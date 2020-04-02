We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Shaky After ECB Warns of Sovereign Debt Crisis 2.0
2020-04-02 07:00:00
EUR/USD Levels to Watch as Rebound from 2020 Low Unravels
2020-04-02 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Lower As US Dollar Holds Up Amid Coronavirus Worries
2020-04-02 07:14:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-04-01 21:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Gaps Lower to Start the Quarter as Treasury Liquidity Overrides US ISM Figure
2020-04-02 04:15:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-04-01 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Lower As US Dollar Holds Up Amid Coronavirus Worries
2020-04-02 07:14:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-04-01 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Recovery is at Stake – Levels & Thresholds to Keep in Focus
2020-04-01 09:37:00
US Dollar May Rise vs GBP, Euro Ahead of PMI Data Cascade
2020-04-01 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Swiss Franc, US Dollar, Yen May Rise on Fear of Maket Closures
2020-04-02 04:00:00
Australian Dollar at Risk as AUD/USD Descends, Yen May Fall Ahead
2020-04-02 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 8.64% Silver: 2.06% Gold: 0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/YK3rMM3Rjn
  • Capital Destruction...Aston Martin down 95% high to low... @DailyFX @IGcom https://t.co/sJeAuqVqNV
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.80% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.51% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.48% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/lIiPHFpGfh
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7xJq5 https://t.co/eXJcLBlp4I
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.47% US 500: 1.37% France 40: 1.32% Germany 30: 0.82% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/fOPhoJzltF
  • 🇨🇭 CHF CPI Core (YoY) (MAR), Actual: -0.1% Expected: 0.0% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-02
  • 🇨🇭 CHF CPI EU Harmonized (YoY) (MAR), Actual: -0.4% Expected: -0.5% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-02
  • 🇨🇭 CHF Consumer Price Index (YoY) (MAR), Actual: -0.5% Expected: -0.5% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-02
  • A tidal wave of cash waits to return to virus-battered assets, backstopped by huge stimulus. It is unlikely to deploy until infection slows, whatever the US administration prefers. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/OWOi2HfCV3 https://t.co/4B3iCcsDGF
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 CHF CPI Core (YoY) (MAR) due at 06:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.0% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-02
Euro Outlook Shaky After ECB Warns of Sovereign Debt Crisis 2.0

Euro Outlook Shaky After ECB Warns of Sovereign Debt Crisis 2.0

2020-04-02 07:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Euro, EUR/USD, ECB Outlook, Sovereign Debt Crisis – Talking Points

  • Euro unnerved after ECB officials warns Eurozone may face another sovereign debt crisis
  • Officials calling for jointly-issued debt, but fiscally-conservative states feel apprehensive
  • EUR/USD broke below key 1.0989-1.0981 support range, could challenge floor at 1.0783

Asia-Pacific Recap

US equity futures pointed higher heading into Asia’s Thursday trading session after stock markets ended in red at Wall Street’s close. Foreign exchange markets were relatively quiet, though the growth-sensitive Australian and New Zealand Dollars were modestly gaining vs their G10 counterparts. Learn about what might have catalyzed the risk-on tilt in investor sentiment here.

Euro Outlook Shaky After ECB Issues Warning of Stress in Sovereign Bond Markets

On Tuesday, ECB policymaker Yannis Stournaras warned that without proper measures, the Eurozone could face another sovereign debt crisis. While borrowing costs for economically-distressed member states – particularly those in the Mediterranean – have risen, they are, in historical terms, still relatively low. However, this dynamic may change if the coronavirus dampens what is an already-shaky outlook for regional growth.

Mr. Stournaras warned that even after the immediate threat of a wider contagion is eliminated, “Debt-sustainability issues might surface again[and] hamper growth prospects”. He warned that banks’ balance sheets may be in jeopardy as expectations of an increase in “soured loans” is anticipated to occur. As it stands, CDS spreads on European sub-investment grade debt are still hovering at crisis-era highs.

He was one among a growing number of policymakers who advocate for the issuance of joint bonds that will help to lower the risk premium for more at-risk economies and give them cheaper access to credit markets. However, fiscally-conservative states like Germany have expressed trepidation in going through with the policy out of concern that they may then be liable if other members default.

However, Germany’s economic fate – regardless of jointly-issued bonds or not – is still tied to the prosperity of its neighbors because they are its biggest customers. If Italy, France and other member states are enduring a recession or sovereign debt crisis, the Germany economy will not be immune. Officials are stressing that by mutualizing risk, governments can allocate more of their spending away from servicing debt.

Instead, states could then implement growth-stimulating policies and decrease the prospect of a regional downturn. Germany would benefit since its economic colleagues could then have more spending power and can continue purchasing goods from the so-called “Steam Engine of Europe”. Consequently, the Euro may rise if governments are able to reach a consensus on fiscal stabilization and step away from the precipice of a crisis.

EUR/USD Analysis

EUR/USD has broken below a key support range between 1.0989 and 1.0981, opening the door to a possible retest of the floor at 1.0783. However, traders may wait to commit capital until a clearer directional bias is given. If EUR/USD closes below the zone with follow-through, this may inspire further liquidation. Follow me on Twitter @ZabelinDimitri for more in-depth fundamental and technical analysis of the Euro.

EUR/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/USD

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

EURO TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar May Rise vs GBP, Euro Ahead of PMI Data Cascade
US Dollar May Rise vs GBP, Euro Ahead of PMI Data Cascade
2020-04-01 08:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Finish Q1, Limp into April Trade
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Finish Q1, Limp into April Trade
2020-03-31 19:48:00
US Dollar May Rise if PMI Data Kindles Demand for Liquidity
US Dollar May Rise if PMI Data Kindles Demand for Liquidity
2020-03-31 08:00:00
S&P 500 Continues Recovery, NFP Looms Large for US Data
S&P 500 Continues Recovery, NFP Looms Large for US Data
2020-03-30 19:34:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.