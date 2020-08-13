S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Forecast: SPY, QQQ Inch Towards All-Time-Highs

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slides Lower - GBPUSD and EURUSD Outlooks
2020-08-13 11:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Builds Range – Chart Levels Eyed
2020-08-12 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Brace for Impact with US-Iran Tensions Brewing
2020-08-13 03:00:00
Hang Seng Gains Before US-China Talks, Gold Prices Stabilize
2020-08-13 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
VIX Index Flops as Rotation Trade Sends Stocks & Yields Surging
2020-08-12 20:00:00
Nasdaq – ‘The’ Line-in-the-Sand to Watch; S&P 500, Dow Jones to Follow
2020-08-12 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Selloff Stops at Pandemic Trend Support - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-08-13 14:30:00
Gold Prices May Resume Selloff After Digesting Largest Drop in 7 Years
2020-08-13 06:11:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Forecast: Cable Bounces, GBP/JPY to 140
2020-08-13 15:12:00
US Dollar Slides Lower - GBPUSD and EURUSD Outlooks
2020-08-13 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Attempting to Buck the Downtrend
2020-08-12 08:30:00
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 4.5% Expected: 4.5% Previous: 5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-13
  • 🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 4.75% Expected: 4.5% Previous: 5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-13
  • Texas Governor Abbott says surge in virus positivity rate is under investigation - BBG
  • $Gold breaks the st sym wedge, next big question - what happens at 1985-2k https://t.co/pnF9DwmOGj https://t.co/EOPIoIt9RN
  • S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Forecast: SPY, QQQ Inch Towards All-Time-Highs https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/08/13/SPX-SPY-ES-Nas100-Price-Forecast-SPY-QQQ-Near-All-Time-Highs.html https://t.co/B5CRdXtgVT
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision due at 18:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.5% Previous: 5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-13
  • Fauci: Health is primary concern for reopening schools - BBG
  • While the Dollar is under pressure, most USD pairs are still abiding recent congestion. $USDCAD is an exception, tentatively slipping a trendline support going back to 2012. That said, it is unlikely just one Dollar pair will run while others range https://t.co/tZLVa4gJNp
  • The British Pound has shown strength so far this week against both the US Dollar and the Japanese Yen.Get your $GBP technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/GMt8FhWM66 https://t.co/AgSEA24Tp0
  • Fauci: US didn't have universal effort to contain COVID pandemic - BBG
S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Forecast: SPY, QQQ Inch Towards All-Time-Highs

S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Forecast: SPY, QQQ Inch Towards All-Time-Highs

2020-08-13 17:36:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast

  • US equities continue to show strength with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 nearing fresh all-time-highs.
  • The S&P 500 is fast approaching the February high, which would mark a complete and entire retracement of the coronavirus-fueled sell-off from February/March.
  • The Nasdaq 100, on the other hand, took out that prior high a long time ago, June 5th to be exact. The index showed pullback earlier this week but bulls have pounced and prices are back towards prior highs.

US Equities Drive Towards Fresh ATHs

Few would’ve believed this to be the case in March but US equities are fast approaching fresh all-time-highs, even as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc through a number of areas in the United States. Trillions in stimulus has been helpful, however, and with bond yields so abysmally low there’s a dearth of alternative investment options; so the chase continues as the US Presidential Election comes closer into view.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

The big level looming in the S&P 500 is at 3398.2, and this wasn’t a quick touch-and-go high as there was a few days of grind at this price when it came into play in February. The big question is what happens after this level comes into play? Are bulls going to be able to substantiate a deeper run? Will it create some element of a pullback that could allow for topside re-entry? Or, perhaps, is there reversal potential – which would likely need some element of a bearish drive to appear given how extended this bullish run has become.

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart

SPX SPY ES Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; SPX500 on Tradingview

Nasdaq 100 Up 70% in Less than Five Months

While both the S&P and the Nasdaq have been really strong since the March lows, the run in the Nasdaq is up as much as 70%. Seventy-percent, which is a whopping figure every for a five-year-stretch; but the index has that in five months.

Again, there’s a reason that this has developed. As to how long it goes on for, that’s the bigger question; but at this point there’s little evidence to suggest that it’s yet topped-out. There was a three-day-pattern of weakness from last Friday through this Tuesday in which the index sold off, leading to many proclamations of a ‘return of value’ as investors shifted focus into the Dow or perhaps even the S&P. But that was a short-term observation that may not bear long-term fruit as the deviation between these indices performance remains spread-out.

That pullback in the Nasdaq 100 took on the form of a bull flag, which has been broken as buyers have pushed back up towards another fresh all-time-high.

Starts in:
Live now:
Aug 18
( 17:08 GMT )
James Stanley's Tuesday Webinar
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

For traders that are looking at breakout/continuation strategies, the Nasdaq 100 may be a more attractive venue than the S&P given the historical importance of nearby resistance. The S&P may face some heat when trading above that 3398 level given that it’d be the first all-time-high in the index since the coronavirus pandemic began getting priced-in.

The Nasdaq went through that scenario in early-June; so it appears as though there may be a higher probability for drama in the S&P 500 should fresh highs come into play as opposed to the Nasdaq 100.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Download our Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

On the below four-hour chart, two possible support areas are identified, along with that prior high that can be investigated for breakout strategies.

Nasdaq 100 Four-Hour Price Chart

Nasdaq 100 Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Nasdaq 100 on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EU Stoxx 50 Index May Slide Lower on Disappointing GDP, Employment Data
EU Stoxx 50 Index May Slide Lower on Disappointing GDP, Employment Data
2020-08-13 07:00:00
Silver Price Forecast: Silver Slices Support, Bulls Aim for Recovery
Silver Price Forecast: Silver Slices Support, Bulls Aim for Recovery
2020-08-12 17:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Bull Flag in Play as Covid-19 Case Numbers Taper
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Bull Flag in Play as Covid-19 Case Numbers Taper
2020-08-12 05:30:00
Australian Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD Threatens Reversal
Australian Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD Threatens Reversal
2020-08-11 18:13:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.