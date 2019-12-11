We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise at Expense of Gold Prices on FOMC Outlook
2019-12-11 08:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-10 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Falls on UK Election Opinion Poll
2019-12-11 09:00:00
US Dollar May Rise at Expense of Gold Prices on FOMC Outlook
2019-12-11 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise at Expense of Gold Prices on FOMC Outlook
2019-12-11 08:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-10 19:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise at Expense of Gold Prices on FOMC Outlook
2019-12-11 08:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections
2019-12-11 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as the Fed Strikes a Cautious Tone
2019-12-11 03:01:00
Crude Oil Price May Climb on OPEC Meeting Outcome if Trade War Allows
2019-12-10 19:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.02%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.03%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dFrubKes93
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.03% Silver: -0.22% Oil - US Crude: -0.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7AaenKr6dx
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.21% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.11% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/WRIE0S7Dwx
  • Crude Oil Prices May Fall as the Fed Strikes a Cautious Tone - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2019/12/11/Crude-Oil-Prices-May-Fall-as-the-Fed-Strikes-a-Cautious-Tone.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #crudeoil #FOMC
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.03% Wall Street: -0.01% Germany 30: -0.03% France 40: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/dFVRjzGoZc
  • The #Fed rate decision and market reaction will be covered live by my colleague @JohnKicklighter, signup for the event below! https://t.co/xDN6nNRvt1
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.16%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.23%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6hcL6283Yf
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.11% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/CwF9QmReEw
  • $USDHKD: “If the HIBOR-LIBOR spread increases again, and at the same time the USD/HKD exchange rate returns to 7.85, money could indeed be moving out of Hong Kong.” - via @ING_Economics https://t.co/xWYns19eoQ
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.03% Wall Street: 0.01% Germany 30: -0.00% France 40: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/2njXMVkFO7
US Dollar May Rise at Expense of Gold Prices on FOMC Outlook

US Dollar May Rise at Expense of Gold Prices on FOMC Outlook

2019-12-11 08:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, FOMC, Gold Prices – Talking Points

  • US Dollar may rise if Fed outlook cools 2020 rate cut bets despite trade war
  • Why Jerome Powell will likely cite corporate debt as growing a financial risk
  • FOMC rate decision, outlook may catalyze downside breakout in XAU/USD

Learn how to use politicalrisk analysis in your trading strategy!

The US Dollar may rise at the expense of gold prices if the FOMC rate decision and outlook placates 2020 Fed rate cut bets. If officials feel the need for additional easing is not as urgent, demand for anti-fiat hedges like gold may fall and drag XAU/USD with it. At his most recent press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that unless economic conditions “materially” change, an adjustment in rates is not required.

US Dollar Outlook Bullish Ahead of FOMC

The US Dollar may get a boost from optimistic Fed officials who may see the prevailing economic conditions as not warranting additional stimulus. Their view will likely be buttressed by last week’s publication of impressive employment data that saw the creation of 266k jobs, beating the 180k estimate. While services remain strong, the industrial sector continues to be afflicted by prolonged US-China trade war negotiations.

However, if relations between Beijing and Washington continue to worsen, it could inflame 2020 rate cut bets and pressure the US Dollar. Up until recently, the Greenback was climbing despite mounting easing expectations as investors horded USD amid eroding fundamentals and a pessimistic outlook for growth. But recently, US Dollar price dynamics changed and its appeal as an anti-risk asset shifted to something else.

The attraction of owning the now Greenback amid a buoyant environment comes from the high yield it carries relative to it other G10 counterparts. Now, when fundamental developments emerge that could tilt the Fed to be more dovish, the Greenback has typically contracted. However, if the financial zeitgeist shifts from cautious optimism to doom and gloom, markets could see USD’s anti-risk attraction get triggered and rise despite a surge in easing bets.

USD Dollar Index vs EUR, JPY, GBP and AUD Rising Despite Fed Rate Cut Bets Throughout 2019

Chart showing US Dollar

US Dollar index chart created using TradingView

Why Powell May Stress Corporate Debt as a Major Risk

Mr. Powell, along with a plethora of other policymakers around the world have started to stress with increasing urgency the potential risks behind rising levels of corporate debt in non-financial institutions. More specifically, the explosion of the leveraged loan market. Their securitization into so-called CLOs has given officials a traumatic memory of a familiar risk that rocked the global financial system a decade ago.

How Might CPI Data Impact USD?

Inflation continues to lag below the Fed’s 2 percent target in part due to the disinflationary nature of the US-China trade war. However, on a year-on-year basis, price growth is now expected to clock in at 2.0 percent, slightly higher than the prior 1.8 percent figure. The impact of the data could end up being overshadowed by the FOMC rate decision and outlook since the latter carries a higher premium in market attention.

Gold Price Forecast Bearish if Fed Strikes Optimistic Tone

XAU/USD may extend its decline and continue to trade below the descending resistance channel if gold traders believe further easing in 2020 may not come as soon – or as aggressively – as expected. Looking ahead, traders will be closely eyeing support at $1446.94, which if broken could catalyze a downside breakout. Conversely, if policymakers radiate unexpectedly dovish undertones, XAU/USD may flirt with resistance.

Gold Prices – Daily Chart

Chart showing gold price

XAU/USD chart created using TradingView

US DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Primed for CPI, FOMC as GBP/USD Rally Continues
US Dollar Primed for CPI, FOMC as GBP/USD Rally Continues
2019-12-10 13:37:00
British Pound May Fall on Industrial Data Ahead of UK Election
British Pound May Fall on Industrial Data Ahead of UK Election
2019-12-10 08:00:00
Gold Price Holds Key Support Ahead of a Big Week for Global Markets
Gold Price Holds Key Support Ahead of a Big Week for Global Markets
2019-12-09 14:30:00
Euro, USD May Fall if Trade Wars Inspire ECB, Fed Rate Cuts
Euro, USD May Fall if Trade Wars Inspire ECB, Fed Rate Cuts
2019-12-09 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
EUR/USD
Bullish
GBP/USD
Mixed
NZD/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR
USD/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.