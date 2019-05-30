Never miss a story from David Song

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to David Song

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Trading the News: China Manufacturing Purchasing Manager Index (PMI)

Updates to China’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) may keep AUD/USD under pressure ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting on June 4 as the gauge is expected to indicate a contraction in manufacturing activity.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar

A PMI reading below 50 warns of a potential slowdown in the sector as business sentiment wanes, and the weakening outlook for the Asia/Pacific region may produce headwinds for the Australian dollar as it puts pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia to further insulate the economy.

In turn, a print of 49.9 may generate a bearish reaction in AUD/USD as it fuels bets for an imminent RBA rate-cut, and Governor Philip Lowe & Co. may continue to strike a dovish tone in the second half of 2019 as the U.S. China, Australia’s largest trading partner, struggle to reach a trade deal.

In contrast, an above-forecast PMI print may keep AUD/USD in its current range as it encourages the RBA to retain a wait-and-see approach for monetary policy.

Impact that China’s PMI had on AUD/USD during the previous release

Period

Data Released

Estimate

Actual

Pips Change

(1 Hour post event )

Pips Change

(End of Day post event)

APR

2019

04/30/2019 01:00:00 GMT

50.5

50.1

-21

-20

April 2019China Manufacturing Purchasing Manager Index (PMI)

AUD/USD 5-Minute Chart

Image of audusd 5-minute chart

China’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) unexpectedly narrowed to 50.1 from 50.5 in March, with gauge for service-based activity highlighting a similar dynamic as the figure slipped to 54.3 from 54.8 during the same period. As a result, the Composite PMI fell to 53.4 in April from 54.0 the month prior.

The Australian dollar struggled to hold its ground amid the weakening outlook for the Asia/Pacific region, with quickly pulling back from a high of 0.7069 to close the day at 0.7047. Learn more with the DailyFX Advanced Guide for Trading the News.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of audusd daily chart
  • Keep in mind, the AUD/USD rebound following the currency market flash-crash has been capped by the 200-Day SMA (0.7130), with the exchange rate marking another failed attempt to break/close above the moving average in April.
  • In turn, AUD/USD remains at risk of giving back the rebound from the 2019-low (0.6745) as the wedge/triangle formation in both price and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) unravels, with the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6850 (78.6% expansion) to 0.6880 (23.6% retracement) still on the radar the exchange rate struggles to push back above the 0.6950 (61.8% expansion) pivot.
  • Next downside hurdle comes in around 0.6730 (100% expansion), but will keep a close eye on the RSI as the oscillator bounces back from oversold territory, with the development raising the risk for a larger rebound in the aussie-dollar exchange rate.

Additional Trading Resources

New to the currency market? Want a better understanding of the different approaches for trading? Start by downloading and reviewing the DailyFX Beginners Guide.

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.