Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Pop to Fresh Three-Week-Highs

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD – Euro Back Testing Major Long-term Support
2020-04-06 12:30:00
Euro Latest: Eurozone Sentiment Crashes to All-Time Low, EUR/USD Unfazed
2020-04-06 09:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Consolidates, Big Move Ahead?
2020-04-06 15:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-04-06 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Rises, Wall Street Falls. Oil Prices Surges, CAD Gains: Week Ahead
2020-04-06 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Ascends as Stimulus Continues, March High Now in Focus
2020-04-06 17:15:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-04-06 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound Drops Abruptly After News Prime Minister Moved to Intensive Care
2020-04-06 19:57:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-04-06 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-04-06 15:30:00
EUR/USD Shorts Unwind, US Dollar Bears Favour USD/JPY Weakness - COT Report
2020-04-06 11:30:00
Real Time News
  • Trump: - Additional direct payments to Americans is being considered (BBG)
  • US Pres. Trump: - Invoked "Defense Production Act, #3M to produce 55mil masks/mo - Had 'wonderful' talk with Biden on #covid19, 'fully understood' his point of view
  • Trump: - It is time for China to help the U.S. - Looking at domestic travel limits - If OPEC asks for U.S. oil output cut I will decide (BBG) #coronavirus #OOTT
  • 🇦🇺 AUD AiG Performance of Service Index (MAR), Actual: 38.7 Expected: N/A Previous: 47.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-06
  • Spot USD/CAD price action gives back recent gains to start the first full trading week of 2Q-2020 as the Canadian Dollar selloff stabilizes. Get your $USDCAD marketing update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/mJq9EWM5ng https://t.co/6dAkAM4avM
  • Trump: "There may be retaliation" on India if Hydroxychloroquine shipments are delayed (BBG) Given that Mr. Trump's modus operandi has been using tariffs in disputes, should we expect a mini US-India trade tiff?
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD AiG Performance of Service Index (MAR) due at 22:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 47.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-06
  • When it comes to buying and selling forex, traders have unique styles and approaches. This is because the forex market is one of the most liquid and largest in the world and as a result there is no one single way to trade. Learn how to trade forex here: https://t.co/HhukQyAR9E https://t.co/I431WQj30V
  • President Trump: Next week and a half will show big surge of virus $SPX
  • Have you covered your forex education basics yet?🤔 Let's take it a top notch and discover what technical analysis 🙌 skills we can offer. Find out here://bit.ly/2XigOaLuql https://t.co/yqKhBOPu0a
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Pop to Fresh Three-Week-Highs

2020-04-06 21:37:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Price Analysis

  • US equities popped-higher today, with a 7% gain in the S&P 500 and a 7.7% move in the Dow.
  • At the source of the move was hope that there may be a slowing in the growth rates of the novel coronavirus in hotspots in Europe and the United States.
  • Last month brought a brutal rally into the equation; but this was met by some significant economic drivers out of both Congress and the Fed.

US Stocks Rise as Hope Populates the Horizon

After a very pessimistic backdrop engulfed the economic world in the month of March, a bit of hope has populated the horizon around the April open. US equities put in a big day on Wall Street, virtually speaking, as much of Wall Street is working from home.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 7.73% while the S&P 500 was up by 7.03%. The Nasdaq 100 also had a big day, pushing above the 8k marker as prices in all three indices crafted fresh three-week-highs.

On the driver side of the matter – hope permeates the backdrop as the epicenter of the novel coronavirus, in New York City, has started to see some evidence of new cases leveling out. This provides hope that the city may soon be nearing or, may have already crossed an apex in the ordeal around the global pandemic that’s caused shutdowns and stay-at-home orders across the United States. While this recent positivity in the data doesn’t necessarily indicate that the saga is yet over, it does provide some light at the end of a tunnel that until today has been very, very dark.

In the S&P 500, price action jumped above a huge level at 2643, which is the 38.2% retracement of the February-March sell-off. This price had twice rebuked bulls in the two weeks prior. Also encouraging – the index held support fairly well around the 23.6% retracement of that same major move last week, helping to cauterize some higher-low support after an aggressive sell-off pushed the S&P 500 from fresh all-time-highs in late-February to fresh three-year-lows in mid-March.

S&P 500 Hourly Price Chart

SPX SPY ES SP500

Chart prepared by James Stanley; SPX500 on Tradingview

Dow Jones Crosses Key Confluent Zone

It was a similarly strong day in the Dow with prices pushing up to fresh three-week-highs. As discussed previously, the Dow had taken a deeper turn with this recent round of risk aversion, and even into this week the index had held resistance below a bearish trend-line connecting the swing-highs over the past few weeks. But today’s bullish move saw the Dow take out a key area of confluent Fibonacci levels, running from 22420-22561.

Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Hourly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Dow Jones on Tradingview

Nasdaq 100 Blasts Off, Crosses 8K Marker

As looked at in previous webinars, the Nasdaq 100 held up a bit better than both the S&P 500 and the Dow in this recent round of risk aversion. And with this recent bullish move, the index has crossed the 8k marker as a pronounced breakout has shown on short-term charts.

Nasdaq 100 Hourly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Nasdaq 100 on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

EUR/USD May Fall on Eurozone Consumer Confidence Data
EUR/USD May Fall on Eurozone Consumer Confidence Data
2020-04-06 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Coils After Loonie Breakdown
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Coils After Loonie Breakdown
2020-04-03 19:34:00
US Dollar May Rise vs Euro Ahead of NFP and PMI Prints
US Dollar May Rise vs Euro Ahead of NFP and PMI Prints
2020-04-03 07:00:00
Euro Outlook Shaky After ECB Warns of Sovereign Debt Crisis 2.0
Euro Outlook Shaky After ECB Warns of Sovereign Debt Crisis 2.0
2020-04-02 07:00:00
