EUR/USD
News
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD Stalls While EUR/JPY Gains. Will Euro Strength Widen?
2022-06-07 02:00:00
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/AUD
2022-06-06 18:00:00
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Inventory Data in Focus as Demand Side Strengthens
2022-06-07 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Technicals Turn More Constructive - What's Next?
2022-06-06 16:05:00
News
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX500 & Gold Technicals
2022-06-06 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, USD/CAD, Euro, ECB, Inflation, Canadian Jobs Report
2022-06-05 16:00:00
News
Gold Price to Eye May Low on Break of Monthly Opening Range
2022-06-07 00:30:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX500 & Gold Technicals
2022-06-06 15:30:00
News
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX500 & Gold Technicals
2022-06-06 15:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-06 13:30:00
News
How a S&P 500 Breakout Would Impact USDJPY’s Two Decade High
2022-06-07 03:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD Stalls While EUR/JPY Gains. Will Euro Strength Widen?
2022-06-07 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Inventory Data in Focus as Demand Side Strengthens

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Crude Oil, WTI, China, Aramco, API, EIA - Talking Points

  • Crude oil prices underpinned by strong fundamental tailwinds
  • Inventory data in focus as traders weigh supply and demand
  • Technical posture looks supportive for prices to test March highs

Crude oil is little-changed through early Asia-Pacific trade after falling overnight. However, prices remain near the highest levels since 2008. While global production has increased, it has failed to keep pace with demand amid loosening Covid-19 restrictions. Although some predict that high gasoline prices may be tempering demand, consumers appear to be willing to stomach the higher prices so far.

Moreover, China has started to roll back Covid restrictions across its major cities that have been under lockdown, to varying degrees, over the last several months. Outside a major resurgence in cases, restrictions across the country should continue to ease, likely fueling demand for crude oil further. Caixin services PMI, released earlier this week, hinted that the economic lull from lockdown restrictions may be ebbing.

In the latest bullish sign for oil prices, Saudi Arabia’s state-owned Aramco raised premiums charged for July deliveries to Asia and Europe. The move indicates that Aramco sees the market tightening further into the summer months. Citi Research, meanwhile, raised its price forecasts for oil prices, citing the delay in Iranian oil returning to the market. Hopes ran high earlier this year for a deal between WashingtonandTehran, one which would see a gradual return of its oil back into the global market.

This week, traders will have their eyes set on inventory data to gauge the ongoing imbalances between supply and demand. Tonight, the American Petroleum Institute (API) is set to release its weekly inventory report. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) will follow with its own report later this week. Analysts expect to see US crude oil stocks fall by 1.8 million barrels for the week ending June 03, according to a Bloomberg survey. A larger-than-expected draw may push prices higher.

Crude OilTechnical Forecast

Crude prices are holding near the highest levels traded since March despite a weak start to the week. A trendline from 2021 has largely supported prices during pullbacks, along with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) to a lesser but still noticeable extent. A breach above the March high just below 130 may invigorate the rally further.

Crude Oil Daily Chart

crude oil

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

