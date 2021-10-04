News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Technical Analysis Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF
2021-10-04 03:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Jumps on Energy Gains Ahead of OPEC+. Will USD/CAD Break Lower?
2021-10-04 06:30:00
Markets Q4 Outlook: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Fed, Euro, ECB, Oil, Volatility Returns?
2021-10-03 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Q4 Outlook: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Fed, Euro, ECB, Oil, Volatility Returns?
2021-10-03 16:00:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-01 19:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Q4 Outlook: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Fed, Euro, ECB, Oil, Volatility Returns?
2021-10-03 16:00:00
Gold Q4 Technical Forecast: Long-term Price Pattern Remains in Focus
2021-10-03 10:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Bounce Rejected at Key Fibonacci Level as USD Sellers Struggle For Momentum
2021-10-04 08:00:00
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-02 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q4 Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY Likely Remains Skewed Higher
2021-10-03 07:00:00
Yen 4Q Forecast: USD/JPY Likely Remains Skewed Higher
2021-10-02 07:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

New Zealand Dollar down after reports of 29 new community Covid-19 cases

Real Time News
  • 🇪🇸 Unemployment Change (SEP) Actual: -76.1K Previous: -82.6K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-04
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/7uxvHlOwDG
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Unemployment Change (SEP) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -82.6K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-04
  • 🇨🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (SEP) Actual: 0.9% Expected: 1.1% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-04
  • 🇨🇭 Retail Sales YoY (AUG) Actual: 0.5% Previous: -2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-04
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (SEP) due at 06:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.1% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-04
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 Retail Sales YoY (AUG) due at 06:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -2.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-04
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/b61ifIC1hV
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/61Igt1yqsS
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/iEw0sJBQWZ
Canadian Dollar Jumps on Energy Gains Ahead of OPEC+. Will USD/CAD Break Lower?

Canadian Dollar Jumps on Energy Gains Ahead of OPEC+. Will USD/CAD Break Lower?

Daniel McCarthy,

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, OPEC+, Evergrande - Talking Points

  • The Canadian Dollar has been supported by higher commodity prices
  • APAC equities, except ASX 200, went lower as Evergrande risks swirl
  • High energy prices boost commodity currencies. Will USD/CAD go lower?

Asian equities were mostly softer today, despite a strong lead from the US on Friday. Uncertainties around Evergrande, OPEC+ and high energy price impacts appeared to weigh on investors’ minds. Mainland China are on holidays for Golden Week.

The US session was buoyed by upbeat data. Personal spending, PCE core deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, as well as manufacturing PMI and ISM numbers were all slightly better than expected.

Evergrande shares went into a trading halt in Hong Kong as a major transaction announcement is expected. The perception is that the company will be selling an asset in order to raise desperately needed funds. The US$260 Jumbo Fortune Enterprise debt note guaranteed by Evergrande that matured on Sunday, has not been repaid. Unlike the coupons on Evergrande’s debt, there is only a five-day window for non-payment of the principal amount, due to administrative or technical problems.

The Australian and Canadian Dollars had a positive start to the week with commodity gains continuing to support them. Natural gas prices remain near 7-year highs and crude oil holds onto Friday’s gains ahead of the OPEC+ meeting today. The focus will be on the expected increase of 400,000 barrels per day of production.

Coffee rallied toward multi-year highs on bad weather in Brazil and Columbia.

The New Zealand Dollar softened as lockdowns were extended and the RBNZ meeting on Wednesday may not be as hawkish as the market had been expecting.

Looking ahead, there is US factory orders and the RBA meet tomorrow.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

USD/CAD has broken below an ascending trend line and is near the recent low of 1.2594. That level might provide support initially but a move below there could see bearish momentum.

The 55-day simple moving average (SMA) is currently 1.26197 and the 260-day SMA is at 1.26338, just below the spot price. A decisive move below those SMAs might be bearish.

The previous lows of 1.24936 and 1.24225, as well as a pivot point at 1.22518 may provide support. On the topside, possible resistance could be at the previous highs of 1.27746, 1.28963 and 1.29492.

USD/CAD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups for Q4: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups for Q4: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-10-01 17:00:00
Australian Dollar Grips on to Coal Train in Risk-Off Rout. Will AUD/USD Go Lower?
Australian Dollar Grips on to Coal Train in Risk-Off Rout. Will AUD/USD Go Lower?
2021-10-01 07:00:00
EUR/USD Tanks to Fresh Yearly Low as USD Strength Drives FX
EUR/USD Tanks to Fresh Yearly Low as USD Strength Drives FX
2021-09-30 16:00:00
Canadian Dollar Lifted Over Australian Peer as Energy Leads Metals, AUD/CAD Teetering. Selloff Ahead?
Canadian Dollar Lifted Over Australian Peer as Energy Leads Metals, AUD/CAD Teetering. Selloff Ahead?
2021-09-30 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
Oil - Brent Crude