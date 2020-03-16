Dow, S&P to Support as FOMC Launches a Bazooka – But Will it Work?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
US Dollar Soars, Wall Street Confirms Bear Market, Gold Prices Drop. What Now?
2020-03-16 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
US Dollar Soars, Wall Street Confirms Bear Market, Gold Prices Drop. What Now?
2020-03-16 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
Japanese Yen, US Dollar, New Zealand Dollar May Gap on Pandemic Woes
2020-03-15 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Hits Crisis Highs Amid Cross-Asset Volatility Explosion
2020-03-16 13:38:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Hits Crisis Highs Amid Cross-Asset Volatility Explosion
2020-03-16 13:38:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall as Fed, RBNZ, BOJ Fail to Cheer Markets
2020-03-16 03:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What’s Next?
2020-03-13 11:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency Carnage, Prices Down 20%+
2020-03-12 11:27:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $SPX recovers losses since market open https://t.co/F09D5OKctF
  • NY Fed purchases $8 B in Treasury Coupons
  • RT @vonderleyen: The @EU_Commission presents guidelines on border measures & proposes: 1⃣Green lanes/fast lanes giving priority to essent…
  • The #DAX is down nearly 40% since the third week of February. With the #coronavirus figures having yet peaked, it may take a market closure to arrest the decline. Get your DAX market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/BF6hfv8WEA https://t.co/vxVdISwlOJ
  • Technical Trade Levels: US #Dollar, $EURUSD, $USDMXN, $USDJPY & #Gold and more! (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/oZKaEPKsaj
  • US #oil attempts to stage a recovery following a retest of the 28.0 level #OOTT https://t.co/gLpg2c73OQ
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 1.58% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.32% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.28% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.94% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/MU75tKEPz2
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -4.78% France 40: -6.37% US 500: -7.37% Wall Street: -7.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ORQsDivc5g
  • Here is the $SPX daily chart with gaps on the open below (a record drop btw). The red line below today's low is the -30% correction mark from highs. The blue line just below it is the Level 2 circuit breaker of a -13% drop on the day https://t.co/zXaxl0Qo6F
  • US Supreme Court to postpone arguments
Dow, S&P to Support as FOMC Launches a Bazooka – But Will it Work?

Dow, S&P to Support as FOMC Launches a Bazooka – But Will it Work?

2020-03-16 15:06:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Dow, S&P Talking Points:

Fed Makes Another Emergency Move – Stocks Appear Unimpressed

It was another brutal weekend of headlines as the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the United States, and this did not catch the Federal Reserve flat-footed as they announced around last night’s open that more emergency measures would be taken. And they didn’t appear to be shy about launching a trove of measures, as 100 basis points of rate cuts were announced to go along with $700 billion of QE, with $500 billion worth of treasuries to go along with $200 billion in mortgage backed securities. The Fed also cut the reserve requirement to 0%, effective March 26th. Our own Justin McQueen discussed these measures in greater depth in the article entitled, US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 Outlook: Impact of Emergency Fed Rate Cuts.

Now after US equity markets opening for the day, it’s become clear that this trove of action has yet to arrest the fear and panic that’s enveloped global markets. US equity futures quickly went limit down after last night’s open, even with the support from the above-announced stimulus measures.

In the S&P 500, prices are re-testing a key zone of chart support after pushing down to a fresh yearly-low shortly after the 9:30 AM ET open. This support comes from a few different places, offer an element of confluence as both a trendline projection and a Fibonacci retracement are within close vicinity of each other.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 17
( 17:03 GMT )
James Stanley's Tuesday Webinar
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

The big question now with all of this stimulus announced – can buyers hold the lows at this long-term level of support? Or will this support be looked at as a mere speedbump as prices put in larger falls.

S&P 500 Weekly Price Chart

Dow, S&amp;P to Support as FOMC Launches a Bazooka – But Will it Work?

SPX500 on Tradingview

Dow Jones Re-Tests Key Support

A similar backdrop is showing in the Dow with an element of confluence helping to hold current support. This comes in around the 61.8% retracement of the 2015-2020 major move, which aligns with a trendline projection as drawn from 2009 and 2016 swing lows.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Download our Q1 Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Weekly Price Chart

Dow, S&amp;P to Support as FOMC Launches a Bazooka – But Will it Work?

Dow Jones on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Braces for ECB, Draghi. US Dollar Eyes CPI Data
Euro Braces for ECB, Draghi. US Dollar Eyes CPI Data
2020-03-16 07:30:00
Dow, S&P Bounce from Key Supports: Can Buyers Hold the Bid?
Dow, S&P Bounce from Key Supports: Can Buyers Hold the Bid?
2020-03-13 13:27:00
USD May Rise if Sentiment Data Spurs Demand for Havens
USD May Rise if Sentiment Data Spurs Demand for Havens
2020-03-13 07:30:00
S&P 500 Slammed into Bear Market as Coronavirus Grabs the Globe
S&P 500 Slammed into Bear Market as Coronavirus Grabs the Globe
2020-03-12 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Wall Street
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.