US Dollar May Rise Further as PPI Data Stokes Inflation Fears

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rip, Dip, Rip Around CPI: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-12 16:45:00
EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of February High Even as ECB Slows PEPP
2021-05-12 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk if US PPI Data Echoes the Consumer Inflation Beat
2021-05-13 06:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Surges- Bulls Eye Major Breakout at May High
2021-05-12 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-05-13 04:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook Vulnerable After 2008 High US CPI
2021-05-13 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is Gold a Good Inflation Hedge? - XAU/USD Rejected at Key Trendline, Focus on US PPI
2021-05-13 08:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes US Retail Sales After CPI Boosts Fed Rate Bets
2021-05-13 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data
2021-05-12 06:13:00
Dollar Prepared for Nasdaq Volatility if Inflation Data Can Stir Interest
2021-05-12 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
2021-05-12 13:15:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Broader Outlook Bearish, USD/JPY Eyes Key Trendline
2021-05-12 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/mFZ7MF273J
  • 🇨🇳 FDI (YTD) YoY (APR) Actual: 38.6% Previous: 39.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-13
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.13%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 65.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7cb0zMMeyv
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 FDI (YTD) YoY (APR) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Actual: 38.6% Previous: 39.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-13
  • The US Dollar may rise further if #PPI data stokes inflation fears, helping #AUDUSD to complete a major bearish chart pattern - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2021/05/13/US-Dollar-May-Rise-Futher-as-PPI-Data-Stokes-Inflation-Fears.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #inflation #fed #yield https://t.co/jdqwQNUwUR
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/o6Hjx9GLAj
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.25% Silver: 0.03% Oil - US Crude: -1.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/F3GwOA9XUE
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.26% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.23% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.23% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/siGeNlXpYf
  • No, it's not a crypto/altcoin, it's the VIX...#vix @DailyFX https://t.co/1To6DMoZQj
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.14% Wall Street: 0.04% Germany 30: -0.87% France 40: -0.94% FTSE 100: -1.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/8fhKptxKMf
US Dollar May Rise Further as PPI Data Stokes Inflation Fears

US Dollar May Rise Further as PPI Data Stokes Inflation Fears

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

US DOLLAR, INFLATION, PPI, FED, YIELDS, AUD/USD – TALKING POINTS:

  • US Dollar might continue higher if PPI data stokes reflation worries
  • Commodity FX may suffer outsized losses, AUD/USD at key barrier
  • Nasdaq, Dow Jones futures open the door for a consolidative pause

Financial markets registered mixed performance in Asia-Pacific trade.

Regional stock exchanges picked up on the negative lead from Wall Street, shedding close to 2 percent. That was after higher-than-expected US CPI figures stoked worries about rapid reflation that might force the Fed to pull back monetary stimulus faster than anticipated (as expected).

Price action in the G10 FX space was decidedly more muted. While APAC bourses had room to catch up having been closed during the prior day’s fireworks, the “always-on” spot currency markets had already on-boarded the news and settled into consolidation mode.

Commodities offered a range of outcomes. Cyclically-sensitive crude oil and base metals such aluminum, copper and iron ore echoed the broader risk-off mood, tracking lower. Rates-driven precious metals echoed FX market dynamics, with gold and silver retracing a bit higher after yesterday’s steep losses.

Gold price, US Dollar in digestion mode while APAC stocks decline

Chart created with TradingView

Looking ahead, a nearly empty economic calendar in European trading hours is likely to put April’s US PPI report in the spotlight. The core wholesale inflation rate is expected to rise to 3.8 percent on-year. An upside surprise may add to fears of stickier price pressures than can be written off as post-Covid rebasing.

Indeed, yesterday’s CPI stock was hardly an isolated incident. Realized US inflation data outcomes have topped baseline forecasts by a widening margin recently. In fact, figures from Citigroup put the disparity at the highest in nearly 13 years.

More of the same may give Treasury bond yields another upward jolt, driving the US Dollar higher against its major counterparts. If yesterday’s price dynamics prove instructive (see chart below), commodity currencies like the Australian, Canadian and New Zealand Dollars may suffer outsized losses in this scenario.

US Dollar price vs commodity currencies, Euro, Yen and Swiss Franc

Chart created with TradingView

However, it may be that investors have already priced in an April price growth jump already, leaving the PPI report with less market-moving potential than its higher-profile CPI analog. This might leave a bit of room for risk-on retracement across markets.

Tellingly, futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index – where a tilt toward tech makes for outsized sensitivity to higher borrowing costs – are pointing higher. Contracts on the cash-rich Dow Jones Industrial Average are down in the meanwhile.

This might mean that the “sooner Fed tightening” story has taken a bit of a consolidative pause. The Greenback is vulnerable in the near term if this proves to be the path of least resistance, at least until US retail sales and consumer confidence reports capture the spotlight Friday.

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – HEAD & SHOULDERS TOP TAKING SHAPE?

The Australian Dollar is at a key inflection point against its US counterpart against this backdrop. Prices recoiled from resistance in the 0.7820-49 zone to land within a hair of familiar range support at 0.7677, a barrier reinforced by a rising trend line set from the April swing bottom.

A daily close below this barrier would set the stage for a challenge of 0.7564, the neckline of a would be Head and Shoulders topping pattern developing since the start of the year. Breaching this boundary and thereby completing the formation would imply a measured down move below the 0.72 figure to follow.

Alternatively, establishing a foothold above 0.7849 – again, on a daily closing basis – would probably neutralize near-term selling pressure and open the door for gains. The next key barrier thereafter is marked by the 2021 swing high sitting squarely at the 0.80 figure.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

Chart created with TradingView

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC at DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound May Extend Sharp Rise with Queen's Speech in Focus
British Pound May Extend Sharp Rise with Queen's Speech in Focus
2021-05-11 07:08:00
US Dollar Draws Near Key Support; EUR/USD to Two-Month Highs
US Dollar Draws Near Key Support; EUR/USD to Two-Month Highs
2021-05-10 15:30:00
British Pound Aims Higher with BOE Stimulus Unwind in Focus
British Pound Aims Higher with BOE Stimulus Unwind in Focus
2021-05-06 07:00:00
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-05-05 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
USDOLLAR