News
US Dollar Up As EU Ministers Fail to Agree Corvid-19 Response
2020-04-08 06:50:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Struggles to Extend Rebound
2020-04-08 05:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise As Markets Hope For OPEC, Russia Cuts
2020-04-08 06:27:00
Currencies Most Impacted From Oil Prices Ahead of Crucial OPEC Meeting: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-07 11:20:00
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Recovery Continues; Gap-fills, Patterns to Watch
2020-04-07 12:30:00
Dow Rallies 7.7 Percent, Oil Gaps Sharply Lower, Pound Drops on PM News
2020-04-07 02:45:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise As Markets Hope For OPEC, Russia Cuts
2020-04-08 06:27:00
Gold Prices May Stay High as 2008 Crisis Cure Bedevils Covid-19 Policy
2020-04-08 02:08:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Volatility Tumbles as GBP/USD Stabilizes
2020-04-08 08:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC Minutes, Coronavirus Risks
2020-04-08 07:00:00
News
Nikkei 225 & USD/JPY Price Outlook: Gains Contingent on Risk Appetite
2020-04-07 21:30:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Sink as Dow Jones Soars on Virus Easing Bets
2020-04-06 23:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC Minutes, Coronavirus Risks

2020-04-08 07:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar Preview Ahead of FOMC Minutes, Coronavirus – Talking Points

  • US Dollar may rise on liquidity demand if FOMC minutes spook markets
  • Coronavirus pandemic continues to muddy the global growth outlook
  • GBP/USD capitulation may be ahead as pair eye descending resistance

Asia-Pacific Recap

The anti-risk Japanese Yen rose versus its G10 counterparts while the cycle-sensitive Australian and New Zealand Dollars fell with US equity futures. The risk-off tilt came as investors continue to closely monitor the impact of the coronavirus pandemic with market-wide expectations of a recession. It appears that the only point of contention is its depth and severity, rather than its – what many perceive as – inevitability.

US Dollar Analysis Ahead of FOMC Minutes

The US Dollar may rise if the FOMC meeting minutes from the March 15 policy announcement sparks risk aversion and boost the haven-linked Greenback. That day, not only did officials cut interest rates to 0.25-0.00 percent, but they also announced a $700 billion bond-purchasing program. $500 billion was to be devoted to Treasuries with the remaining $200b directed to purchasing mortgage-backed securities.

Despite this bazooka-level stimulus, growth-oriented assets suffered. While officials had hoped the credit-easing measures would boost confidence, it had instead produced the opposite effect. The Fed’s policies were likely seen as an official acknowledgement that conditions were so poor that it warranted a level of stimulus of that magnitude. If the underlying tone of the FOMC minutes reflect this same level of urgency, the US Dollar may rise at the expense of growth-oriented assets. Learn about why gold may suffer too.

GBP/USD Outlook

GBP/USD has made a remarkable recovery after it bottomed out at 1.1452, though it appears to now be on a modest corrective path. The pair’s bold price action began to turn more timid around late March before starting to trade below ever-steepening descending resistance. Looking ahead, if GBP/USD attempts to clear it to no avail, then a deeper correction could be up next.

GBP/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing GBP/USD

GBP/USD chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

