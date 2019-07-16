G old price breakout in consolidation just below resistance - constructive above 1350

Gold prices are virtually unchanged month-to-date with XAU/USD trading within a broad consolidation pattern just below multi-year highs. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the Gold (XAU/USD) weekly price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold price setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Notes: In my last Gold Price Weekly Outlook we noted that, “While the broader gold price outlook remains constructive on the back of this recent breakout, the immediate advance is at risk heading into the July open- be on the lookout for topside exhaustion.” For the past three weeks gold has been in consolidation (possible pennant formation- typically a continuation pattern) just below the 1433 resistance targets and we’re looking for the break for guidance.

Initial support rests at 1380 backed by 1366 with broader bullish invalidation with the 2018 high-week close at 1350. A topside breach / close above 1433 exposes subsequent resistance targets at the 100% extension at 1451 backed by the 50% retracement of the decline off the record highs at 1483.

Bottom line: Gold prices are in a multi-week consolidation pattern just below resistance- look to the break for guidance. From a trading standpoint, the risk remains for a move lower before resumption of the broader uptrend. Be on the lookout for an exhaustion low ahead of 1350 IF price does break this formation lower. Ultimately, we’ll favor fading weakness on a pullback in price targeting a break to new highs. I’ll publish an updated Gold Price Outlook once we get further clarity in near-term price action.

Gold Trader Sentiment (XAU/USD)

A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold - the ratio stands at +2.02 (66.9% of traders are long) – bearish reading

Long positions are 1.1% higher than yesterday and 6.7% higher from last week

Short positions are 4.4% higher than yesterday and 1.0% lower from last week

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet, p ositioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week and t he combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Spot Gold trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

