We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Jobs Data Despite Trade War Risks
2019-12-06 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Rise But Downtrend Unbroken
2019-12-06 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Jobs Data Despite Trade War Risks
2019-12-06 08:00:00
British Pound Outlook Bullish Ahead of BBC Debate, UK Election
2019-12-06 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Jobs Data Despite Trade War Risks
2019-12-06 08:00:00
Pre-NFP Price Action Setups Across the US Dollar
2019-12-05 19:48:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prces Slip as Markets Look To OPEC+, US Payrolls Data
2019-12-06 07:04:00
Gold Price: Key Chart Levels in Focus - XAU/USD Technical Forecast
2019-12-05 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prces Slip as Markets Look To OPEC+, US Payrolls Data
2019-12-06 07:04:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Rips into Resistance – WTI Trade Levels
2019-12-05 18:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/M7hQiSBOQy
  • CHF Switzerland Nov Foreign Currency Reserves Actual: 782.9b Previous: 779.1b
  • The $NZD short sharply higher against its US counterpart but technical positioning suggests the long-term downtrend remains firmly intact. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/D616tdcZdp https://t.co/4xBdgosNzM
  • Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major, market-moving economic data at DailyFX webinars. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars?re-author=Cottle?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • #Crudeoil prices edged back a little as #OPEC agreed to more production cuts and the market awaited ratification. #Gold was steady as US #nonfarmpayroll numbers approached. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2019/12/06/Crude-Oil-Prices-Slip-as-Markets-Look-to-OPEC-US-Payrolls-Data.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • EUR Germany Oct Industrial Production MM Actual: -1.7% Forecast: 0.1% Previous: -0.6% YY WDA Actual:-5.3% Forecast: -3.6% Previous: -4/3%
  • EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Rise But Downtrend Unbroken - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2019/12/06/EURUSD-Technical-Analysis-Euro-May-Rise-But-Downtrend-Unbroken.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #EURUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/ohvzdHdY1s
  • Crude #oil prices along with the Swedish Krona and petroleum-linked Norwegian Krone may fall on the #OPEC meeting in Vienna as global trade tensions escalate. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/c1LVNdxnnN #OOTT https://t.co/r6gys7lyP4
  • European Opening Calls from IG: #FTSE 7161 +0.33% #DAX 13129 +0.57% #CAC 5831 +0.51% #AEX 595 +0.63% #MIB 23101 +0.57% #IBEX 9293 +0.54% #STOXX 3670 +0.61%
  • RT @LiveSquawk: China To Implement Tariff Waivers For Some Purchases Of Soybeans, Pork From US - Xinhua
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Jobs Data Despite Trade War Risks

US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Jobs Data Despite Trade War Risks

2019-12-06 08:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, Fed, Nonfarm Payrolls– Talking Points

  • US Dollar may rise if employment data cools 2020 rate cut bets
  • Sino-US trade war tensions could sap upside momentum in USD
  • What is the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy in 2020?

Learn how to use politicalrisk analysis in your trading strategy!

US Jobs Data: What to Expect

The US Dollar may gain against its major counterparts if a cascade of employment data shows strong job creation in the face of escalating US-China trade war tensions. However, upside momentum in the Greenback could be curbed if Sino-US relations take a turn for the worst. Earlier this week, the Greenback suffered after sour trade war news caused 2020 Fed rate cut bets to tick higher.

The primary data point traders are anxiously waiting for is the publication of US nonfarm payrolls data. Preliminary estimates have it pegged at 184k for November, significantly higher than the prior 128k print. Despite the slowdown in manufacturing – in large part due to the US-China trade war – the labor market in the services sector remains resilient.

The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.6 percent with weekly average earnings on a year-on-year basis to also remain unaltered at 3 percent. However, policymakers are concerned that employment figures may become less favorable if weakness in manufacturing spills into services. Were this to occur, Fed rate cut bets would likely rise with gold prices at the expense of the US Dollar.

Fed Monetary Policy Outlook

The Fed has reiterated that it is not on a pre-set course but rather is data-dependent and will adjust interest rates in accordance to prevailing economic conditions that fall under the purview of its mandate. While CPI data remains somewhat more tepid than what policymakers are hoping for, the strong labor market has offered officials the luxury of being able to put the breaks on further easing; at least for now.

Federal Funds Futures Implied Rate – December Contract Minus January Contract

Federal Funds Futures

Federal funds futures chart created using TradingView

2020 Fed rate cut bets show that markets are pricing in at least a 25-basis point cut, though earlier in September it was as high as 50bps. The perception of improved economic conditions on the basis of reduced risk of a no-deal Brexit and ethereal optimism about US-China trade talks has alleviated the urgency for further liquidity provisions. However, this is no way suggests there is not ample room for things to suddenly go wrong.

US DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Surges post-BoC, USD/CAD Breaks Down: CAD Outlook
Canadian Dollar Surges post-BoC, USD/CAD Breaks Down: CAD Outlook
2019-12-05 13:33:00
Euro Outlook Clouded Amid Regional Slowdown, EU-US Trade War
Euro Outlook Clouded Amid Regional Slowdown, EU-US Trade War
2019-12-05 08:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-12-04 13:33:00
Euro Outlook Shaky on Upcoming PMI Data, Renewed Trade Risks
Euro Outlook Shaky on Upcoming PMI Data, Renewed Trade Risks
2019-12-04 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Bearish
USD/JPY
Bullish
USD/CHF
Mixed
AUD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.