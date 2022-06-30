Gold Prices Unlikely to Find Support from US PCE Data

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Below 1.05 After ECB’s Sintra Forum Spells Uncertainty
2022-06-30 07:30:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Remain Vulnerable as Retail Traders Hold Long
2022-06-30 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Slips as ECB Forum Fallout Continues While China Data Beats Forecasts
2022-06-30 05:00:00
Euro Scopes ECB Forum as Risk Appetite Takes a Hit. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-06-29 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Fall as the Quarter Looks Set to End in Turmoil
2022-06-30 13:52:00
Dow Steers Back Towards Bear, Dollar Rallies Throttled Rate Hike Outlook
2022-06-29 03:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Foreast: Looming Death Cross For Gold
2022-06-30 09:56:00
Crude Oil Price Slips as ECB Forum Fallout Continues While China Data Beats Forecasts
2022-06-30 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-28 15:30:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/JPY Edging Higher, GBP/USD Eyes BoE’s Bailey
2022-06-28 11:16:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Rising Wedge May Lead to Big Sell-off
2022-06-30 14:00:00
Dow and Dollar Trends Follow Liquidity Rather than Technical Breaks, Fundamental Themes
2022-06-30 02:30:00
More View more
Gold Prices Unlikely to Find Support from US PCE Data

Gold Prices Unlikely to Find Support from US PCE Data

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold, XAU/USD, Powell, Breakeven Rates, PCE, Inflation - Talking Points

  • Gold prices weighed down as Powell recommits on inflation fight
  • US PCE inflation data due out tonight unlikely to aid bullion prices
  • XAU/USD prices likely rangebound between 20-day SMA and 1800

Gold prices are likely to remain under pressure as it becomes increasingly evident that central bankers are ready and willing to sacrifice economic growth in the fight against inflation. At a conference in Portugal, speaking alongside chiefs from the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BOE), Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke of his hopes for a soft landing, but was clear that the bank’s main goal is fighting inflation even at the costs of slowing economic growth.

Central bankers would prefer to avoid a recession if they can. However, the war in Ukraine and resulting sanctions on Russia have inflamed already strong price pressures across the global economy. Meanwhile, consumer demand has remained strong in the United States through the summer months, likely due in part by pent-up demand from years of Covid-related restrictions. The Transport Security Administration’s data shows that the number of travelers through checkpoints—a proxy for airline passengers—has nearly reached pre-pandemic levels. That comes despite high airline ticket prices.

Moreover, the loose-handed stimulus doled out through the pandemic, which was likely a contributor to rising prices, is being continued, this time through state governments. California recently announced a round of stimulus checks to be distributed. Other states are also taking part in their own measures to relief taxpayers of higher prices, whether it be tax breaks on certain items, or their own stimulus checks. While well-intentioned, these measures risk further inflaming inflationary pressures, or keeping prices elevated for longer.

The end result from more spending among consumers can force the Fed’s hand into an even more aggressive position, potentially having to raise rates at an even faster pace. The Fed’s aggressive stance has sent breakeven rates tumbling in recent weeks. Tonight, the United States will see its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data for May cross the wires. Analysts expect to see core prices, the Fed-preferred gauge that strips out volatile food and energy prices, cross the wire at 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. That would be down from April’s 4.9% y/y print. A modest overshoot may not be enough to spoke markets and send gold higher. Alternatively, if markets get a soft print, that may induce some risk taking, which would likely drag on bullion prices.

Gold Technical Forecast

Gold prices are on track to fall for a third week following a move lower through the past few days. The 1,800 psychological level is just over 1% lower from current prices. Meanwhile, the falling 20-day Simple Moving Average has capped intraday moves higher this week. That said, a directional break in XAU is likely to come after prices make a clean break above or below those levels.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

xau, gold chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Faces China PMI Data as Iron Ore Prices Plummet
Australian Dollar Faces China PMI Data as Iron Ore Prices Plummet
2022-06-29 23:00:00
Gold Prices Fall with US Consumer Confidence as Crude Oil Gains on OPEC+ Output Woes
Gold Prices Fall with US Consumer Confidence as Crude Oil Gains on OPEC+ Output Woes
2022-06-29 03:30:00
Bitcoin Prices Tied to Sentiment as APAC Eyes Retail Sales Data
Bitcoin Prices Tied to Sentiment as APAC Eyes Retail Sales Data
2022-06-28 23:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: API Data Eyed as Energy Traders Fly at Night Amid EIA Debacle
Crude Oil Forecast: API Data Eyed as Energy Traders Fly at Night Amid EIA Debacle
2022-06-28 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish