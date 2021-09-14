News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and S&P 500 on Technical Ledges with US CPI Release On Tap
2021-09-14 03:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-13 16:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Sinks on RBA Outlook, Crude Oil Gains on Storm Upgrade. Markets Eye US CPI.
2021-09-14 07:02:00
Crude Oil, Uranium Forecast: Prices Rise on OPEC Report, Wall Street Bets Mentions
2021-09-14 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Rise After OPEC Report. Nikkei 225 May Gain
2021-09-14 01:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-09-13 00:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Drop as US CPI Drives Fed Outlook Speculation
2021-09-14 06:07:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plunge Searches for Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-09-13 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Benefiting From UK Jobs Data
2021-09-14 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-13 16:07:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • - Says cases of Covid have been detected in his entourage
  • Russia's Putin says he must observe a regime of self-isolation - RIA
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/7OQ5HvNq6k
  • BofA Fund Manager Survey - 84% expect Fed taper by end of the year, 1st rate hike seen in Feb 2023 - Global growth expectations fall to lowest since May 2021
  • - IEA says the world must wait for extra oil as Hurricane IDA wipes out OPEC hike
  • IEA lowers 2021 growth estimate by 105kbpd to 5.2mbpd due to worsening pandemic in Q3 2021 - raises 2022 demand growth by 85kbpd to 3.2mbpd #OOTT
  • $GBP outperforming this morning after strong UK jobs data. - GBP/USD hitting short term resistance at 1.3880, which marked the peak in Friday's session https://t.co/Mf3Sa77ya4
  • China's Hebei province is reportedly cracking down on virtual currency mining
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 IEA Oil Market Report due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-14
  • Gold Prices May Drop as US CPI Drives Fed Outlook Speculation - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/09/14/Gold-Prices-May-Drop-as-US-CPI-Drives-Fed-Outlook-Speculation.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #XAUUSD #gold #CPI #Fed https://t.co/1TjMe1g8Rx
Australian Dollar Sinks on RBA Outlook, Crude Oil Gains on Storm Upgrade. Markets Eye US CPI.

Australian Dollar Sinks on RBA Outlook, Crude Oil Gains on Storm Upgrade. Markets Eye US CPI.

Daniel McCarthy,

Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Nikkei 225, AUD/USD, RBA, US CPI - Talking Points

  • WTI crude oil prices found support after a storm upgrade to Hurricane Nicholas
  • APAC equities mainly moved sideways but Japan’s Nikkei 225 made a new high
  • US CPI ahead. An outlier may see the Fed being forced to reassess conditions

Crude oil and liquid natural gas prices continued to be supported through the Asian session as the tropical storm approaching the Texas Gulf Coast was upgraded to “Hurricane Nicholas”. It is not expected to directly hit the bulk of energy fields, but it is seen impacting supply infrastructure.

WTI crude oil inventory levels have not been fully re-stocked since Hurricane Ida. Meanwhile, an OPEC report cited increasing demand for oil in the US. The amount of additional barrels per day being added by OPEC+ is roughly half of the supply capacity lost by US gulf producers.

Equities and interest rate markets were quiet throughout APAC trade today, but the Japanese Nikkei 225 index did have a look at 30-year highs. Hopes for expanded stimulus when a new prime minister takes the reins continue to cheer investors.

RBA Governor Lowe said he sees a significant Australian GDP contraction in the September quarter and played down any chance of a rate rise before 2024. The Australian Dollar lost ground as a result. He later said that he expects the economy to bounce back strongly once the lockdowns are over.

Markets are awaiting the highly anticipated US CPI number for clues on how Fed policy will evolve ahead. The risk for markets is an especially eye-catching outlier result on this indicator, as this would raise the possibility of a strong reaction markets-wide.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Oil breached above the most recent previous high of 70.61 and has broken out of a descending trend channel as it continues to consolidate above the 100-day simple moving average (SMA). The next possible resistance levels will be at the previous highs of 74.23 and 76.90.

On the downside, support might be at the 100-day and 21-day SMA which are currently at 68.85 and 76.85 respectively. The recent previous low at 67.02 may provide some support.

Australian Dollar Sinks on RBA Outlook, Crude Oil Gains on Storm Upgrade. Markets Eye US CPI.

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-13 16:07:00
British Pound Softens as Firming US Dollar Eyes CPI for Fed Clues
British Pound Softens as Firming US Dollar Eyes CPI for Fed Clues
2021-09-13 06:30:00
Hang Seng Index Higher as Risk Turns On But AUD/USD Can’t Catch A Bid. Where To From Here?
Hang Seng Index Higher as Risk Turns On But AUD/USD Can’t Catch A Bid. Where To From Here?
2021-09-10 06:34:00
Australian Dollar Hit as Market Mood Sours, ECB Taper Talk Eyed. Will Risk Appetite Return?
Australian Dollar Hit as Market Mood Sours, ECB Taper Talk Eyed. Will Risk Appetite Return?
2021-09-09 07:08:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
Oil - Brent Crude