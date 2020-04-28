US Dollar May Gain From Risk Aversion if Confidence Data Sours Sentiment

How might the Chinese Yuan trade against #ASEAN FX such as the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso and Malaysian Ringgit using data since the 2008 financial crisis? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Tu0TgoZsTg https://t.co/j3O8q0w0N0

Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT for insight on London #FX and #CFD trading. Register here: https://t.co/AoM3UvLtcF https://t.co/7X5TNo2W9y

The $NZD has recoiled sharply lower after testing the bounds of the 2020 downtrend against its US counterpart. An upswing may be giving way to bearish resumption.Get your NZD/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/d47RuNepMs https://t.co/iLbepsRxZC

Russian Energy Minister Novak says he is still counting on global oil markets to start balancing out in May once OPEC+ deal is enforced, adds that significant rise in oil prices is unlikely in nearest future due to high volumes in storage

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.70%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 79.28%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gpbkeCBlgH

🇸🇪 Riksbank Rate Decision, Actual: 0% Expected: 0% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-28

The Hong Kong Dollar has been a beneficiary of lower US interest rates. The gains have been apparently too much for the HKMA, which has taken action to weaken to weaken the currency. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/7fBGheVUEp https://t.co/SGbHehfTsv

Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.72% Silver: -1.70% Oil - US Crude: -12.76% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/KTxQup2gIV

SNB out in force over the past week - Change in total sight deposits +13bln, most since the immediate aftermath of the EUR/CHF floor removal $CHF https://t.co/k5bQMNAhbS