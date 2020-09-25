News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rates May Extend Slide Lower on Covid-19 Second Wave Fears
2020-09-25 06:30:00
EURUSD and AUDUSD Show Divergent Expectations for Technical Breakdowns
2020-09-25 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Caught at Resistance- WTI Breakout Pending
2020-09-24 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Swing Lower on Demand Concerns, Strong USD
2020-09-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebounds at 23.6% Fibonacci Level, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Climb
2020-09-25 02:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq Price Forecast: Sellers Drive as Q4 Open Nears
2020-09-24 14:01:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast Sours as Losses Mount
2020-09-24 18:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Triangle Break Leading to Important 1800 Level
2020-09-24 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: More GBP/USD Weakness Ahead of Sunak Speech
2020-09-24 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-09-23 18:41:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Mar 08 when USD/JPY traded near 103.93.
2020-09-22 09:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.49% US 500: 0.42% FTSE 100: 0.34% Germany 30: 0.28% France 40: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/eQC60R71rR
  • $EURUSD Rates May Extend Slide Lower on #Covid_19 #SecondWave Fears ⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/09/25/EURUSD-Rates-May-Extend-Slide-Lower-on-Covid-19-Second-Wave-Fears-.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/eWYXYmWLPm
  • 🇬🇧 Public Sector Net Borrowing (AUG) Actual: £-35.2B Expected: £-35.1B Previous: £-15.44B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-25
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/oqbtFfeo4K
  • 🇬🇧 Public Sector Net Borrowing (AUG) Actual: £-35.92B Expected: £-35.1B Previous: £-15.44B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-25
  • The US Dollar, British Pound, and Euro will all be closely watching key geopolitical developments in North America (Powell testimony), the UK (Brexit talks) and Europe (EU summit). Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/q4AJW6PTCu https://t.co/w6ETarBuNl
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Public Sector Net Borrowing (AUG) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: £-35.1B Previous: £-25.9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-25
  • $EURUSD break below the neckline of a 2-month Head and Shoulders pattern suggests that a test of the 200-MA could be on the cards. However, with support holding at the 38.2% Fib and the RSI swerving away from oversold territory, could this prove to be a mere false-break? $EUR https://t.co/ZIiVc4gAyP
  • Following recent price action and developing technical patterns, $USDINR may rise while the #nifty50 could be at risk to further losses. Check out my full technical report here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/09/25/Indian-Rupee-Nifty-50-Technical-View-USDINR-May-Rise-as-Index-Falls.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/faEdOS8aMA
  • S&P 500 index vs. Fed balance sheet (2015-2020) https://t.co/6iFs2y2L68
EUR/USD Rates May Extend Slide Lower on Covid-19 Second Wave Fears

EUR/USD Rates May Extend Slide Lower on Covid-19 Second Wave Fears

2020-09-25 06:30:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD, Covid-19 ‘Second Wave’, Italian-German Yield Spread, Mobility Data – Talking Points:

  • A ‘second wave’ of Covid-19 infections in Europe has notably soured investors’ appetite for risk and may continue to hamper the performance of regional risk-sensitive assets.
  • Widening Italian-German yield spread indicates a sustained period of risk-aversion could be in the making.
  • EUR/USD rates appear poised to slide lower after breaking below the neckline of a bearish Head and Shoulders pattern.

Asia-Pacific Recap

Equities markets broadly gained during Asia-Pacific trade, as news that Democrats are drawing up a new $2.4 trillion stimulus bill to break the Congressional deadlock with Republicans notably buoyed risk appetite. Australia’s ASX 200 index surged 1.28% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.58%.

The haven-associated US Dollar and Japanese Yen lost ground against their major counterparts, as the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar crept marginally higher after recording 5-consecutive down-days for the first time since March.

Gold remained relatively unchanged along US 10-year Treasury yields, while silver slipped 0.2%.

Looking ahead, US durable goods orders for the month of August headline a rather light economic docket.

EUR/USD Rates May Extend Slide Lower on Covid-19 Second Wave Fears

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Covid-19 Second Wave Weighing on EUR/USD Rates

As mentioned in previous reports, the forced reimposition of coronavirus restrictions in several European nations is threatening to upend the Euro-area’s nascent economic recovery and may result in the continued discounting of regional risk-sensitive assets, if the worrying surge in Covid-19 cases prolongs.

With coronavirus infections in France surging by a record 16,096 on Thursday and hospitals filling up with seriously-ill Covid-19 patients in the Spanish capital of Madrid, there is a distinct possibility that economically devastating restrictions will be tightened in the near-term.

In fact, high-frequency data reflects a notable slowdown in all three mobility metrics – walking, driving and transit – across Germany, Spain, Italy and France, which suggests that local residents are pre-emptively scaling back their everyday activities in light of the Covid-19 “second wave”.

EU Mobility Trends (YTD)

EUR/USD Rates May Extend Slide Lower on Covid-19 Second Wave Fears

Source – Apple Mobility Data

This marked reduction in overall mobility could stunt the progress of the Euro-zone’s economic recovery from the March doldrums and may continue to drag on market sentiment, given the IHS Markit Eurozone Composite PMI for September showed that the services sector recorded its largest contraction in output since May.

Moreover, the widening of the risk-gauging yield spread between Italian government bonds and German bunds seems to have coincided with not only the EUR/USD exchange rate’s recent spike lower, but also the marked increase in Covid-19 infections.

With that in mind, local coronavirus developments may dictate the short-term outlook for EUR/USD and could intensify the exchange rate’s 3-week slide from the yearly high set on September 1.

Italian-German Yield Spread vs EUR/USD (YTD)

EUR/USD Rates May Extend Slide Lower on Covid-19 Second Wave Fears

Italian-German yield spread daily chart created using TradingView

EUR/USD Daily Chart – Head and Shoulder Neckline Break Hints at Further Downside

From a technical perspective, EUR/USD rates look poised to extend their slide lower after breaking below the neckline of a bearish Head and Shoulders reversal pattern and slicing through the trend-defining 50-day moving average (1.1715).

However, with the RSI swerving away from oversold territory and support at the 38.2% Fibonacci (1.1626) holding firm, a topside push could be in the offing.

That being said, inability to break back above the psychologically pivotal 1.17 level would probably validate the downside break of the Head and Shoulders pattern and could inspire a more sustained pullback, with the implied measured move suggesting price could slide back to the sentiment-defining 200-DMA (1.1375).

Conversely, a daily close back above the July 27 swing-low (1.1698) could encourage would-be buyers and potentially signal the resumption of the primary uptrend, with a breach of resistance at the 21-DMA (1.1774) bringing the yearly high (1.2011) into focus.

EUR/USD Rates May Extend Slide Lower on Covid-19 Second Wave Fears

EUR/USD daily chart created using TradingView

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% -3% -2%
Weekly 15% -7% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow, Nasdaq Price Forecast: Sellers Drive as Q4 Open Nears
Dow, Nasdaq Price Forecast: Sellers Drive as Q4 Open Nears
2020-09-24 14:01:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Eyeing 200-DMA as Risk Appetite Abates
Dow Jones Industrial Average Eyeing 200-DMA as Risk Appetite Abates
2020-09-24 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Sinks to Support, Gold Fresh Monthly Lows
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Sinks to Support, Gold Fresh Monthly Lows
2020-09-23 14:09:00
US Dollar Tracks Shift in Risk Sentiment Despite Powell Testimony
US Dollar Tracks Shift in Risk Sentiment Despite Powell Testimony
2020-09-23 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish