US Dollar May Rise if PMI Data Signals Recovery Losing Steam

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Still Owed a Breakout Post-ECB, S&P 500’s Hopes with PMIs a Long-Shot
2021-07-23 02:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Mired by Yields, Flash PMIs Due
2021-07-22 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-22 09:00:00
Crude Oil Rebound May Not Last Amid Viral Concerns and Rising Stockpiles
2021-07-22 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Delta Variant Concerns Won't Cripple Markets, US Economy - Market Minutes
2021-07-22 16:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-22 05:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Is This The Calm Before The Storm?
2021-07-22 20:30:00
Gold Price & Silver Outlook Moderately Bearish
2021-07-22 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2021-07-22 17:50:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Crude Oil
2021-07-21 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Mired by Yields, Flash PMIs Due
2021-07-22 22:30:00
Delta Variant Concerns Won't Cripple Markets, US Economy - Market Minutes
2021-07-22 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.38%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 70.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/kShgDht7wj
  • Heads Up:💶 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (JUL) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 62.5 Previous: 63.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-23
  • Heads Up:💶 Markit Composite PMI Flash (JUL) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 60 Previous: 59.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-23
  • US Dollar May Rise if PMI Data Signals Recovery Losing Steam - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2021/07/23/US-Dollar-May-Rise-if-PMI-Data-Signals-Recovery-Losing-Steam.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #Dollar #PMI #AUDUSD https://t.co/mioNCdXuU1
  • 🇩🇪 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (JUL) Actual: 65.6 Expected: 64.2 Previous: 65.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-23
  • 🇩🇪 Markit Services PMI Flash (JUL) Actual: 62.2 Expected: 59.1 Previous: 57.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-23
  • 🇩🇪 Markit Composite PMI Flash (JUL) Actual: 62.5 Expected: 60.8 Previous: 60.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-23
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/dHwVTtBl1I
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.03% Oil - US Crude: -0.07% Silver: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/CutH8hDA2J
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/PCYTRvfYta
US Dollar May Rise if PMI Data Signals Recovery Losing Steam

US Dollar May Rise if PMI Data Signals Recovery Losing Steam

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

CHINA, STOCKS, PMI, US DOLLAR, AUD/USD – TALKING POINTS:

  • China shares underperform in soggy, defensive Asia-Pacific trade
  • European, US index futures firm but PMI data may sour the mood
  • AUD/USD might be readying to resume its near-term downtrend

Currency markets idled in Asia-Pacific trade. Sluggish action in the G10 FX majors reflected a tinge of risk aversion, with the sentiment-sensitive Australian Dollar tracking lower while its anti-risk US counterpart edged up. Regional share prices shed close to 0.3 percent on average.

China is leading the way lower. The broad-based onshore CSI 300 index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) are down over 1 percent. Tech shares and healthcare names are suffering outsized losses but weakness is widespread, with the consumer discretionary sector alone in positive territory.

Futures tracking major European and US equity benchmarks are pointing convincingly higher however, suggesting that the risk-off tone may be regionally contained for now. The release of July’s flash PMI surveys dominates the economic calendar. Australia’s version of the report painted a dire picture.

DOLLAR, YEN MAY RISE IF FLASH PMI DATA DISAPPOINTS

Baseline forecasts put Eurozone economic activity growth at its fastest in 15 years for a second month. The pace of acceleration will have notably dropped for the first time in five months however. The US is projected to show similar results. UK performance is seen slowing for a second month despite historically elevated levels.

In essence, the markets expect to see the speed at which the global economy is recovering to plateau. Realized results may be less rosy if recent trends bear out. Data from Citigroup suggests that global economic news-flow has deteriorated relative to expectations over the past month.

Downbeat reports that amount to a meaningful loss of momentum may translate into a defensive mood. The proximity of the weekly close may further encourage a degree of de-risking. That could see the anti-risk US Dollar and Japanese Yen extend upward while commodity-bloc currencies trade heavy alongside shares.

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – DOWNTREND READY TO RESUME?

The Australian Dollar may be preparing to resume the near-term downtrend against the Greenback having pulled up to retest support-turned-resistance clustered around the 0.74 figure. The most immediate layer of significant support is in the 0.7222-44 zone.

Neutralizing near-term selling pressure seems to demand a daily close above 0.7435-40, thus violating the most recent series of lower highs and lows. Challenging the 0.76 figure once more time may follow if such an upward breakout can be secured.

Overall positioning argues for a bearish bias however. Prices completed a large Head and Shoulders (H&S) topping pattern and demonstrated clear follow-through on the push through its neckline, speaking to sellers’ conviction. The H&S formation implies a downside objective in the 0.7120-30 region.

US Dollar May Rise if PMI Data Signals Recovery Losing Steam

AUD/USD daily chart created withTradingView

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC at DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Breakout May Be Imminent on ECB Policy Update
EUR/USD Breakout May Be Imminent on ECB Policy Update
2021-07-22 07:03:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Reverses - Did Loonie Bottom?
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Reverses - Did Loonie Bottom?
2021-07-21 15:35:00
Gold Price Forecast: GLD Rally Cut Short, Confluent Support Holds the Low
Gold Price Forecast: GLD Rally Cut Short, Confluent Support Holds the Low
2021-07-20 18:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Swoons in Risk-Off Trade. Will Markets Steady?
New Zealand Dollar Swoons in Risk-Off Trade. Will Markets Steady?
2021-07-20 07:09:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
USDOLLAR