will the Trend Resume?
Japanese Yen Leaps Higher as Nikkei Falls and China Looks for Energy Answers. Will the Trend Resume?
2021-10-21 07:03:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY
2021-10-20 19:00:00
Japanese Yen Jitters as US Treasury Yields Move Higher Amid Commodity Woes. More Yen Weakness Ahead?
Japanese Yen Jitters as US Treasury Yields Move Higher Amid Commodity Woes. More Yen Weakness Ahead?
2021-10-20 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed