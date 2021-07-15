US Dollar Faces Day Two of Powell Testimony. Will It Hold Up?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Musters Broad Range Reversal on Powell Remarks, Will 'Risk' Turn?
2021-07-15 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-07-14 18:24:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Technicals in Focus as Yield Drop Propels XAU
2021-07-15 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: A Lot of News Equals A Lot of Noise
2021-07-14 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Stocks to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Seasonality a Concern
2021-07-15 06:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Will Earnings Season Push the Index to Record Highs?
2021-07-14 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Technicals in Focus as Yield Drop Propels XAU
2021-07-15 04:00:00
Gold Price Pops 1% as Real Yields Tumble to Five-Month Low
2021-07-14 22:25:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Steady After UK Jobs Data
2021-07-15 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-07-14 18:24:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD Ahead of US PPI and Powell Testimony
2021-07-14 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • A doubly supportive backdrop for the US Dollar it seems, with benefits not only from stimulus withdrawal but also risk aversion https://t.co/avnzeuXewj
  • US Dollar Faces Day Two of Powell Testimony. Will It Hold Up? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2021/07/15/US-Dollar-Faces-Day-Two-of-Powell-Testimony.-Will-It-Hold-Up.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #Powell #DollarIndex #NZDUSD https://t.co/jab9vBxtxD
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/4cswhmlbvj
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BOE Credit Conditions Survey due at 08:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-15
  • 🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Final (JUN) Actual: 1.3% Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-15
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.66%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 73.01%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DFbfySTexy
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Final (JUN) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-15
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/MZtBh88nOv https://t.co/LjRAGfONMV
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.31% Gold: 0.24% Oil - US Crude: -1.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/d4Z8EVlbo9
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.13% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.20% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/RL5mWEfEYY
US Dollar Faces Day Two of Powell Testimony. Will It Hold Up?

US Dollar Faces Day Two of Powell Testimony. Will It Hold Up?

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

US DOLLAR, POWELL, INFLATION, FED, NZD/USD – TALKING POINTS:

  • US Dollar holds up despite the markets’ dovish read on Powell testimony
  • Day two with the Fed Chair may be telling of underlying USD trend bias
  • NZD/USD downtrend still in play despite supportive RBNZ, Fed headlines

Fed Chair Jerome Powell walked a fine line on the first day of semi-annual testimony before the US Congress. The recent run-up in inflation took top billing as expected. The markets seemed to extract a narrowly dovish tilt from his carefully calibrated answers, pushing up gold prices as front-end bond yields fell.

The US Dollar weakened too, but held up conspicuously well considering the backdrop. Prices remained well within recent trading ranges, oscillating near the highs of the year against most of the Greenback’s G10 counterparts. That seems remarkably reserved relative to the action in other Fed policy proxies.

Another test of USD resilience beckons today as Mr Powell’s testimony continues. Having stood before the House yesterday, he will now move to the Senate. Carbon-copy prepared remarks aside, the questioning session may yet trigger a market-moving soundbite. The Chair will try his utmost to avoid this.

Indeed, the Fed’s strategy seems quite familiar: begin the delicate preparations for stimulus withdrawal while steadily soothing jittery markets to prevent a repetition of the 2013 “taper tantrum”. Yesterday’s Congressional outing in the wake of June’s momentous FOMC meeting is a case in point.

With that in mind, it may be telling to see if the US currency holds up under the weight of another dovish-leaning Powell appearance. When market action and incoming news-flow seem to clash, the price is almost always right. Avoiding a clear break lower now may thus speak to notable underlying strength.

The weekly jobless claims report headlines the data docket, with both initial and continuing claims seen ticking lower. European shares are feeling a bit of selling pressure while bellwether S&P 500 index futures point cautiously lower, flagging a risk-off mood. The perennially anti-risk Yen is duly outperforming.

NZD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – DOWNTREND HELD DESPITE CLASHING NEWS-FLOW

The New Zealand Dollar is having a curiously hard time building momentum against its US counterpart despite a surprisingly hawkish turn at the RBNZ and Mr Powell’s calming pronouncements. NZD/USD remains locked in a downtrend traced out since late May.

A formidable resistance block runs up through 0.7138. A daily close above that is probably a pre-requisite for neutralizing near-term selling pressure. Critical support is in the 0.6923-43 zone, marked by the late-March low. Breaching that barrier may set the stage for a descent toward the 0.68 figure.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

NZD/USD daily chart created withTradingView

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC at DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar May Extend Upward as Powell Reiterates Policy Pivot
US Dollar May Extend Upward as Powell Reiterates Policy Pivot
2021-07-14 07:08:00
US Dollar May Resume Rise as CPI Data Drives Fed Policy Bets
US Dollar May Resume Rise as CPI Data Drives Fed Policy Bets
2021-07-13 07:02:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Gears Up for Big Test with Inflation, Powell
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Gears Up for Big Test with Inflation, Powell
2021-07-12 15:30:00
Yen Rallies on Rates Theme: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yen Rallies on Rates Theme: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2021-07-08 17:08:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR