Tesla Bounces After Gap, AMD Strikes a Meta Deal; S&P 500 Resistance

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD to Stage Larger Recovery on Break of Monthly Opening Range
2021-11-08 20:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-08 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-08 20:30:00
Crude Oil Reignites for Bulls As OPEC+ News Sinks In. Can WTI Make a New High?
2021-11-08 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-08 20:30:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-11-06 08:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-08 19:00:00
Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure
2021-11-08 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-08 19:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, British Pound, Treasury Yields, Australian Jobs Report, UK GDP
2021-11-08 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-08 19:00:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook is Shape-shifting
2021-11-08 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.66% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.52% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.30% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/OZmFI94h1G
  • 🇳🇿 Electronic Retail Card Spending MoM (OCT) Actual: 10.1% Previous: 1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-08
  • 🇳🇿 Electronic Retail Card Spending YoY (OCT) Actual: -7.6% Previous: -14.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-08
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.26% Gold: 0.36% Oil - US Crude: 0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ailEsbvhse
  • From the Fed's Financial Stability report: "The median leverage ratios of younger retail investors are more than double those of all investors...more vulnerable to large swings in stock prices...this vulnerability is amplified, as investors are now increasingly using options..."
  • Tesla Bounces After Gap, AMD Strikes a Meta Deal; S&P 500 Resistance https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/11/08/tesla-bounce-after-gap-amd-strikes-a-meta-deal-amc-to-the-apes-spy-spx-es-500-resistance.html $TSLA $AMD $AMC $SPY https://t.co/X5M7LCJ1qL
  • RT @federalreserve: Now available: The Financial Stability report. It reviews conditions affecting the stability of the financial system by…
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) ran into the pivotal March 2020 low, the trough created during the early days of the pandemic. Get your $USD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/TkOk3n8TQk https://t.co/bJGT4lU7ng
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.11%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.32%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/b45UHsOKZz
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Electronic Retail Card Spending MoM (OCT) due at 21:45 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-08
Tesla Bounces After Gap, AMD Strikes a Meta Deal; S&P 500 Resistance

Tesla Bounces After Gap, AMD Strikes a Meta Deal; S&P 500 Resistance

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Talking Points:

  • Mania-like moves continued to show in the US equities market with TSLA jumping after a large gap-down to start the week.
  • AMD caught a major bid after word spread that Facebook/Meta had chosen AMD for chips in their servers as they look to build out the metaverse.
  • The S&P 500 put in a second consecutive day of indecision at all-time-highs, is the index finally gearing up for a pullback after an aggressively bullish three-week run?

Markets had the weekend to digest another dovish FOMC outlay and that’s led to strength on the open that pretty much lasted throughout the session.

One of the more notable weekend events was, again, Elon Musk’s Twitter Feed. Amongst a host of interesting tweets, the Tesla CEO put out a poll asking whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla holdings, and he had multiple follow-up tweets saying that he would abide by the results of the poll. The majority said ‘yes,’ to the tune of 57.9% and on the this week’s open, the stock gapped down on the prospect of a major shareholder selling 10% of his stake.

Elon Musk twitter poll

The gap was about 7.26% from Friday’s close but almost immediately after the open the stock started to bounce and quickly clawed back a large chunk of that loss. The stock gained as much as 5.72% from that gapped-down low, a remarkable run by any stretch but especially so considering the context of Musk selling shares.

Tesla Daily Price Chart

Tesla TSLA daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; TSLA on Tradingview

AMC: Are Apes Planning Another Trip to the Moon?

There’s been some unusual options activity in AMC of recent to go along with bullish price action. Earlier today the word was making rounds that there was a $225k purchase of January calls at a 145 strike, which is more than 2x the all-time-high in the stock. While the fundamentals make such a price justification difficult, there is still an impressive short outlay on the stock and, as we saw earlier this year, short squeezes can create sharp bullish moves and the gamma hedging required from such options activity can continue to provide a bullish catalyst in the stock.

AMC Daily Price Chart

AMC Daiy Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AMC on Tradingview

AMD Jumps on Meta Deal

Facebook changed their name to Meta as part of a broader shift into virtual reality and the ‘metaverse’ that they intend to build. Today it was announced that Meta/Facebook had selected AMD to supply chips for their servers, providing another hit to Intel which lost a massive amount of business to Apple last year when they unveiled their own chip.

AMD spiked higher on the news to trade at another fresh all-time-high.

AMD Weekly Price Chart

AMD Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AMD on Tradingview

S&P Holds Friday Resistance

The S&P 500 initially gapped down to start this week’s trade but that gap didn’t last for long as buyers pushed prices back up towards prior resistance.

At this stage, the move is built-in and frothy but devoid of a bearish trigger, setting up for reversal could be a challenge. On the driver side of the argument, tomorrow brings PPI out of the United States and Wednesday brings inflation. CPI is expected to print at 5.8% but if this surprises and touches at 6% or more, there might be a quick jolt of fear that could compel a pullback if prices have started to pullback ahead of that.

As looked at in this week’s forecast on equities, triggering fresh bullish exposure at current levels could remain a daunting prospect until some nearby support structure develops.

From a technical point of view, this was the second consecutive daily close of a spinning top near resistance. This may be pointing at pullback potential but perhaps more pointedly, this highlights the risk of chasing at the current stretched level. Just ahead on the chart is the 161.8% extension of the September-October pullback, further highlighting near-term pullback potential in the index.

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart

SPY Daily chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; S&P 500 on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD
2021-11-08 17:00:00
Crude Oil Reignites for Bulls As OPEC+ News Sinks In. Can WTI Make a New High?
Crude Oil Reignites for Bulls As OPEC+ News Sinks In. Can WTI Make a New High?
2021-11-08 07:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2021-11-05 14:05:00
US Dollar Soars on Higher Yields and Bank of England No-Go. Where to for USD?
US Dollar Soars on Higher Yields and Bank of England No-Go. Where to for USD?
2021-11-05 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed