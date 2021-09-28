Australian Dollar Jumps, Energy and US Yields Skip a Beat. Can AUD/USD Break Higher?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and USDJPY Staged for Breaks as Fed Calculus Shifts, US Debt Limit Looms
2021-09-28 03:00:00
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Prices Climb, Supply Constraints Support Higher Prices
2021-09-28 05:28:00
Dow Jones Gains as Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Crude Oil Boosts Energy Stocks. ASX 200 in Focus
2021-09-28 01:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains as Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Crude Oil Boosts Energy Stocks. ASX 200 in Focus
2021-09-28 01:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-09-28 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Iron Ore Forecast: Rising Yields Weigh on XAU, Iron Ore Languishes
2021-09-28 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Drops into Pivotal Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-09-27 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
US Dollar Ascending Triangle: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-09-27 15:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Japanese Yen May Rise if Fed Policy Destabilizes CLO Market
2021-09-28 06:00:00
EURUSD and USDJPY Staged for Breaks as Fed Calculus Shifts, US Debt Limit Looms
2021-09-28 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Forum on Central Banking due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-28
  • Looking for a new way to trade reversals? One of the most used reversal candle patterns is known as the Harami. Like most candlestick formation patterns, the Harami tells a story about sentiment in the market. Get better with trading reversals here: https://t.co/rfwUWJfbz9 https://t.co/eEZBN4XkZH
  • Forex sentiment analysis can be a useful tool to help traders understand and act on price behavior. Learn how to get the most out of understanding trader sentiment here: https://t.co/rJznrXkcYz https://t.co/IWJpr6mWP0
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/NIdzQkSA9f
  • 🇫🇷 Consumer Confidence (SEP) Actual: 102 Expected: 100 Previous: 99 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-28
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/stdtgSQU9M
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Consumer Confidence (SEP) due at 06:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 100 Previous: 99 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-28
  • 🇩🇪 GfK Consumer Confidence (OCT) Actual: 0.3 Expected: -1.6 Previous: -1.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-28
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 GfK Consumer Confidence (OCT) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -1.6 Previous: -1.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-28
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/7G6h7JPMeq
Australian Dollar Jumps, Energy and US Yields Skip a Beat. Can AUD/USD Break Higher?

Australian Dollar Jumps, Energy and US Yields Skip a Beat. Can AUD/USD Break Higher?

Daniel McCarthy,

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, US Yields, Crude, Energy - Talking Points

  • The Australian Dollar ticked up throughout the day after data beat
  • US yields continue to react to last week’s FOMC amid Fed resignations
  • Commodity supply constraints deepen. Is that bullish for AUD/USD?

The Australian Dollar was slow to react to better than expected retail sales coming in at -1.7% m/m for August against expectations of -2.5%. AUD/USD inched up after local data, but it was the continuing rise in commodities and domestic yields that appeared to underpin AUD.

US yields all moved higher as the reality of Fed taper possibilities sink in. Convexity hedging has been blamed for the entire US curve seeing higher yields. The 2-year is at 18-month highs, the 5-year is above 1%, the 10-year is above 1.5% and the 30-year is above 2%. The US Dollar lost ground against all the majors except JPY and CHF.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren both resigned due to concerns about securities trading. Most commentary indicates that this is not likely to alter any potential adjustment plans to the US$ 120 billion bond buying program.

Energy markets continue to face a plethora of supply chain issues. Brent crude oil went above US$ 80 per barrel for the first time since 2018 and US natural gas traded at 7-year highs. The UK government announced that the army are on stand-by to deliver fuel as panic buying has seen petrol stations run out of gas.

The PBOC added liquidity for the 8th straight day. APAC equities were mixed with Chinese markets up and the rest of the region down to varying degrees.

Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are due to give testimony to Congress today.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

The AUD/USD is moving toward the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 55-day SMA. There might be some resistance as it approaches them, but a move above them could suggest some bullish momentum.

Should the 21-day SMA cross higher than the 55-day SMA, this could be bullish.

Support could potentially be at the previous lows of 0.72203 and 0.71062. Previous highs at 0.74782 and 0.76167 are possible resistance levels.

Australian Dollar Jumps, Energy and US Yields Skip a Beat. Can AUD/USD Break Higher?

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Ascending Triangle: FOMC Forecasts Push USD Breakout Potential
US Dollar Ascending Triangle: FOMC Forecasts Push USD Breakout Potential
2021-09-27 17:00:00
Norwegian Krone Jumps as Euro Awaits German Election Results. Will Energy Continue to Surge?
Norwegian Krone Jumps as Euro Awaits German Election Results. Will Energy Continue to Surge?
2021-09-27 06:39:00
Treasury Yields Rise, China Bans Crypto (Again) and Evergrande: Weekend Risk
Treasury Yields Rise, China Bans Crypto (Again) and Evergrande: Weekend Risk
2021-09-24 15:07:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Snaps Back to Key Support
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Snaps Back to Key Support
2021-09-23 17:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish