News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Aiming Higher on Easing Covid-19 Restrictions
2021-04-23 07:00:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-23 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Entering Make-or-Break Territory - For Bulls and Bears
2021-04-22 21:15:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-22 09:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-04-22 20:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Sink with Biden to Pitch 43.4% Capital Gains Tax
2021-04-22 17:50:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Pause Rally as India's Covid Infections Surge, US Jobless Claims Fall
2021-04-23 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Are Gold Bulls Back in the Driver's Seat?
2021-04-22 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-23 05:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Failing to Benefit From Global 'Risk On' Sentiment
2021-04-22 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-22 19:19:00
USD/JPY Halts Eight Day Decline as US 10 Year Yield Defends April Low
2021-04-22 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Flash (APR) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 59 Previous: 58.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-23
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Flash (APR) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 59 Previous: 56.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-23
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Flash (APR) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 58.2 Previous: 56.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-23
  • 💶 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (APR) Actual: 63.3 Expected: 62 Previous: 62.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-23
  • 💶 Markit Composite PMI Flash (APR) Actual: 53.7 Expected: 52.8 Previous: 53.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-23
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.57%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 68.92%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NQK0XHVHVi
  • Heads Up:💶 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (APR) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 62 Previous: 62.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-23
  • Heads Up:💶 Markit Composite PMI Flash (APR) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 52.8 Previous: 53.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-23
  • 🇩🇪 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (APR) Actual: 66.4 Expected: 65.8 Previous: 66.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-23
  • 🇩🇪 Markit Services PMI Flash (APR) Actual: 50.1 Expected: 50.8 Previous: 51.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-23
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Aiming Higher on Easing Covid-19 Restrictions

Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Aiming Higher on Easing Covid-19 Restrictions

Daniel Moss, Analyst

Euro Price Outlook, EUR/USD, Easing Restrictions, Coronavirus Vaccinations, IGCS – Talking Points:

  • Easing coronavirus restrictions in several European nations may underpin the Euro in the near term.
  • EUR/USD rates eyeing an extended push higher after clearing key resistance.
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

Asia-Pacific Recap

Equity markets traded mixed during Asia-Pacific trade, as market participants digested the impact of President Joe Biden’s proposal for a significant increase to capital gains taxes. Australia’s ASX 200 slipped lower alongside Japan’s Nikkei 225, while China’s CSI 300 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed higher.

In FX markets, the cyclically-sensitive AUD and NOK largely outperformed, while the haven-associated USD and JPY lost ground. Gold and silver prices traded relatively steady, despite yields on US 10-year Treasuries rising just under 2 basis points higher. Looking ahead, US manufacturing PMI figures for April headline a rather light economic docket.

Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Aiming Higher on Easing Covid-19 Restrictions

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Easing Coronavirus Restrictions to Underpin Euro

A rather uneventful European Central Bank meeting, in combination with the easing of restrictions in several European nations, may pave the way for the Euro to gain ground against the Greenback in the near term.

With just under 20% of the region’s population having received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, optimism is growing that the EU’s recovery could be back on track. Italy is scheduled to ease restrictions at the start of next week, with Greece looking to do the same in May.

Germany is also contemplating introducing privileges for vaccinated individuals, while France is planning to lift the ban on domestic travel on May 3. These promising developments, alongside the ECB keeping its monetary policy settings steady for the time being, could ultimately result in the EUR/USD exchange rate extending its recent push higher.

Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Aiming Higher on Easing Covid-19 Restrictions

EUR/USD Daily Chart – Break Above 1.2000 to Foster Further Gains

From a technical perspective, the EUR/USD exchange rate’s outlook appears relatively bullish, as prices consolidate above all six moving averages and psychological support at 1.2000.

With the RSI climbing above 60 into bullish territory, and the MACD tracking firmly above its neutral midpoint, the path of least resistance seems higher.

A daily close above the monthly high (1.2080) probably intensifies buying pressure and brings the February high (1.2243) into focus.

However, if 1.2000 gives way, a pullback to the trend-defining 55-EMA (1.1959) may ensue.

Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Aiming Higher on Easing Covid-19 Restrictions

Chart prepared by Daniel Moss, created with Tradingview

IG Client Sentiment Report

The IG Client Sentiment Report shows 36.78% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.72 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 4.98% lower than yesterday and 3.46% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.48% higher than yesterday and 8.81% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Aiming Higher on Easing Covid-19 Restrictions

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Daniel Moss
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Fresh Highs; BTC/USD, Dogecoin Back Down
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Fresh Highs; BTC/USD, Dogecoin Back Down
2021-04-22 17:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-04-21 19:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD May Gain on Wait-and-See BoC
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD May Gain on Wait-and-See BoC
2021-04-21 07:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Q1 Earnings Take Centre-Stage
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Q1 Earnings Take Centre-Stage
2021-04-20 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed