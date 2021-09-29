News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Euro Melts Lower Amid Rising Yields and Sinking Equities. Can EUR/USD Hold?
2021-09-29 07:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Defends 2021 Low Ahead of Euro Area Inflation Report
2021-09-28 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI, Brent Looking to Extend Gains as Supply Crunch Sees Oil Surge
2021-09-29 08:00:00
Brent Crude Oil Soars to a Three Year High on Supply-Demand Mis-Match
2021-09-28 12:35:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Tanks on Rising U.S. Yields, ARKK Appears to Confirm Double Top Pattern
2021-09-28 20:00:00
Dow Jones Gains as Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Crude Oil Boosts Energy Stocks. ASX 200 in Focus
2021-09-28 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Skyward Treasury Yields, GLD ETF Outflows Dim XAU Outlook
2021-09-29 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Falls as Rates Rise, XAU/USD Nearing Support
2021-09-28 17:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Positions for Massive Break Out, S&P 500 Staged Again for Breakdown
2021-09-29 00:56:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Aug 23 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2021-09-28 18:25:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Japanese Yen May Rise if Fed Policy Destabilizes CLO Market
2021-09-29 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY May Rise as Retail Traders Sell
2021-09-29 03:00:00
More View more
The Euro Melts Lower Amid Rising Yields and Sinking Equities. Can EUR/USD Hold?

The Euro Melts Lower Amid Rising Yields and Sinking Equities. Can EUR/USD Hold?

Daniel McCarthy,

The Euro, US Dollar, EUR/USD, Nikkei 225, Stagflation - Talking Points

  • The Euro languishes as energy prices raise concerns
  • APAC equities went lower as yields continue to rise
  • Stagflation threatens global recovery. Where will EUR/USD go?

The Euro continued to threaten lower levels today as equity market routs continued on from the US lead. APAC shares went lower, except for a couple of Chinese indices buoyed as the PBOC added liquidity for the ninth day in a row.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 is down more than 2% as the ruling LDP party elected a new leader, Fumio Kashida. JGBs and JPY were little moved on the news.

EUR/USD continues to drift near yearly lows as soaring energy costs continue to raise concerns about the Continent economies’ ability to deal with the oncoming winter.

Overnight, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gave testimony to the US Congress. Both raised serious concern about the looming debt ceiling. Powell came under attack from Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who called him a “dangerous man”.

Several commentators have raised the spectre of stagflation, whereby an economy has high inflation and stagnating growth at the same time. If energy prices maintain lofty levels, this may contribute to higher costs throughout society and undermine some businesses’ ability to operate, hampering growth.

China today announced that it is looking at measures to assist power generators with price adjustments. Currently, the generators are paying high costs for coal and other energy sources, while the price they are able to charge businesses is regulated far below these costs.

The EIA/DOE Weekly Petroleum Report due out later today may have more attention than usual. OPEC+ will be meeting next week, 4th October.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD has moved close to the August low of 1.1664 and the November 2020 low of 1.16026 is not far behind. These levels might provide some support on approach, but a break below there could see some bearish momentum emerge.

On the topside, resistance could be offered at the previous highs of 1.17557 and 1.19087. The 21-day simple moving average (SMA), currently at 1.17777, may also offer resistance, but a break above that level might be bullish.

EUR/USD CHART.

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Falls as Rates Rise, XAU/USD Nearing Support
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Falls as Rates Rise, XAU/USD Nearing Support
2021-09-28 17:05:00
Australian Dollar Jumps, Energy and US Yields Skip a Beat. Can AUD/USD Break Higher?
Australian Dollar Jumps, Energy and US Yields Skip a Beat. Can AUD/USD Break Higher?
2021-09-28 07:00:00
US Dollar Ascending Triangle: FOMC Forecasts Push USD Breakout Potential
US Dollar Ascending Triangle: FOMC Forecasts Push USD Breakout Potential
2021-09-27 17:00:00
Norwegian Krone Jumps as Euro Awaits German Election Results. Will Energy Continue to Surge?
Norwegian Krone Jumps as Euro Awaits German Election Results. Will Energy Continue to Surge?
2021-09-27 06:39:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish