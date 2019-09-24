RBNZ Preview: Dovish Forward Guidance to Rattle NZDUSD Rate Rebound

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action Setups in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD
2019-09-24 19:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Diverge as Risk Appetite Sours on Trump Comments
2019-09-24 18:05:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action Setups in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD
2019-09-24 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-24 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action Setups in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD
2019-09-24 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-24 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD & Treasury Yields Drop as US Consumer Confidence Slides
2019-09-24 17:00:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Rally at Key Inflection Zone- GLD Levels
2019-09-24 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Sinks With Crude Oil, USD/CAD Still Eyes Support
2019-09-24 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at Risk on German IFO, US Consumer Confidence
2019-09-24 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Plunges Through Support; ETH, XRP & LTC Slide Similarly
2019-09-24 20:07:00
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • China sets the Yuan reference rate at 7.0724 against the US Dollar versus 7.0771 estimated and from 7.0729 yesterday #USDCNY #PBOC -BBG
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Analyst @ZabelinDimitri covers the #RBNZ rate decision and #NZDUSD reaction here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/316293459?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • If you missed this week's overview of market positioning in light of Tuesday's risk aversion, check out the recording to the session here - https://t.co/9r9254MXWT
  • Join @ZabelinDimitri 's #webinar at 9:45 PM ET/1:45 AM GMT for live data coverage of the #RBNZ rate decision. Register here: https://t.co/gvhF7hGPt3 https://t.co/kAyWOE96fV
  • Ahead of today's #RBNZ rate decision, overnight index swaps are only pricing in an 8.2% chance of a 25-basis point rate cut, with those odds rising to 78.0% for a reduction in November instead
  • RT @LiveSquawk: Chinese Diplomat Wang Yi: Tariffs Have Reduced The Competitiveness Of US Firms And Farmers While Manufacturers Face Mountin…
  • The #Nikkei 225 has had a good run since its August lows and, while momentum seems to be fading, it has yet to break the uptrend established back then. Serious reversal looks unlikely. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/nrTOl9yYPW https://t.co/CdMXxmDqGn
  • RT @trevornoren: "Executives across the US are shedding stock in their own companies at the fastest pace in two decades" https://t.co/orI2f…
  • RT @StockBoardAsset: BOJ MINUTES: ONE MEMBER SAID EFFECTS OF SCHEDULED CONSUMPTION TAX HIKE AND SUDDEN MARKET CHANGES WARRANTED CAREFUL VIG…
  • RT @LiveSquawk: News Recap: Trumps' China Trade Rhetoric Turns Harsh At UN, Says Won't Take 'Bad Deal' – RTRS https://t.co/1x4SRrWVy1
RBNZ Preview: Dovish Forward Guidance to Rattle NZDUSD Rate Rebound

RBNZ Preview: Dovish Forward Guidance to Rattle NZDUSD Rate Rebound

2019-09-25 00:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

Trading the News: Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Interest Rate Decision

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) interest rate decision may fuel the recent rebound in NZDUSD as the central bank is expected to keep the official cash rate (OCR) at 1.00%, but a batch of dovish rhetoric may drag on the New Zealand Dollar as its spurs speculation for lower interest rates.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar

The RBNZ may move to the sidelines after delivering a 50bp rate cut in August, and the central bank may largely endorse a wait-and-see approach for the remainder of the year as the committee pledges to “monitor and assess the impacts of monetary policy, including the transmission through to retail interest rates.

In turn, the RBNZ meeting may spur a bullish reaction in the New Zealand Dollar if Governor Adrian Orr and Co. remove the easing bias, but a dovish forward guidance may rattle the recent rebound in NZDUSD especially as New Zealand’s Treasury Department identifies the lower bound for the OCR.

Impact that the RBNZ interest rate decision had on NZD/USD during the last meeting

Period

Data Released

Estimate

Actual

Pips Change

(1 Hour post event )

Pips Change

(End of Day post event)

AUG

2019

08/07/2019 02:00:00 GMT

1.25%

1.00%

-110

-168

August 2019Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Interest Rate Decision

NZD/USD 5-Minute Chart

Image of nzdusd daily chart

Source: Trading View

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) delivered at 50bp rate cut in August versus expectations for a 25bp reduction, and the central bank may continue to insulate the economy in 2019 amid the “the risk of a larger or more prolonged slowdown in global economic growth.

It seems as though the RBNZ took a preemptive approach to address the downside risks surrounding the region as central bank officials “agreed that the larger initial monetary stimulus would best ensure the Committee continues to meet its inflation and employment objectives.

Nevertheless, the RBNZ may continue to push the official cash rate (OCR) to fresh record lows amid the weakening outlook for the Asia/Pacific region.

The New Zealand Dollar tumbled lower following the larger-than-expected rate cut, with NZDUSD slipping below the 0.6400 handle to close the day at 0.6377. Learn more with the DailyFX Advanced Guide for Trading the News.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZDUSD daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, NZDUSD has traded to a fresh 2019-low (0.6255) in September after clearing the May-low (0.6482), with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlighting a similar dynamic as the oscillator snaps the upward trend from earlier this year.
  • In turn, the broader outlook remains tilted to the downside, with the near-term outlook capped by the failed attempt to break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6400 (61.8% retracement) to 0.6430 (78.6% expansion).
  • Failure to preserve the monthly opening range raises the risk for a further decline in NZDUSD, with the downside hurdle coming in around 0.6180 (161.8% expansion) to 0.6210 (78.6% expansion).
  • However, recent developments in the RSI keeps the door open for a larger rebound in the exchange rate as the oscillator bounces back from oversold territory, with the move above 0.6310 (100% expansion) opening up the 0.6370 (50% retracement) region.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss key themes and potential trade setups surrounding foreign exchange markets.

Additional Trading Resources

New to the currency market? Want a better understanding of the different approaches for trading? Start by downloading and reviewing the DailyFX Beginners Guide.

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Sinks With Crude Oil, USD/CAD Still Eyes Support
Canadian Dollar Sinks With Crude Oil, USD/CAD Still Eyes Support
2019-09-24 23:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Diverge as Risk Appetite Sours on Trump Comments
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Diverge as Risk Appetite Sours on Trump Comments
2019-09-24 18:05:00
Crude Oil Prices at Risk on German IFO, US Consumer Confidence
Crude Oil Prices at Risk on German IFO, US Consumer Confidence
2019-09-24 04:00:00
New Zealand Dollar May Rise Against USD, British Pound Weakened
New Zealand Dollar May Rise Against USD, British Pound Weakened
2019-09-23 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.