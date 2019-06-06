Never miss a story from Michael Boutros

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Michael Boutros

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

In this series we scale-back and look at the broader technical picture to gain a bit more perspective on where we are in trend. The US Dollar Index is down more than 1.2% from the yearly highs registered last month with the decline now approaching support near the April lows. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the DXY weekly price chart heading into tomorrow’s US Non-Farm Payroll release. Review this week’s Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this setup and more.

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

US Dollar Index Weekly Price Chart (DXY)

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY Weekly - USD Outlook

Notes: In my April US Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that DXY had, “broken above the yearly opening-range and while the broader outlook remains weighted to the topside, the immediate advance may be vulnerable IF prices fail to close the week above the 2011 parallel.” Price failed to close above this slope for nearly five weeks with DXY turning lower to break below the May lows yesterday.

Initial resistance now stands back at the 61.8% retracement of the 2017 decline at 97.87 backed by the 2011 parallel (red)- a breach there would shift the focus towards the slope extending off the 2017 high around the 99-handle. Look for initial support along the September trendline (blue) / April lows around ~96.75 with a break / close below confluence support around the yearly open at 96.14 needed to suggest a larger reversal is underway here. Subsequent support objectives at the yearly lows at 95.03 & the 38.2% retracement at 94.51.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: A reversal in the US Dollar Index has taken price back towards multi-month slope support – watch the weekly close. A break lower would expose key confluence support at 96.14- look for a bigger reaction there IF reached. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a move towards the lower parallel near 96.70s. The possibility of a near-term exhaustion rebound remains heading into NFPs while above this threshold. Ultimately a larger recovery should prove corrective and may offer more favorable entries targeting a break lower.I’ll publish an updated DXY scalp setup once we get further clarity in near-term price action.

---

Key US Data Releases

US Data Releases - US Dollar

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

https://www.dailyfx.com/free_guide-tg.html?ref-author=Boutros